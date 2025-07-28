Back to school season is here and if you’re a student (or a parent of one), you’re likely on the lookout for dorm bedding which doesn’t break the bank. However, bed sheets are often an afterthought squeezed into a tight budget behind new bags, books and tech in your shopping list.

But as a bedding expert, I would say that an uncomfortable set of sheets can make even the comfiest of beds feel like a scratchy camping cot.

A common misconception is that thread count is everything when it comes to bedsheets and the higher it goes, the better it is. Let me bust the myth and say that the material, weave and other factors are as important as thread count when choosing bedsheets.

The good news is that there are ways of finding the right bedsheets for your dorm room, regardless of your budget. To make your search easier, I have listed my top three tips plus some budget-recommendations to create a cozy soft dorm bed...

How to choose the right college dorm bed sheets on a budget

1. Look for organic breathable fabrics

Your best bet when choosing bedsheets is to opt for materials which can be used all-year round. This mainly includes organic fabrics like cotton, bamboo and linen which are naturally breathable, moisture-wicking and soft-to-touch.

Rather than going for expensive cooling bedding using specialized tech, a simple crisp cotton sheet is often enough to do the trick if you aren't a particularly hot sleeper. During colder months, all you have to do is layer up your bed with the best weighted blankets or an additional top sheet for extra warmth and comfort.

Lane Linen 100% Cotton sheet set: twin from $29.49 from $26.99 at Amazon

Crafted from OEKO-TEX certified 100% organic cotton, this bed sheet set is supremely soft, lightweight (making maintenance easy) and durable. A twin XL Lane Linen sheet set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and a standard pillowcase. It also comes in a variety of calming colors so you can choose the one which matches your style. Plus this comes in a reusable fabric bag for easy storage when not in use. A twin XL sheet has now dropped in price from $29.49 to $26.99.

2. Opt for hypoallergenic fabric

Dust, pollen and pet dander can all cause allergies. If that's you, you'll need bedsheets crafted from hypoallergenic materials like bamboo, cotton, linen and Tencel-Lyocell. These are naturally resistant to allergens, which is excellent news for your sleep quality.

If you want to go to the next step, bedsheets that have gone through anti-microbial treatments are also a great option. This way your bed will be protected from bacterial growth, stains and unwanted odors for longer. These are also a boon for those who can't (or won't) wash their bedding every week but still want to feel like they're sleeping on a clean and fresh bed.

Coop Tencel Sheet Set: twin from $159 from $127.20 at Coop Sleep Goods

This sheet set is made from breathable, 100% moisture wicking and all natural Tencel fabric. It also has anti-microbial properties to prevent any bacteria buildup which can help make your bed remain fresh for longer. You can grab a twin XL sheet set at 20% off in the Coop Back to School sale which drops the MSRP from $159 to $127.20. Plus you get a 100-night sleep trial and 1-year warranty.

3. Opt for wrinkle-resistant material

Let's be real— no one has got the time to meticulously tuck in your sheets let alone iron them for the ultimate tidy look when in college. However, a neat bed instantly gives you a sense of calm and relaxation, crucial to get a goodnight's rest.

Thanks to new-age bedding manufacturers, you can now get your hands on wrinkle resistant bedsheets which will save you the time and energy required to iron out your wrinkly sheets. These are usually made materials like polyester, brushed microfiber or organic bedding with a smooth sateen weave.