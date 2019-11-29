100 best Black Friday deals 2019: all the unmissable deals in one place

For the next 72 hours, every item you've ever wanted to buy will be on sale. From laptops and 4K TVs to air fryers and mattresses, retailers are flooding the Internet with amazing Black Friday deals.

However, with so much noise it's almost impossible to spot the day's best Black Friday deals. So we're doing that for you. The entire Tom's Guide team is working around the clock bringing you the best Black Friday deals on everything.

So far some of our favorite deals include a once-in-a-lifetime price drop on Amazon Prime memberships, massive discounts on multiple Bose headphones, and a price drop on Hulu subscriptions.

So, before you dive into yesterday's turkey leftovers, here are the best Black Friday deals you can get right now. (And make sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday discounts).

Top 5 Black Friday Deals

Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel

Up to 50% off select apparel Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops

Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops Amazon: New Black Friday deals every hour

New Black Friday deals every hour B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more

Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more Best Buy: Shop Black Friday now

Shop Black Friday now Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items

Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops

Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops HP: Up to 63% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops

Up to 63% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads

Up to 56% off ThinkPads Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more

Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2

$500 off Surface Book 2 Mixbook: 45% off sitewide via "BF19"

45% off sitewide via "BF19" Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs

Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses

Up to $400 off Purple mattresses Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online

Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online Walmart: Best deals you can get now

Best deals you can get now Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles

The Best Black Friday Deals for November 29

Amazon Prime 1-year membership: was $119 now $107

Amazon rarely discounts Prime memberships, but for a limited time Prime members can renew their Prime membership for just $107. (Sign into your Prime account to see this price). That's just $12 off, but it's the first time we've seen them offer a Prime member discount in years! View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019): was $999 now $879.99 @ Dell

On top of being incredibly slim, the XPS 13 packs a stunning 13.3-inch display and all configs come with a 10th-gen Intel processor. All models are on sale from $879.99 ($120 off) via coupon code "SAVE12". The base model includes a Core i3-10110U CPU with 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Hulu: was $5.99 per month now just $1.99 per month

This top streaming service offers network shows in addition to popular originals including The Handmaid's Tale, and is available for next to nothing for Black Friday.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Get the world’s most popular smart speaker and all the versatile Alexa functions that it includes, except now with a handy built-in clock as well as a better speaker.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited (4 months): was $30.96 now $0.99 @ Amazon

For new subscribers only, sign up for Amazon Music and get 4 months for just $0.99. Subsequent months are $9.99 (or you can cancel anytime after your free trial). Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline as much as you like.View Deal

Google Chromecast Ultra: was $69 now $49 @ Walmart

When it comes to streaming 4K video on your 4K TV, Google's Chromecast Ultra is one of the easiest ways to get it done. This little medallion tucks away behind your TV, and you control it with your phone. Black Friday's brought its price down by 29%.View Deal

AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $134 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods 2 with standard charging case for just $134. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. This is their third-lowest price of the year. (The were $129 at Walmart briefly and $125 at eBay back in October). View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $154 @ Amazon

The 2019 AirPods can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless charging case. Amazon has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $154.99, which is the lowest price ever for this bundle and one of the best AirPods Black Friday deals we've seen. View Deal

Roku Ultra 2019: was $99 now $48 @ Walmart

If you want a premium streaming device, but don't want to pay through the teeth for it, this is your lucky day. This super-fast 4K streaming box comes with premium headphones that plug straight into its remote. View Deal

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: was $69 now $39

Make everyday fry-day with this Farberware oil-less fryer. Instead of frying your foods in oil, this air fryer uses hot air technology to serve up perfectly golden and crisp foods. It's 50% off. View Deal

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $19 @ Walmart

Walmart now has the compact Google Home Mini smart speaker for just $19. The Google Home Mini is the perfect entry-level smart home device. It's fabric-swathed design is homey and pleasantly unassuming. It's one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology and Touch ID. For a limited time, it's $300 off its normal retail price (choose no rush shipping at checkout to get this price).View Deal

Mohu Curve 50 HDTV Antenna: was $59 now $41 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Mohu Curve 50 is an easy to set up HDTV antenna with great reception and top-notch design. It's currently at its lowest price ever. View Deal

iPhone + Galaxy sale: get up to $700 Walmart gift card

Get up to a $450 Walmart eGift card with the purchase of select phones from the iPhone 11 family, Galaxy S10 family, and more. Trade in an old phone, and you'll get another Walmart eGift card valued at up to $250. Combined, you could walk out with up to $700 worth of Walmart eGift cards.View Deal

