Simba launches up to 45% off mattress sale and the savings are huge

Simba Sleep has launched a new offer and it’s better than anything we’ve seen in recent months from the brand. As of today until mon 18 October you can save 40% on orders over £350, reducing the starting price of the already affordable Simba Hybrid Original to just £389.40 (was £649). This is a massive chunk off the RRP, and reduces the starting price of the award-winning Simba Hybrid Pro to £599.40 (was £999) and the Hybrid Luxe to £701.40 (was £1,169).

There’s also a massive 45% off Hybrid Sleep Bundles, with a maximum saving of £1,797.75 found on the super king size Ultimate Sleep Bundle Hybrid Luxe (was £3,995, now £2,197.75). Simba ranks highly in our guide to the UK’s best mattress for all sleep positions, so this is a great chance to upgrade your sleep with the latest Simba technology for much less. In fact, it’s easily one of the best Simba mattress sales we have seen for some time.

While the 40% off orders worth £350 is a superb saving, the biggest discounts are on the brand’s Hybrid Sleep Bundles, of which there are two versions. The first is the more affordable The Hybrid Sleep Bundle, now priced from £526.35 (was from £957). With this you get the Hybrid Mattress, a Simba Hybrid Pillow, Hybrid Duvet and a Simba Mattress Protector. With 45% off, the more luxurious Simba Ultimate Sleep Bundle is now priced from £1,377.75. That nets you a Hybrid Mattress, two pillows, a duvet, protector and a bed base. It’s a great way to overhaul your bedroom in one swift move.

Save 40% on all Simba mattresses: was from £649 from £389.40

Save up to £847.60 - There are three Simba models to pick from and all of them, in every size from single to super king, are on offer here. We love the Hybrid Original because it’s fantastic value for the high level of sleep tech on offer. It’s ideal for all sleeping positions and, because it’s a hybrid, it sleepers cooler than memory foam. That makes it a winner for hot sleepers, though if you deal with night sweats or hot flashes we would recommend the Hybrid Pro or Luxe instead. Each Simba offers good motion isolation too, making them a good choice if you share a bed with a restless sleeper.

Save 45% on all Simba Hybrid Sleep Bundles: was from £957 from £526.35

Save up to £1,797.75 - You can choose between two different bundles here, with 45% off both. The biggest savings are on The Ultimate Sleep Bundle, which gives you a bed base in addition to a range of bedding and your Hybrid Mattress of choice, in whatever size you need. If you have a smaller budget or are looking to make your guest bedroom comfier, then the Hybrid Sleep Bundle is the one to look at. You still get your choice of mattress and a range of bedding, but you don’t get the base.

Simba is one of the best mattress in a box brands in terms of value for money versus innovative sleep technology, and these new savings make it ultra competitive compared to rivals. While it still doesn’t beat the best Nectar mattress deals for money off and free gifts at a super-low price, it’s one of the biggest offers we’ve seen in recent weeks.

You get 200 nights to try out your new Simba at home, and each model comes with a 10-year warranty. Delivery is free, and if you want to brand to remove your old mattress, it will for a fee of £40 (you'll need to arrange this in advance).

The biggest shopping season of the year is on the horizon, so whether we’ll see better Black Friday mattress deals from Simba remains to be seen. But if you need a new bed now and want a Simba, don’t miss this.

Read more: