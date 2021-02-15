Best cheap mattress deals and sales in February 2021

The best cheap mattress deals of February are here. Presidents' Day discounts are still going strong and there are many mattress sales to take advantage of, so we've rounded up the biggest offers here on this page. Whether you're looking for a huge discount on the best mattress possible or you want a top-quality cheap mattress for less, we've got you covered.

So what cheap mattress deals can you get right now? Well, we're currently seeing sales that take as much as $400 off. For instance, our favorite mattress manufacturer Nectar has cut up to $400 off its mattresses— plus you'll get a free sleep bundle worth $399 with every mattress. It's amazing value.

Meanwhile, there's a $225 discount at luxury mattress brand Saatva when you spend over $1,000. (That's an exclusive mattress deal — you can only get it on our page). And there are plenty of other mattress deals to browse too.

From sitewide discounts to huge mattress coupons, here are the best cheap mattress sales of the week. (And make sure to check out our guide to the best mattress toppers too).

Mattress deals and Presidents' Day

Presidents' Day is the first major retail holiday of the year. That means you can expect numerous Presidents Day mattress sales this entire week. Current mattress sales include up to $400 off Serta's iComfort mattress, up to $225 off purchases of $1,000 or more at Saatva, and 10% off sitewide at Tuft & Needle. Expect many of these mattress sales to last through the end of the month.

Today's best mattress sales

Editor's Choice Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Save up to $800: This is easily one of the best mattress deals of the year. We think the medium-firm Nectar Memory Foam mattress is the best you can buy. It's our top pick in our best mattress guide, and we gave it a full five stars because it's exceptionally comfortable and supportive, not too hot at night, and comes with an industry-leading 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $1,198). Deal ends: soon

Saatva Classic Mattress: from $774 @ Saatva

Save $225: The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our review, we found it fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. These exclusive mattress discounts knock $225 off the price when you spend $1,000. Deal ends: February 14

Purple Mattress: was $599 now $574 @ Purple

Save up to $350: Purple's mattress deals take up to $150 off its entire line of mattresses. Plus, you can get an extra $200 off by adding a sleep bundle (pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector) to your order. The signature Purple Mattress uses an innovative responsive gel grid and dual layers of foam to deliver support and flex, and it has thousands of rave reviews. After discount, the twin costs $574 (was $599), whereas the queen costs $1,049 (was $1,149). Deal ends: February 25

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $899 now $699 + $399 of free gifts @ DreamCloud

DreamCloud mattress deals are out in full swing. The manufacturer is taking $200 off all mattresses. Plus, get a free $399 bundle with the purchase of any mattress. The bundle includes free pillows, mattress protector, and a luxury sheet set. After discount, DreamCloud mattresses start at just $699 for the twin ($200 off) or $999 for the queen ($200 off). Deal ends: February 15

GhostBed Mattress: was $645 now $484 + 2 free pillows @ GhostBed

Save 25%: GhostBed is taking 25% off all mattresses during its latest sale. After discount, you can get the GhostBed Mattress twin for $484 (was $645) or queen for $855 (was $1,140). Plus, you'll get two GhostPillows for free ($170 value). It's one of the best mattress deals you can get right now. Deal ends: February 15

Bear Mattress: was $500 now $400 + $200 in gifts @ Bear

The original Bear Mattress is a memory foam mattress that offers a cool and comfortable night's sleep. The four-layer mattress removes unwanted body heat while providing pressure relief and balanced support throughout your body. It includes a 100-night risk free trial and a 10-year warranty. As part of its latest mattress deals, Bear is taking 20% off all mattresses via code "PD20". Plus, get a free $250 gift set (two pillows and mattress protector). After discount, the twin mattress costs $400 (was $500), whereas the queen costs $640 (was $800).

