ChatGPT-5 launch expected soon — here’s everything we know so far

OpenAI is reportedly gearing up to launch ChatGPT-5 in early to mid-August, and if the rumors are true, this next-gen model could be its most powerful update yet.

According to reports from The Verge and Reuters, the release window is just weeks away (if not days), and it’s set to bring major upgrades in reasoning, memory and multimodal abilities.

Here’s everything we know so far about ChatGPT-5, including what it can do, how it’s different from GPT-4o and what to expect in terms of access and pricing.

When is ChatGPT-5 coming out?

That's the question on everyone's mind these days. While OpenAI hasn’t confirmed an official launch date, sources close to the company say ChatGPT-5 is expected to debut in August 2025.

That timing lines up with comments from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who recently hinted that “GPT-5 is coming soon” and teased that it gave him a response so good, he felt “useless compared to the AI.”

Originally expected earlier this year, GPT-5 was reportedly delayed due to infrastructure constraints and further model tuning. But now, all signs point to a rollout happening within the next few weeks.

What is ChatGPT-5?

ChatGPT-5 is OpenAI’s next large language model, designed to unify several capabilities under one system.

Unlike GPT-4o, which combined voice, vision and reasoning in a more modular way, GPT-5 is said to integrate OpenAI’s most advanced text and reasoning models, including the o3 series, into a single, smarter assistant.

That means users can expect faster, more accurate responses across longer conversations, with better planning, fewer hallucinations and stronger contextual memory.

GPT-5 key features and upgrades

Here’s what we’re expecting from ChatGPT-5:

Improved reasoning : Built on the o3 architecture, GPT-5 should excel at multi-step tasks like solving logic puzzles, planning projects, or writing long-form content.

: Built on the o3 architecture, GPT-5 should excel at multi-step tasks like solving logic puzzles, planning projects, or writing long-form content. Longer memory window : OpenAI has been expanding memory capabilities in recent updates, and GPT-5 will likely push that even further.

: OpenAI has been expanding memory capabilities in recent updates, and GPT-5 will likely push that even further. Multimodal input : Like GPT-4o, GPT-5 is expected to support voice, images and files alongside text — but with better integration across modes.

: Like GPT-4o, GPT-5 is expected to support voice, images and files alongside text — but with better integration across modes. Multiple versions : GPT-5 may launch in three tiers: a full version, a lightweight “mini” model for quick tasks and a compact “nano” model for embedded systems or limited devices.

: GPT-5 may launch in three tiers: a full version, a lightweight “mini” model for quick tasks and a compact “nano” model for embedded systems or limited devices. Potential open-source release: Some reports suggest OpenAI may also release a smaller open-weights model around the same time, making it the company’s first open LLM since GPT-2.

Who can use GPT-5 and how much will it cost?

If OpenAI follows its current subscription structure, ChatGPT-5 will likely be available to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users at launch. That means you’ll need to pay at least $20/month for early access.

It’s unclear whether free-tier users will get access to GPT-5 at launch or have to wait.

There’s also speculation that OpenAI’s Pro tier will get the most advanced version of GPT-5, with faster speeds, access to Deep Research and advanced file tools.

What GPT-5 means for you

For everyday users, ChatGPT-5 could be a major upgrade, particularly if you rely on AI for writing help, idea generation, coding or productivity. If the new model delivers on its promise of better memory, logic and creative output, it could change how we interact with chatbots entirely.

It also arrives at a time when Google’s Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude are rapidly improving, making the competition in consumer AI tools fiercer than ever.

