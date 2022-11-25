Tuft & Needle Black Friday sale — our top budget mattress on sale from $596

There are a lot of Black Friday mattress deals to choose from today. However, if you're on a tight budget — the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress holds a spot on our in our best mattress guide and it's now on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress (twin) from $596 at Tuft & Needle (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, the queen is on sale for $796 (was $995). Those are among the best mattress sales we've seen all year.

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a great mattress for anyone on a tight budget. It has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. In our Tuft and Needle Original mattress review (opens in new tab), we called it one of the best budget beds you can buy. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress twin for $596 (was $745), whereas the queen size is $796 (was $995).

The Tuft & Needle Hybrid mattress is the top mattress in T&N's lineup. It offers five layers of foam for plus support alongside individually pocket springs, which add extra bounce. It also features cooling technology, which draws heat away from your body to keep you cool and comfortable. After discount, the twin hybrid costs $976 (was $1,395), whereas the queen costs $1,396 (was $1,995).

In addition to mattresses, Tuft & Needle is also taking up to 25% off all bed frames. The sale includes box foundations, metal bases, adjustable frames, platform beds, and more. After discount, frames start as low as $108 for a metal base.

If you don't need a new mattress, Tuft & Needle is also taking up to 25% off all bedding. After discount pillows start from $37 and sheets from $45.

Tuft & Needle is renowned for producing some of the best bedding and furniture in the U.S. Its three mattresses include the T&N Original Mattress, Mint Mattress, and Hybrid Mattress. After discount, the Original Mattress costs as low as $596 for a twin or $796 for a queen.

We like the Original Mattress because it's a great pick for cash-strapped shoppers. It offers a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide pressure relief for all types of sleepers, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back.