Avocado Latex Mattress: was $1,199 now $999 @ Avocado

Save $200: Avocado continues to give an excellent $200 discount on its new, all-natural latex mattress with code "FLAG200". If you're looking for an organic mattress, this is the best you can buy: it's 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and it's biodegradable. It's also the firmest of Avocado's organic mattresses, at 7.5 out of 10. For the biggest discount, add a bed frame to your order and save an extra $150. Deal ends: February 22

Cocoon Chill mattress: was $730 now $469 + free pillows and sheet set @ Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $660: Mattress maker Sealy is offering its biggest-ever discount (35%) on its premium memory foam mattress. Even better, buy a mattress and you'll get two free pillows and a sheet set worth up to $199. The Cocoon Chill adapts to your body to provide tailored support all over, and has a premium stretch-knit cover that dissipates heat and will keep you cool as you sleep. Currently, the twin costs $469 (was $730), whereas the queen costs $699 (was $1,080). Deal ends: soon

Casper Mattress: was $595 now $417 @ Casper

Save 30%: Casper is cutting 30% off select mattresses during its "Last Call" event. The Casper Mattress is our favorite of the bunch. It has four layers of premium foam and includes a 5-year limited warranty. After discount, the Casper Mattress costs $417 for a twin size (was $595) or $697 for a queen (was $995). Deal ends: soon

Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress: was $849 now $699 @ QVC

The Serta Perfect Sleeper offers supportive and hotel-quality comfort in a mattress that won't break your budget. The hybrid mattress features 3 inches of gel foam layer, 3 inches of poly foam layer, and 6-inch innerspring coils. This mattress deal also includes white glove delivery.

The Emma mattress: was $424 now $296 @ Emma

Save 30%: Emma has once again cut a generous 30% off everything on site via coupon code "HOLIDAYS". That means you can buy the best-selling memory foam twin mattress for $296.80 (was $424) or the queen mattress for $471.80 (was $674). We've tested this medium mattress and it's phenomenal: we found it exceptionally comfortable and supportive, with great edge support and low motion transfer. Deal ends: unknown

Amerisleep AS2 Foam mattress: was $1,049 now $734 @ Amerisleep

Amerisleep is taking 30% off any mattress purchase via coupon code "CM30". After coupon, you can get the AS2 Foam Mattress (twin) for $734 (was $1,049) or the AS2 Foam Mattress (queen) for $979 (was $1,399). Plus, get a free queen pillow ($65 value) with a twin mattress purchase or two free queen pillows with a queen mattress purchase. That's one of the best cheap mattress deals we've seen from any mattress company. Deal ends: unknown.

Brentwood Hybrid Mattress: was $899 now $799 @ Brentwood Home

Save $100: Brentwood Home is taking $100 off its hybrid latex mattress with no coupon required. The mattress is made with natural and recycled materials and is rated as offering a medium feel. After discount, the twin costs $799 (was $899) and the queen costs $1,099 (was $1,199). It features a 1-year sleep trial and includes a 25-year warranty. Deals end: unknown

Awara: $300 off + 25% off bedding @ Awara

Holiday mattress deals have started at Awara. The company's naturally-sourced mattresses are now $300 off. Plus, you can get 25% off all accessories. After discount, Awara Organic Hybrid Mattress starts at $899. Deal ends: soon

Helix: $200 off + two free pillows @ Helix

You can get up to a $200 discount on Helix mattresses right now. Plus, every mattress order comes with two free pillows. Our top Helix mattress pick is the Midnight, and it now starts from $500. Deal ends: unknown.

Nolah: up to $450 off mattresses @ Nolah

Nolah has plenty of cheap mattress deals available this week. First, it's taking up to $450 off its entire line of mattresses. Even better, get 2 free pillows with any mattress purchase. Alternatively, take $300 off adjustable bases or $50 off sheets and protectors. Deal ends: unknown.

Plush Beds: $1,200 off all organic mattresses

Mattress manufacturer Plush Beds is offering one of the biggest mattress sales we've seen. It's taking $1,200 off its entire line of organic mattresses. After discount, you can get the Natural Bliss Mattress for just $699 (was $1,899). Plus, you'll get a free sheet set and mattress protector. This sale was supposed to end on Monday, but you can still get it now. Deal ends: unknown.