Alienware sale: extra 12% off all Alienware rigs

Through December 12, use coupon code "SAVE12" to take an extra 12% off all Alienware laptops — even those already on sale. For instance, after coupon you can get the base Alienware m15 on sale for $1,055.99, which is $394 off.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (128GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This $999 version has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

If you need more storage and a few more ports, this higher-end MacBook Pro is also $300 off. The specific model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle: was $399 now $299

This is the best Black Friday deal we've seen so far. Get the PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle on sale for just $299. Not only is that the cheapest price ever for the PS4 Pro, but you're also getting a free game. View Deal

Xbox One S All Digital Console: was $249 now $149

The all-digital version of the Xbox One S lets you enjoy disc-free gaming. The 1TB console comes with downloads of Forza Horizon 3, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft.View Deal

SimpliSafe Essentials System: was $259 now $130 @ SimpliSafe

This excellent 6-piece home security solution is 50% off. It includes a base station, keypad, 3 entry sensors and a motion sensor. View Deal

23andMe DNA Test: up to 50% off DNA kits

The 23andMe DNA Test includes over 125 reports on your health, wellness, and ancestry. Reports include info on inherited health conditions to a family tree history. Amazon is taking 50% off select kits. View Deal

Mixbook online prints: up to 45% off sitewide

From hardcover photo books to holiday calendars, Mixboox is taking up to 45% off sitewide. Plus, take 55% off cards, wall art, and matte books with coupon "BF19". Sale is valid through December 1. View Deal

SimpliSafe Essentials System: was $259 now $130 @ SimpliSafe

This excellent 6-piece home security solution is 50% off. It includes a base station, keypad, 3 entry sensors and a motion sensor. View Deal

Pokemon movies, toys, games: deals from $8

From Blu-rays to plush dolls, Walmart is slashing the price of dozens of Pokemon toys. For example, you can get the Pokemon 8-inch Plush Pikachu for $9.74, which is $4 off its regular price. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 715: was $399 now $299

This military-grade laptop is the first Chromebook with a built-in fingerprint reader. It sports a 1080p touchscreen LCD, Core i3-8130U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC. It's $100 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this Chromebook. View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t: was $189 now $139 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Jabra Elite Active 65t are an excellent pair or workout buds. They're small, sweat-resistant, and sound great. Even better, they're now $50 off and at their second-lowest price of the year.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300: was $259 now $199

The Bluetooth-based Bose Home Speaker 300 has Amazon's and Google's digital assistants built right in. It offers 360-degree sound and is also AirPlay 2 compatible. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Vizio 55" Quantum 4K TV: was $498 now $398

The Vizio M556-G4 is part of Vizio's midrange 2019 series, but this set features Vizio's quantum tech, similar to Samsung's QLED TVs. It's an absolute steal at this new super-low price. View Deal

4K TVs

Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $300 now $230 @ Amazon

The 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Insignia is the best Amazon Fire TV television you can buy, complete with 4K resolution and HDR support. All screen sizes are from $50 to $120 off. The 43-inch model is at its cheapest price ever.View Deal

Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

The Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition delivers a detailed Ultra HD picture along with vibrant colors, and you get easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus and more. Plus, it comes with an Alexa voice remote.



View Deal

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $800 off @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and...high price. That is until now. Walmart is slashing up to $800 off Samsung's 2019 QLEDs with pricing that starts at $497.99, the cheapest price we've seen for a Samsung QLED. View Deal

JVC 43" 4K Roku TV: was $249 now $189

This JVC 43-inch 4K Roku TV costs less than similarly sized Amazon Fire TVs from Toshiba and Insignia. We also like that it comes with Roku's excellent OS baked right in. View Deal

JVC 65" 4K Roku TV: was $549 now $399

This is one of the cheapest 65-inch 4K TVs we've ever seen. Like its smaller 43-inch sibling, it comes with the Roku platform built in. It's currently $150 off its normal retail price. View Deal

Element 70" 4K Roku TV: was $798 now $499

The Element 70-inch 4K Roku TV is the biggest HDTV in Walmart's current Early Deals Drop sale. It features Roku's easy-to-use platform and it's an extra $29 cheaper than it was last week.View Deal

Vizio 55" Quantum 4K TV: was $498 now $398

The Vizio M556-G4 is part of Vizio's midrange 2019 series, but this set features Vizio's quantum tech, similar to Samsung's QLED TVs. It's an absolute steal at this new super-low price. View Deal

TCL 65" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $928 was $599

The TCL 65" 4K Roku Smart TV (65S525) puts thousands of streaming channels at your fingertips. With over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from, you'll always have something to watch. For a limited time, it's $328 off at Amazon.View Deal

Sony 55" OLED 4K TV 2019: was $1,998 now $1,499

The XBR55A8G is one of the most affordable Sony OLED TVs we've seen. It offers 4K resolution alongside excellent contrast, clarity, HDR support, and even Google Assistant. It's $800 off. View Deal

LG 65" Nano 8 Series Smart TV: was $1,199 now $696 @ Amazon

This LG Nano 8 Smart TV features more than a billion colors for true-to-life picture quality. It features built-in Alexa, so you can play music, control other smart home devices, and get news using simple voice commands.View Deal

Laptops and Tablets

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $29 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now at its cheapest price ever.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is Amazon's best overall tablet. It offers good battery life, solid performance, and access to Amazon's Alexa assistant. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

All-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Want a bigger screen for your child? The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This deal takes $50 off its regular price. It also includes a 2-year warranty and protective case. View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84 @ Amazon

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a flush-to-screen display, which makes it one of the most impressive e-readers around. We found it easy-to-use and able to keep up with the biggest bookworms.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest and boldest tablet. It sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display and a 2GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB of RAM. It's the Amazon tablet to get if you want decent power at a super cheap price. View Deal

Apple iPad (128GB): was $429 now $329

The 2018 iPad packs a 9.7-inch LED-backlit IPS display, A10 Fusion chip, and Touch ID. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this Apple tablet is great for on-the-go entertainment and productivity. It's a whopping $100 off, it's second-lowest price ever.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16": was $2,399 now $2,249 @ Amazon

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Amazon has it on sale for $2,249, which is $149 off. That undercuts Best Buy's price by $20. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GL531GU: was $1,299 now $999

The Asus ROG Strix GL531GU is one of Asus' premier gaming laptops. It boasts a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GTX 1660Ti GPU. It's now $300 off at Walmart. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (128GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This $999 version has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

If you need more storage and a few more ports, this higher-end MacBook Pro is also $300 off. The specific model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.View Deal

MacBook Air 13" 2019: was $1,099 now $799

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a stunning 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology. For a limited time, it's $299 off its normal retail price (choose "no rush" shipping at checkout to get this price). The 256GB model is also $199 off.View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 256GB SSD: was $529 now $399 @ Walmart

The Aspire 5 is a mainstream laptop that packs better-than-average specs, including a Core i5-8250U CPU and 256GB SSD. It's $130 off and at an all-time price low.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 715: was $399 now $299

This military-grade laptop is the first Chromebook with a built-in fingerprint reader. It sports a 1080p touchscreen LCD, Core i3-8130U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC. It's $100 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this Chromebook. View Deal

Apple 10.2" iPad (32GB): was $329 now $279

Apple's most popular iPad now sports a bigger screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. The base model is on sale for $279 and the 128GB model is also on sale for $379. Both are at their lowest price ever. View Deal

Health and Fitness

Fitbit Versa 2: was $199.95, now $149.95 @ Amazon

Fitbit's newest smartwatch has a beautiful always-on OLED display — a first for Fitbit — and Alexa built in, which makes it a more useful smartwatch. Fitbit also offers Spotify support on the Versa 2.View Deal

Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is an excellent smartwatch for users who don't want to invest too much in a smartwatch. It tracks all of your activities/workouts and it's also waterproof so you can use it in the pool. It's $30 under Apple's price. View Deal

Apple Watch S3 (GPS/LTE/38mm): was $299 now $199

If you want an excellent smartwatch on the cheap, the Apple Watch Series 3 is hard to beat. Walmart currently has the S3 with GPS/LTE on sale for $199. (It normally costs $299). View Deal

Apple Watch S5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $384 @ Amazon

Apple's flagship smartwatch is already on sale. Upgraded features include an all-ways on Retina display and better power management. It's currently $15 off.View Deal

23andMe DNA Test: up to 50% off DNA kits

The 23andMe DNA Test includes over 125 reports on your health, wellness, and ancestry. Reports include info on inherited health conditions to a family tree history. Amazon is taking 50% off select kits. View Deal

Toys

Pokemon movies, toys, games: deals from $10

From Blu-rays to plush dolls, Walmart is slashing the price of dozens of Pokemon toys. For example, you can get the Pokemon 8-inch Plush Pikachu for $9.74, which is $4 off its regular price. View Deal

Headphones

Jabra Elite Active 65t: was $189 now $139 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Jabra Elite Active 65t are an excellent pair or workout buds. They're small, sweat-resistant, and sound great. Even better, they're now $50 off and at their second-lowest price of the year.View Deal

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones: was $99 now $39

Who says Bose headphones have to cost a fortune? These wired buds offer solid Bose sound quality without breaking the bank. They're now $5 shy of their lowest price ever. View Deal

AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods 2 with standard charging case for $20 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $164

One of the 2019 AirPods' new features is that they can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless AirPods charger. Walmart has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $164.99, which is this bundle's second lowest price ever.View Deal

Klipsch T5 Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

With up to 8 hours of battery life and aptX and AAC conversion technology, the Klipsch T5 buds deliver long lasting high-quality audio. For a limited time, they're $50 off which marks an all time price low for these AirPods alternatives. View Deal

Gaming and Consoles

Gears 5 for Xbox One: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon

Gears 5 is a big, bold, and beautiful with a refreshing campaign and various multiplayer options. Amazon currently has The Coalition's new third-person shooter on sale for $21 off, which is an all-time price low.View Deal

Pokemon Sword & Shield w/ controller: was $88 now $60

For a limited time, get Pokemon Sword and Shield with a free Ematic Switch controller for just $60. That's $28 off and one of the best Pokemon Sword and Shield deals we've seen. View Deal

PS4 w/ 3-Games: was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

Walmart has the PS4 1TB console with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn on sale for $199. This sale wasn't supposed to go live till Nov. 27, but you can get it now anyway. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (Gray): was $79 now $66 @ Walmart

Each Switch Joy-Con has an accelerometer and a gyro sensor built-in. They may be used individually or as a pair and deliver over 6 hours of battery life depending on the game. Grab a pair now for $13 off. Amazon also has it on sale for the same price.



View Deal

SanDisk 64GB MicroSD: was $19 now $15 @ Amazon

This 64GB microSD card is specifically designed for the Nintendo Switch. It delivers read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 60MB/s. Grab one now for just $15.View Deal

Nintendo Switch w/ Minecraft: was $329 now $298 @ Walmart

This Switch bundle comes with a free copy of Minecraft, which saves you $29. It's the best Switch console deal you'll find right now because even though it's sold at list price, you're getting a free game. View Deal

Photo Books

Mixbook online prints: up to 45% off sitewide

From hardcover photo books to holiday calendars, Mixboox is taking up to 45% off sitewide. Plus, take 55% off cards, wall art, and matte books with coupon "BF19". Sale is valid through December 1. View Deal

Zazzle: 60% off all cards, tree decorations, mugs, more

At Zazzle, users can take 60% off a wide range of holiday gifts including card, tree decorations, aprons, laptop sleeves, and more via coupon code "ZBLKFRIDEALS ". Deal ends November 28. View Deal

Snapfish: 60% off orders of $25 or more

At Snapfish, use coupon code "60WIN25" to take 60% off all orders of $25 or more. Alternatively, you can use coupon code "BK70WIN30" to take 70% off photo books priced at $30 or more. Both discounts are valid through November 30.View Deal

Kitchen Appliances

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: was $69 now $39

Make everyday fry-day with this Farberware oil-less fryer. Instead of frying your foods in oil, this air fryer uses hot air technology to serve up perfectly golden and crisp foods. It's 50% off. View Deal

Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Brewer: was $99.99 now $79.99

This 60-ounce programmable coffee maker lets you make up to 12 cups of coffee in classic and rich strengths. You can also program it to make coffee 24 hours in advance. It's now $20 off at Amazon.View Deal

Smarthome

Echo Show 8: was $129.99 now $99 @ Amazon

The latest smart display from Amazon gives Alexa a screen. It can be used as a hub for controlling smart home devices, music player, kitchen assistant and more. View Deal

Arlo Pro 2 four-camera kit: was $649 now $399 at Best Buy

This kit comes with four cameras as well as the base station, four wall mounts, and one outdoor security mount.View Deal

Smartphones