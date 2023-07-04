Top 25 best 4th of July sales — $99 4K TVs, $199 mattresses, and more

The 4th of July is here, and to celebrate, I've searched the web for the best 4th July sales you can get right now. Whether you're on the hunt for a big-screen TV or new bedding, Amazon, Best Buy and more retailers are serving up some awesome discounts.

You can grab our choice for the best cheap TV, the Roku 55" Plus QLED for $399 at Best Buy right now. Or, you can grab OLED TVs like the LG 48" A2 OLED for $599 at Best Buy or the awesome LG 55" C2 OLED for $1,296 at Amazon right now.

Plus, the excellent value Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is $359 at Nectar. And our favorite weighted blanket, the Luna Classic is $77 at Luna for a 15lb Queen size.

Prime Day will take place next week, so you may want to hold off on purchasing Amazon hardware now. But otherwise, 4th July sales are awaiting you, so keep scrolling to see the top 25 deals I've found this holiday.

Best 4th of July sales

Top 5 deals today

TVs

Amazon 43" 4K Omni Fire TV: was $399 now $99 @ Amazon

This is technically not a 4th of July sale. However, Prime members can get the Amazon 43-inch 4K Omni Fire TV for just $99, which is the cheapest 4K TV we've ever seen. Note that you'll need to log into your Prime account and request an invite to buy it. (It'll go on sale during Prime Day). The 43-inch Omni Fire TV is the latest TV (released March 22) in Amazon's TV lineup. This new smaller size brings HDR 10/HLG support to a smaller 4K screen for those who can't fit a 50-inch or larger TV into their living room. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni review, we said it's solid for gaming thanks to its low lag time, but you should only buy it when it's on sale as there are better/cheaper options for your money. However, at $99 — this is an unbeatable deal.

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently has one of the most epic 4th of July sales of all time. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. (Scroll down to see this price). Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets and 4K TVs from $119. These are among the cheapest TV deals we've ever seen from Best Buy.

Amazon: smart TVs from $64

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. Amazon offers the same price, but stock is low.

Mattresses

Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar

Editor's Choice for best value! Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $699 (was $1,049).

Siena Mattress: was $499 now $199 @ Siena

The Siena Mattress is a very affordable memory foam mattress from the same company behind Nectar and DreamCloud. Its medium-firmness feel should suit most sleepers and we like that it has five layers of memory foam and polyfoam, with a breathable cover to help you sleep cooler at night. In our Siena Memory Foam mattress review, we said it offers excellent temperature regulation, superb edge support, and low motion transfer for a very low price. As part of its 4th of July sale — Siena is offering the twin for $199 (was $499), whereas the queen is $399 (was $699). You also get a 180-night trial with free shipping and returns.

Tuft & Needle New Mint Mattress: was $1,395 now $1,185 @ Amazon

If you sleep hot at night, this great mattress offer is ideal. Made from extra cooling adaptive foam with ceramic cooling gel and edge support, this regulates heat. Its third layer offers great support, and helps to reduce motion transfer and provide pressure relief. It's also anti-bacterial and designed to fit most bedframes. After discount, the twin costs $1,185 (was $1,395), whereas the queen costs $1,695 (was $1,995). Check other retailers: from $1,185 @ Tuft & Needle

Appliances

Cosori Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 Quart: was $129 now $94 @ Amazon

This smart air fryer can crisp up food in minutes and claims to cut down oil by 85%. It comes with a recipe book, detachable basket and is dishwasher safe as well. The Cosori has electronic controls with preset programs for commonly cooked foods. You can control this air fryer with an app or through voice assistants like Alexa.

LG NeoChef Microwave: was $219 now $169 @ Walmart

This is a fantastic deal if you want a sleek and stainless steel microwave. This LG comes with a smart sensor cook and intuitive, "smoothtouch" glass controls for a more streamlined look. It also has an easy to clean interior with a stain-resistant and anti-bacterial surface.

Breville Nespresso Pixie: was $229 now $173 @ Amazon

If you're after something compact, this is a good deal. While it may be small, this one-touch machine can rustle up a delicious espresso or lungo. It can also heat up in just 25 seconds so you're ready to go, and the foldable cup support comes in handy.

Hisense Air Fry Convection Oven: was $999 now $749 @ Lowe's

Hisense's stainless steel freestanding electric range comes with a large 5.8 cu. ft. capacity and unique features like built-in air fry, dehydrate, pizza bake, bread proofing, convection bake, and more. It's equipped with two cleaning options: self-cleaning and steam cleaning for occasional messes. It's now $250 off.

Apple

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. It's an all-time price low for this still-capable tablet. Note: The 256GB model is also on sale for $399 at Amazon ($80 off).

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $999 @ B&H Photo

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. By comparison, Amazon is sold out.

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called this Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display. It was $100 off earlier, which makes this the second-lowest price we've seen for it. Check other retailers: $1,199 @ B&H Photo | $1,299 @ Best Buy

Laptops

Asus Chromebook C223 11.6": was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

A hyper-affordable Chromebook, Asus' 11.6-inch model is currently more than $100 off, with the C223's price dropping to $132 currently. But this Chromebook gives you something you won't expect from a laptop this cheap: full-functionality USB-C ports. Yes, the reversible power-charging data-transfer port comes standard on this model.

Lenovo ThinkPad sale: over 75% off select laptops @ Lenovo

4th of July sales have started at Lenovo. The PC manufacturer is knocking over 75% off select laptops, including ThinkPads and IdeaPads. After discount, you can get the ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 for just $219, which is $720 off its full price.

HP laptop deals: up to 46% off laptops @ HP

HP is currently offering up to 46% off a whole range of their laptops. Included in the sale are popular models such as the Pavilion, Spectre, and OMEN/ Envy gaming laptops. They even offer free shipping. After discount, laptops start as low as $229.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,399 now $799 @ Best Buy

Save $600! The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the best overall gaming laptop you can buy. This configuration comes sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 144Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers great performance, incredible battery life (11 hours and 32 minutes), and unbeatable portability.

Alienware x14 Gaming Laptop: was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Dell

The Alienware x14 is an ultra-thin gaming rig that packs style and substance in a travel friendly design. In our Alienware x14 review, we called it a more-than-competent portable gaming rig that delivers solid performance thanks to its RTX 30 series GPU and advanced cooling features. This config features a 14-inch 1080p LCD with 144Hz refresh rate, Core i7-12700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It's a reminder that not all good laptop deals will come from Amazon on Prime Day.

Phones

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

iPhone 14 Plus: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the iPhone 14 Plus for free with eligible 5G unlimited data plans. (No trade-in is required). Note that you'll need to buy your iPhone online to get this deal. Plus, you'll get a $200 credit when you switch from a competing carrier.

AT&T: up to $700 off w/ trade-in