Zoma: $150 off all mattresses @ Zoma

Zoma is taking $150 off any mattress purchase via coupon code "WIN150". Alternatively, Zoma is also taking 30% off all adjustable beds. (The coupon can't be used on adjustable beds). After discount, adjustable beds start at $770. Deal ends: soon

Vaya mattress sales: $300 off all mattresses

As part of its latest mattress sales event, Vaya is taking $300 off any mattress purchase via coupon "VAYA300". After discount, mattresses start as low as $349 (was $649). Vaya mattresses feature the company's Comfort Foam tech, which contours to your body for maximum comfort while wicking away warm air to keep you cool. Deal ends: unknown.

Best mattress deals — bedding

Editor's Pick! Nectar Duvet: was $179 now $90 @ Nectar

The Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet offers a 300-thread count of softness. It's made of breathable cotton to keep you warm in the winter and cool over the summer, while box stitching keeps the duvet's lightweight microfiber fill from shifting into annoying clumps. (We own this duvet and it's great at insulating heat even on the coldest winter nights. It appears lightweight, but does a remarkable job at keeping you warm).

Chill Bundle: was $149 now $96 @ Sealy

The Chill Bundle lets you sleep cool and comfortably from head to toe. It includes two DreamFit Pillows and a DreamFit sheet set. After discount, the Chill Bundle (twin) costs $96 (was $149), whereas the Chill Bundle (queen) costs $116.35 (was $179).

Emma Mattress Protector: was $110 now $77 @ Emma

As part of its current mattress deals, Emma is taking 30% off its mattress protector. Use coupon code "HOLIDAYS" during checkout to drop the price to $77. This mattress protector is waterproof, breathable, and sports a probiotic cover that reduces allergens. It comes with a 100-night trial, 10-year warranty, and free delivery/returns.

Casper Throw Pillows: was $59 now $41 @ Casper

The Casper Throw Pillows are made with 100% wool and come in a variety of sizes and colors to match your room. They're currently 30% off with prices from $41. That's $12 cheaper than they were during Black Friday!

Best mattress deals — Face masks

Avocado Cotton Face Mask 4-Pack: $30 @ Avocado

Purple isn't the only mattress company offering face masks. Avocado has released a reusable cotton face mask. The Avocado Cotton Face Mask 4-pack costs $30. They're made of 100% organic cotton and sold at cost (not for profit).

Purple Mattress Face Mask 2-Pack: $20 @ Purple

Purple Mattress is renown for its comfy mattresses and pillows. Now the manufacturer is also offering face masks. Each mask is made of moisture-wicking Breeze Mesh (nylon and spandex) that's also used in Purple's pillows. There's also a built-in cotton filter. It's available in children and adult sizes.

Cheap mattress deals online — Where to find them

Holidays are — not surprisingly — the best time of year for mattress sales. November, in particular, is a great month for mattress deals with many manufacturers offering their lowest prices of the year. However, if you need a cheap mattress deal now — there are many mattress deals available that you can take advantage of. Presidents' Day will be the first major holiday and we're bound to see generous discounts on mattresses and bedding. Make sure to follow our Presidents Day mattress sales coverage for the best discounts.

Mattress deals — tips to remember

Never pay full price: Labor Day, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Memorial Day, and July 4th are generally the best time of the year for mattress deals. (If we had to pick one holiday — Black Friday/Cyber Monday would be the one we recommend). However, even if you're nowhere near a major holiday, most mattress companies offer mattress deals year-round. So you should never pay full price for any mattress.

Labor Day, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Memorial Day, and July 4th are generally the best time of the year for mattress deals. (If we had to pick one holiday — Black Friday/Cyber Monday would be the one we recommend). However, even if you're nowhere near a major holiday, most mattress companies offer mattress deals year-round. So you should never pay full price for any mattress. Know your return policy: Buying a new mattress — especially these days — can be tricky. Perhaps you're relying on user reviews or word of mouth. Or maybe you've already tried the mattress and have finally found the right mattress deal. Either way, you should always know the mattress' return policy should you have to return it. Some companies offer 100-night trials with free return shipping and no penalty fees , whereas others offer 18-months trials with similar shipping policies.

Read more: