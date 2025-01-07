The world's first rollable laptop just arrived at CES 2025 — meet the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable

News
By
published

Available in early 2025

Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 6 Rollable
(Image credit: Lenovo)
Tom's Guide at CES

CES 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Follow our CES 2025 live blog for all the biggest tech and gadget news straight from Las Vegas. And be sure to follow Tom's Guide on TikTok for the coolest videos live from the show.

After two years of being a proof-of-concept, Lenovo finally revealed the world's first rollable display AI PC: the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, and it's set to be available in early 2025.

Announced at CES 2025, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable features a usual 14-inch display that vertically rolls out to a 16.7-inch screen, offering nearly 50% of additional screen space. Better yet, all it takes to see this laptop extend its screen is a simple press of a dedicated key or through hand gestures to the camera.

Along with this intriguing concept finally being made available, the laptop itself boasts some interesting specs under the hood. This includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 Gen 2 processor, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 1TB for storage and an incredible selection of ports.

Lenovo states it's set to launch in the first quarter of 2025, with expected pricing starting at $2,999. For everything else, here's what we know about Lenovo's new Copilot+ rollable laptop:

Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 6 Rollable: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6
Price$1,599
Display14-16.7-inch rollable OLED, 400nits, 100% DCI-P3
CPUIntel Core Ultra 7 (Gen 2)
GraphicsIntel Arc Xe2
RAMUp to 32GB DDR5
StorageUp to 1TB M.2 SSD
Ports2 x Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm Audio Jack
Battery66Whr
ConnectivityUp to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
Size11.93 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches
Weight3.73 pounds

Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 6 Rollable: What you need to know

So, top-notch performance with its Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD. Plus, it comes with Wi-Fi 7 for the latest in connectivity. But, as you can tell, the real kicker here is the display, which rolls out to a 16.7-inch display, and all it takes is a press of a button.

It's a sleek and smooth display, too, boasting a 120Hz OLED screen with 400 nits of brightness and a claimed 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy. As Lenovo puts it, the rollable screen "offers an extended vertical display ideal for applications such as document review, coding, project management and content creation."

To say we're excited to get our hands on this device for a full review would be an understatement. The laptop form factor is well-worn at this point, so any innovation like this is a welcome change. You can rest assured that we'll be putting the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable through its paces as and when we receive a review unit.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Business Laptops
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 269 deals
Filters
Arrow
Lenovo ThinkBook 14
(AMD Ryzen 5)
1
Lenovo - 21MV0008US Thinkbook...
Amazon
View
Low Stock
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s
(14-inch 512GB)
2
Lenovo 14" Thinkbook 14s-IWL...
Walmart
View
Lenovo ThinkBook 14
(Grey)
3
ThinkBook 14 Gen 7 AMD (14″)
Lenovo USA
$1,389
View
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
4
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga G2...
Amazon
View
Lenovo ThinkBook 14
(14-inch 512GB)
5
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 G6 ABP...
Amazon
View
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s
6
Lenovo 20WE0014US Thinkbook...
Amazon
View
Lenovo ThinkBook 14
(14-inch 256GB)
7
Lenovo ThinkBook 14" Laptop,...
Walmart
$1,072.07
View
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s
(14-inch 128GB)
8
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s...
Walmart
$913.99
View
Lenovo ThinkBook 14
(14-inch 512GB)
9
Lenovo Thinkbook 14 G7 - 14"...
Walmart
View
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s
(14-inch 256GB)
10
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s...
Walmart
$1,000.99
View
Load more deals
TOPICS
Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game