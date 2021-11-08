Apple AirPods Max cut to lowest price ever in epic Black Friday headphones deal

Black Friday deals are now in full swing, and that means it's a great time to find some killer headphones deals, especially if you're looking for AirPods.

For example, right now Amazon has the Apple AirPods Max on sale for $429 at Amazon. That's the lowest price it's ever been, saving you a whole $120 on one of the best wireless headphones on the market. What's more, four out of the five colors are reduced — meaning you can get the Apple AirPods Max in Sky Blue, Green, Pink or Silver for that same ultra-low price.

AirPods Max AirPods Max (pink): was $549 now $429 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever! The AirPods Max is Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. The headphones feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. View Deal

The Apple AirPods Max is one of our favorite set of headphones, featuring in our best headphones, best noise-cancelling headphones, best wireless headphones and best headphones with a mic for voice calls lists. There aren't many products that make it into so many of our buying guides.

In our AirPods Max review, we were impressed by almost everything about it, from its superb sound quality to its luxurious design, intuitive controls and seamless pairing with Apple devices. Plus, our battery tests found that it's good for a whole day of use on just a single charge, thanks to its 20-hour battery life.

We also love that it has Spatial Audio, Apple's game-changing new tech that gives you immersive audio whether you're listening to tunes on Apple Music or watching Netflix, Hulu, Disney or another of the best streaming services.

OK, so $429 is still a lot of money — but you get what you pay for, and rivals such as the Bose 700 are hardly cheap either. Plus, with this Apple Black Friday deal, you'll be paying a lot less than usual.

If you're an Apple fan looking for a high-quality pair of headphones, you won't want to miss out on one of the best AirPods Black Friday deals we've seen. So act fast, because headphones have a habit of selling out fast and this offer may not stick around for long.