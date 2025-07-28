Sony wants to bring PlayStation exclusives to Xbox, according to new job listing
No, this isn't a rumor
Sony wants to bring PlayStation games “beyond PlayStation hardware.”
According to a new job listing on PlayStation's official GreenHouse hiring platform posted by user Hazzador on X (via Windows Central), the Tokyo-based company is looking to hire someone for the new role of “Senior Director of Multiplatform and Account Management.” This person would be responsible for expanding PlayStation Studios’ games across various platforms.
“Reporting to the Vice President, Commercial Management as Senior Director of Multiplatform & Account Management,” says the job listing, “you will play a critical leadership role in shaping and executing the global commercial strategy for PS Studios software titles across all digital platforms beyond PlayStation hardware, including Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Nintendo, and mobile. This role is accountable for optimising title profitability, ensuring cross-functional alignment, and leading a high-performing team focused on multiplatform expansion, mid-range commercial planning, and platform partner management.”
As you’d expect, this story caused quite a stir on X over the weekend. However, industry insider Shinobi602 believes that PS5 fans are “really getting carried away” with this job posting (via Push Square). Shinobi602 doesn’t believe that Sony is radically altering its strategy and is just thinking about bringing its live service games to other platforms.
That opinion makes sense, especially given how the PlayStation exclusive Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox. That said, Sony has released LEGO Horizon Adventures on the Nintendo Switch, so perhaps it’s not entirely unreasonable to assume that something like God of War Ragnarok or Horizon Forbidden West could land on Xbox since they’re already on PC.
Considering how new this job listing is, and that the person who gets hired will need some time to push Sony’s multiplatform strategy forward, don’t expect to see major PlayStation games on rival systems like the Nintendo Switch 2 or Xbox Series X anytime soon.
That said, this job listing is a clear indication that the gaming industry is changing. Though the PlayStation gaming division is more profitable than Xbox’s, Sony won’t exactly shirk at the chance to increase revenue—even if it means launching its exclusive titles on Xbox. Console exclusives might eventually be a thing of the past.
