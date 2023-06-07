One of our favorite organic mattresses is up to $800 off

We're still weeks away from the first 4th of July mattress sales, but if you need a new mattress asap — one manufacturer featured in our best organic mattress guide is offering a killer sale.

Through June 18, Avocado is taking up to $800 off select organic mattresses. Plus, use coupon code "TOMSAVOCADO" to take an extra $25 off. This exclusive coupon code works with the Eco, Green, Vegan, and Latex mattresses. It can also be used on the City Bed Frame. It's one of the best Avocado Mattress discount codes we've seen from Avocado outside of a major retail holiday.

The Eco Green is Avocado's least-expensive organic mattress. The hybrid mattress is made of over 900 pocketed coils and organic latex to deliver a contouring, gentle-firm feel. It also provides good heat distribution throughout the year. Made of GOTS-certified organic wool, it'll keep you warm in winter and cool in summer. The coils also provide good air flow as well as contouring for your body. After discount, it starts from $674.

Meanwhile, the Avocado Green Mattress is the brand's flagship model, and includes laters of wool, latex and springs to deliver a cool, supportive sleep surface. In our Avocado Green review, we were very impressed with this model, and would recommend it especially to back or stomach sleepers, due to its firmer feel. After discount, it starts from $1,274.

