We found them! The 5 best Black Friday mattress sales that come with free bedding

Black Friday is the perfect time to get the mattress of your dreams at the cheapest price, but sometimes that doesn't leave much budget for new sheets, pillows and other accessories. We can help on that front as we've found the five best Black Friday mattress deals for getting you free bedding too. With our current favorite pick you'll save 25% on the Helix Midnight and get free bedding worth up to $378. That's a massive increase in value compared to Helix's normal sale.

And Helix isn't the only game in town when it comes to brands offering free bedding bundles this Black Friday: Nolah Sleep, Cocoon by Sealy and Layla Sleep are all offering free pillows, sheets and other accessories when you buy one of their top-rated mattresses in a box in a box this holiday season.

As sleep experts, we know everything there is to know about the best mattresses on the market and also where to find genuinely good mattress sales. So here's our guide to the best deals live now for bagging you a good discount on a comfy new bed plus free bedding to set you up for a wonderful night's sleep.

5 Black Friday mattress deals with free bedding

1. Helix Midnight Mattress at Helix Sleep

Was: from $936

Now: from $702 at Helix Sleep

Save: up to $855 (up to $437 off + $418 of free bedding)

Free bedding bundle: Helix Dream pillow set, a mattress protector and a luxury sheets set worth up to $418. Summary: Side sleepers rejoice because the Helix Midnight offers deep pressure relief you’ve only dreamt about. This is one of the best hybrid mattresses in America right now, offering good motion isolation for light sleepers who share a bed. This mattress is super comfy, with good temperature regulation to help you feel cool and cozy all night long. Our tester also loved that it was the right level of firmness, as they shared in our Helix Midnight mattress review. The Helix Midnight has a firmness rating of around 6.5 out of 10, so it’s the sweet spot for those who like a medium-firn bed with the perfect balance of comfort and support. The memory foam combined with the springs offers a firm foundation with a bit of bounce for those who don’t like to feel enveloped by their bed. Price history: Helix Sleep offers a range of good deals throughout the year, so you can get a quality mattress at a mid-range price whenever you decide to purchase. You can usually expect between 20-25% discount during the various holiday sales but this Black Friday, they’re offering a great combination where you can get a 25% saving off any sized mattress from twin to Cal king plus a free bedding bundle worth up to $418. The bedding bundle includes a Helix Dream pillow set, mattress protector and a white sheet set. Benefits: 100 nights | 10 year warranty | Free shipping

2. The Nolah Evolution 15 at Nolah Sleep

Was: from $1,499

Now: $974 at Nolah

Save: up to $1,378 (up to $1,119 off + $259 of free bedding)

Free bedding bundle: Nolah Fluffy Pillows, microfiber sheet set and a terry cloth mattress protector worth up to $259 Summary: As we explain in our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review this a luxurious hybrid mattress that will give you luxury hotel feels in the comfort of your own home. It has three firmness options, so you can choose from plush, luxury firm, and firm. It’s ideal for anyone who suffers from back and hip pain, thanks to the HDMax Tri-Zone coils that offer targeted support and responsive pressure relief. Hot sleepers will also breathe a big cool sigh of relief as the breathable cover, heat-dissipating Euro topper, and graphite-infused AirFoamICE™foam layer will keep you cool all night long, making it one of the best cooling mattresses currently on the market. For sleepers over 300lbs there’s also a Comfort+ option that offers more support. Price history: Nolah regularly offers around $600 to $700 off mattresses in deals throughout the year, but this Black Friday offering is one of the best. Savings start from $875, with a queen mattress priced at $1,624 discounted from $2,499. This also includes a free bedroom bundle, which includes two fluffy pillows, a microfiber sheet set, and a Terry cloth mattress protector worth $259. Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free delivery

3. Chill Memory Foam Mattress at Cocoon by Sealy

Was: from $1,079

Now: from $699 at Cocoon by Sealy

Save: up to $689 (up to $490 off plus free bedding worth up to $689)

Free bedding bundle: Sealy Bedding Bundle comprising two memory foam pillows, a mattress protector and a sheets set worth up to $199. Summary: This 10” boxed bed is one of the best memory foam mattresses around. It is both comfortable and supportive and has better temperature regulation than some of the other all-foam mattresses on the market. It comprises four layers, including a breathable knit cover made with a phase change material that helps wick away sweat, a highly adaptive memory foam layer, a responsive comfort layer, and a heavier base layer for extra support and durability. It sits neatly at medium on the firmness scale, rating at around 6.5 out of 10. It’s an excellent all-round choice as it suits most body types and sleeping positions. Our tester also praised the movement isolation in our Cocoon Chill Mattress review, so it’s a great choice for couples, especially if one of you is a light sleeper. Price history: The Cocoon Chill Memory Foam is already excellent value, with prices starting at $1,079, but with a discount of up to $380 this Black Friday, it’s one of the best affordable mattresses for hot sleepers. Prices don’t vary much throughout the year as Cocoon regularly offers 35% off, which means you can almost always get it for the $699 price tag. However, this Black Friday, you will get the Sealy® Sleep Bundle, which includes two memory foam pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector and has a value of $179. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

4. Layla Memory Foam Mattress at Layla Sleep

Was: from $749

Now: $549 at Layla Sleep

Save: up to $378 ($200 off plus free pillows worth up to $178)

Free bedding: Two free Layla Memory Foam Pillows worth up to $178 Summary: The Layla Memory Foam Mattress is made up of copper foam, which offers sleepers variable support. The copper gel, which is infused within the foam, reacts to increased pressure with a firming response, so it will provide better support in those areas that are more compressed, making it the ideal choice for side sleepers who need a bit more pressure relief. Copper is also naturally antimicrobial, so this mattress doesn’t just keep you cool but stays fresh. Possibly one of its most impressive features is its flippable design with a soft side and a firm side, so it is ideal for couples with varifying firmness preferences. The firm side is definitely more suited to back sleepers and can handle any weight whereas the soft side is better suited to side sleepers. Price history: The Layla Memory Foam Mattress can often be found on sale. The queen size mattress even at its full price of $1,099 it’s a pretty good deal. But it currently has a $200 discount and it comes with two free memory foam pillows worth $89 each with any size of Layla mattress. Benefits: 120 nights | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

5. Tempur-breeze PROBreeze (past season) at Tempur-Pedic

Was: from $3,399

Now: $2,799 at Tempur-Pedic

Save: up to $2,699 (up to $2,399 off plus $300 of free bedding)

Free bedding bundle: Tempur-Pedic pillows, sheets set, Tempur-Pedic blankets and a luxury mattress protector worth up to $300. Summary: Tempur-Pedic has established itself as a king of innovative sleep solutions, and the Tempur-breeze PROBreeze Medium Hybrid mattress is proof of that. This mattress will adapt to your body's unique contours, whatever sleeping position you prefer. It also has exceptional cooling properties thanks to its use of PureCool+ Phase Change material, which actively draws heat away from the body, ensuring a cool and refreshing sleep every single night. For anyone suffering from back or joint pain, this mattress will change your life. It’s designed to promote proper spinal alignment, reduce muscle tension and alleviate pressure points, so no more waking up feeling stiff and achy. It has a medium firm rating, which will appeal to most sleepers, especially couples with different firmness preferences. Couples will also benefit from the bed's superb motion-absorbing properties, so if you’re a light sleeper or sharing a bed with a restless sleeper, this mattress will put a stop to a disturbed night's sleep. Price history: This past-season version of the PRObreeze Medium-Hybrid is the most generous sales we've seen during Black Friday so far. The regular cost of a queen PRObreeze Medium-Hybrid is $4,499 but it’s being offered for 30% less at $3,149 as a final sale model. And that isn’t all, when you purchase this mattress during the Black Friday sales, you’ll get $300 worth of free bedding by using the promo code 300FREE. The free bedding bundle includes a mattress protector, blankets, sheets, and pillows. However, it should be noted that while this is a fantastic deal, it is marked as a Final Sale. That means no sleep trial and you can't return or exchange the mattress once purchased. Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery

