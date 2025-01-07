CES 2025 LIVE: All the biggest tech and gadget news
CES 2025 is here and we're covering it live
CES 2025 is undoubtedly the biggest tech event of the year and we're expecting an avalanche of news and announcements each day from the show floor. The Tom's Guide team is on the ground in Las Vegas and will be throughout the week to go hands-on with all the latest products as well as test the newest innovations in everything from AI to EVs.
We've seen several big announcements already, and the show hasn't even officially started yet. Samsung has unveiled OLED displays with a massive 500Hz refresh rate, as well as a new budget phone and fitness tracker. Meanwhile, it's South Korean rival LG has unveiled the LG G5 and M5 OLED TVs with a big brightness boost and new AI features. Let's not forget Lenovo, which is also tipped to be revealing the world's first "rollable" laptop at this year's show.
But the biggest clash of the show has come from the chip titans. Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon X CPU, Intel's launched a slew of new processors, and so has AMD. But the biggest news has to be Nvidia droppings it's all new RTX 50-series graphics cards, which are bringing unfounded levels of GPU power to desktops and laptops.
All of these next generation chips bring a new level of capabilities for gaming, productivity and — of course — AI. We've also already seen several new pairs of smart glasses, including one with an invisible display.
Don't worry, we'll also be making time to cover the weird and wonderful appearances at CES, like this robot vacuum with an arm that'll pick up your socks for you. Truly, the future has arrived.
All the biggest names in tech are showcasing everything from next-gen TVs and smart home innovations to cutting-edge AR and VR solutions. You can follow along with the latest news from the show right here or take a look at our CES 2025 hub page for more details. And don't forget to follow us on TikTok for an even better look at what we're most excited for this year.
This article was produced by Tom’s Guide in collaboration with Microsoft as part of a paid partnership. The content remains entirely independent and solely represents the editorial perspective of Tom’s Guide.
CES 2025: Major announcements so far
- Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs are here — everything we know
- I went hands-on with the LG G5 OLED at CES 2025 — does it live up to the hype?
- Intel Core Ultra 200H and HX Series chips are here — everything you need to know
- AMD’s Ryzen AI Max: The silent killer of dedicated laptop GPUs? Let me explain
- HDMI 2.2 is here — 4K at 480Hz and up to 12K resolution with 120Hz refresh rates coming in 2025
- I just went hands-on with these breakthrough smart glasses with an invisible display — and I’m shocked
- LG G5 and M5 OLED TVs unveiled at CES 2025: brighter, faster and lots of AI upgrades
- AMD reveals Ryzen Z2 chipsets that could power Steam Deck 2
- Samsung Ballie AI robot is a real product and is officially launching first half of this year
- I went eyes-on with the world’s first 4K OLED gaming monitor, and I’ll never go back — here’s why
- LiberLive C1 is the smart guitar I’ve always wanted
LIVE: LATEST UPDATES
The weird side of CES 2025
Our Managing Editor, Kate Kozuch, joined the popular YouTube channel Cheddar to discuss some of the interesting health gadgets they've seen at CES 2025. And there are some weird ones, to say the least.
Perhaps this smart electric spoon is taking the cake for the health category's weirdest (while still being useful) product. It makes food taste saltier, so you can eat healthier food that tastes how you like it. Check out Kate's rundown of using it in our Kirin Electric Salt Spoon hands-on.
Intel's brand new Core Ultra chips just landed
Intel has just announced three brand new additions to its Core Ultra family at CES 2025. Now we have the 200U for budget PCs, the 200HX for high-end gaming systems and the 200H — which is supposed to sit somewhere between the two.
You can check out the full specs for every card that's on the way here. But the simple matter is we're looking at better performance and power efficiency, alongside improvements to neural processing (for AI) alongside better controls (and less antagonism with Windows 11) for gamers.
EXCLUSIVE: I was the first to see Hisense's 136-inch 'consumer-ready' MicroLED TV
It's been a busy day of TV news, but we're excited to be the first to tell you about the Hisense 136MX MicroLED TV. I traveled to Hisense's HQ in Qingdao, China last year to check it out ahead of CES, and the dazzling display definitely caught my attention. MicroLED is still very niche, but Hisense planting it's flag in the space might help drive prices down and make the technology more mainstream in the years to come. Make sure you check it out in the YouTube video above, and stay tuned for more announcements on the Hisense front from CES 2025. — Kate Kozuch
Do you miss Guitar Hero? LiberLive's got you covered!
I've played guitar since I was 12 years old, and loved Guitar Hero ever since too. However, I can freely admit that Guitar Hero ended up being a bit of a flash in the pan.
However, LiberLive C1 doesn't just keep that trend going, it is a foldable and portable live music party all in one dynamic instrument.
The first-ever stringless smart guitar has all the chords up its neck, a huge speaker system including a 3-inch woofer, and a 6-hour battery life to play to your heart's content. Plus, it can interact with your phone to create playable rhythm games to your favorite songs. — Jason England
WowMouse is the missing piece in spatial computing
You know me, and you've already read about how I think spatial computing needs a lot more time in the oven. One of the main obstacles is around the hardware — making it small enough on your face to be a pair of glasses while giving you that spatial gesture-based interaction.
Meta Orion does this with a wrist strap that can detect gestures, and WowMouse just replicated it using your smartwatch. Previously, it was just for Android, but at CES, the company announced it's not available on iOS, Windows and Mac too. Just connect it and you can move your hand around as the on-screen cursor and pinch to click on things.
It's cool in practice! But of course it feels a little gimmicky in use on a phone or laptop. The real future of this will be when spatial computing becomes more of a thing. Maybe they can talk to Xreal to get the ball rolling? — Jason England
Want to go really big? Go Laser TV
We love OLED and QLED TVs, but if you want the biggest possible picture you've got to check out the Hisense L9Q. This laser projector will be available alongside five differently sized Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screens: 100, 110, 120, 136 and 150 inches.
You also get a very impressive 5,000 lumens of brightness, and the L9Q has a built in 6.2.2 surround sound system that supports Dolby Atmos for a truly immersive home theater experience. — Mark Spoonauer
Smart glasses may finally have their year
Hey, it's Kate Kozuch here! The hype around smart glasses at CES 2025 is off to a strong start. Although the Chamelo Aura color-changing tinted frames I showed off in the TikTok above have been out for a few months, they recieved a CES 2025 honoree recognition, and I understand the hype. With the press of a button, the tint changes between four total colors and they last for weeks on one charge. There's going to be no shortage of smart glasses/wearable announcements this week, so be sure to stay tuned.
(Also, shamless plug, be sure you're following Tom's Guide on TikTok so you don't miss any of our highlights from the show!) — Kate Kozuch
Welcome to Day One of CES (officially)!
You'd be a little shocked hearing that, given how much news has already happened. But today is officially the first day of CES, and we have a lot more news to cover. There's normally a couple of press days like what you've seen us cover, but today is when CES is officially open to everyone!
To kick things off, let's review what is easily going to be the biggest news of the entire show — Nvidia launching the new RTX 50-series graphics cards. You've got RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti and 5070 in both desktop and laptop flavors and the performance increases are insane!
As Jensen himself said, you're getting "the power of an RTX 4090 in the 5070," and at a starting price of $549, this card just got impressively affordable. We also heard a lot about how AI is core to everything Nvidia does — touching on all kinds from AI enhanced graphical imagery with DLSS 4 and neural rendering capabilities to how GPUs can impact Agentic and even robotic AI.
Once these start to launch a little later this year, you best believe we'll be fully testing them to see if these live up to Huang's hype.