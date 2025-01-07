CES 2025 LIVE: All the biggest tech and gadget news

Refresh

The weird side of CES 2025 Will This Electric Spoon Improve Your Diet? CES Unveils New Health Tech - YouTube Watch On Our Managing Editor, Kate Kozuch, joined the popular YouTube channel Cheddar to discuss some of the interesting health gadgets they've seen at CES 2025. And there are some weird ones, to say the least. Perhaps this smart electric spoon is taking the cake for the health category's weirdest (while still being useful) product. It makes food taste saltier, so you can eat healthier food that tastes how you like it. Check out Kate's rundown of using it in our Kirin Electric Salt Spoon hands-on.

Intel's brand new Core Ultra chips just landed (Image credit: Future) Intel has just announced three brand new additions to its Core Ultra family at CES 2025. Now we have the 200U for budget PCs, the 200HX for high-end gaming systems and the 200H — which is supposed to sit somewhere between the two. You can check out the full specs for every card that's on the way here. But the simple matter is we're looking at better performance and power efficiency, alongside improvements to neural processing (for AI) alongside better controls (and less antagonism with Windows 11) for gamers.

EXCLUSIVE: I was the first to see Hisense's 136-inch 'consumer-ready' MicroLED TV EXCLUSIVE: 136-inch Hisense MicroLED TV is AMAZING Up Close! - YouTube Watch On It's been a busy day of TV news, but we're excited to be the first to tell you about the Hisense 136MX MicroLED TV. I traveled to Hisense's HQ in Qingdao, China last year to check it out ahead of CES, and the dazzling display definitely caught my attention. MicroLED is still very niche, but Hisense planting it's flag in the space might help drive prices down and make the technology more mainstream in the years to come. Make sure you check it out in the YouTube video above, and stay tuned for more announcements on the Hisense front from CES 2025. — Kate Kozuch

Do you miss Guitar Hero? LiberLive's got you covered! (Image credit: Future) I've played guitar since I was 12 years old, and loved Guitar Hero ever since too. However, I can freely admit that Guitar Hero ended up being a bit of a flash in the pan. However, LiberLive C1 doesn't just keep that trend going, it is a foldable and portable live music party all in one dynamic instrument. The first-ever stringless smart guitar has all the chords up its neck, a huge speaker system including a 3-inch woofer, and a 6-hour battery life to play to your heart's content. Plus, it can interact with your phone to create playable rhythm games to your favorite songs. — Jason England

WowMouse is the missing piece in spatial computing (Image credit: Future) You know me, and you've already read about how I think spatial computing needs a lot more time in the oven. One of the main obstacles is around the hardware — making it small enough on your face to be a pair of glasses while giving you that spatial gesture-based interaction. Meta Orion does this with a wrist strap that can detect gestures, and WowMouse just replicated it using your smartwatch. Previously, it was just for Android, but at CES, the company announced it's not available on iOS, Windows and Mac too. Just connect it and you can move your hand around as the on-screen cursor and pinch to click on things. It's cool in practice! But of course it feels a little gimmicky in use on a phone or laptop. The real future of this will be when spatial computing becomes more of a thing. Maybe they can talk to Xreal to get the ball rolling? — Jason England

Want to go really big? Go Laser TV (Image credit: Hisense) We love OLED and QLED TVs, but if you want the biggest possible picture you've got to check out the Hisense L9Q. This laser projector will be available alongside five differently sized Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screens: 100, 110, 120, 136 and 150 inches.



You also get a very impressive 5,000 lumens of brightness, and the L9Q has a built in 6.2.2 surround sound system that supports Dolby Atmos for a truly immersive home theater experience. — Mark Spoonauer

Smart glasses may finally have their year @tomsguide ♬ original sound - Tom’s Guide Hey, it's Kate Kozuch here! The hype around smart glasses at CES 2025 is off to a strong start. Although the Chamelo Aura color-changing tinted frames I showed off in the TikTok above have been out for a few months, they recieved a CES 2025 honoree recognition, and I understand the hype. With the press of a button, the tint changes between four total colors and they last for weeks on one charge. There's going to be no shortage of smart glasses/wearable announcements this week, so be sure to stay tuned. (Also, shamless plug, be sure you're following Tom's Guide on TikTok so you don't miss any of our highlights from the show!) — Kate Kozuch