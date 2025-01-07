The world's first rollable laptop just arrived at CES 2025 — meet the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable

Tom's Guide at CES (Image credit: Future) Follow our CES 2025 live blog for all the biggest tech and gadget news straight from Las Vegas. And be sure to follow Tom's Guide on TikTok for the coolest videos live from the show.

After two years of being a proof-of-concept, Lenovo finally revealed the world's first rollable display AI PC: the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, and it's set to be available in early 2025.

Announced at CES 2025, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable features a usual 14-inch display that vertically rolls out to a 16.7-inch screen, offering nearly 50% of additional screen space. Better yet, all it takes to see this laptop extend its screen is a simple press of a dedicated key or through hand gestures to the camera.

Along with this intriguing concept finally being made available, the laptop itself boasts some interesting specs under the hood. This includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 Gen 2 processor, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 1TB for storage and an incredible selection of ports.

Lenovo states it's set to launch in the first quarter of 2025, with expected pricing starting at $2,999. For everything else, here's what we know about Lenovo's new Copilot+ rollable laptop:

Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 6 Rollable: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Price $1,599 Display 14-16.7-inch rollable OLED, 400nits, 100% DCI-P3 CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 (Gen 2) Graphics Intel Arc Xe2 RAM Up to 32GB DDR5 Storage Up to 1TB M.2 SSD Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm Audio Jack Battery 66Whr Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Size 11.93 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches Weight 3.73 pounds

Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 6 Rollable: What you need to know

So, top-notch performance with its Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD. Plus, it comes with Wi-Fi 7 for the latest in connectivity. But, as you can tell, the real kicker here is the display, which rolls out to a 16.7-inch display, and all it takes is a press of a button.

It's a sleek and smooth display, too, boasting a 120Hz OLED screen with 400 nits of brightness and a claimed 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy. As Lenovo puts it, the rollable screen "offers an extended vertical display ideal for applications such as document review, coding, project management and content creation."

To say we're excited to get our hands on this device for a full review would be an understatement. The laptop form factor is well-worn at this point, so any innovation like this is a welcome change. You can rest assured that we'll be putting the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable through its paces as and when we receive a review unit.

