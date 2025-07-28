This OLED was just crowned the 'King of TVs' — beating, LG, Samsung and Panasonic

The Sony Bravia 8 II OLED TV stole the show in the 21st annual TV shootout hosted by Value Electronics this past Saturday and was once more crowned "King of TVs."

The event brought together four of the best OLED TVs in a bout that covered color, brightness, contrast and more. The TVs up against one another included the Sony Bravia 8 II, Samsung S95F OLED, Panasonic Z95B OLED, and LG G5 OLED.

Unlike last year, Value Electronics did not host a secondary panel for LCD screens (which Sony also won with its Bravia 9 Mini-LED TV) but, counting this year's win, Sony has won "King of TV" in some capacity for over seven years running.

How the numbers stacked up

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2025 TV Shootout: SDR Voting Categories Row 0 - Cell 0 LG G5 OLED Samsung S95F OLED Sony Bravia 8 II OLED Panasonic Z95B OLED Contrast/Grayscale 3.69 4.38 4.41 3.84 Color 3.84 3.88 3.84 3.97 Processing 3.31 3.66 4.22 3.78 Bright Living Room 4.06 4.19 4.19 4.25 Overall 3.68 4.00 4.16 3.92

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2025 TV Shootout: HDR Voting Categories Row 0 - Cell 0 LG G5 OLED Samsung S95F OLED Sony Bravia 8 II OLED Panasonic Z95B OLED Dynamic Range/EOTF Accuracy 3.41 3.88 3.94 4.03 Color 2.84 4.13 4.03 4.00 Processing 3.34 3.72 3.53 3.97 Bright Living Room 3.94 4.38 4.19 3.88 Overall 3.30 3.97 3.88 3.98

Source: Value Electronics

To determine the victor, a panel of judges rated the TVs on their SDR and HDR performances, scoring TVs out of 5 in terms of their Color, EOTF accuracy, processing, contrast, and "bright living room" performance.

You can find the results of the shootout in a PDF on Value Electronics' website, but we've copied the most important results above for your convenience.

Stiff competition from Samsung and Panasonic

Although the Sony Bravia 8 II OLED won overall, which makes a whole lot of sense given how its test results blew us away, the Panasonic Z95B OLED was crowned best HDR TV at the show. That's a phenomenal win for a company that only just returned to the US market last year. (Note: Panasonic opted out of the competition in 2024.)

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's also interesting to see just how poorly the LG G5 did. It had some of the lowest votes in the shootout across most categories, especially in its color, processing, and EOTF accuracy, the latter of which is a test to see how accurately a TV reproduces brightness levels.

Samsung's S95F OLED TV wasn't far behind in SDR, but even with that special anti-glare coating, the Panasonic Z95B still beat it in the bright living room category, which I found particularly intriguing. And on the HDR front, the S95F wasn't too far behind the Z95B, which beat it out by just one decimal point.

While Sony wrapped up a win, Samsung and Panasonic put up a good fight.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.