This new Roborock robot vacuum has a robotic arm that can pick up your socks

Is this the future of robot vacuums?

One of the most tedious parts about owning a robot vacuum is having to pick up socks, shoes, and other objects on the floor before it starts vacuuming. While smartest of today's robot vacuums can use AI to detect objects on the floor and avoid them, what if your robot vacuum could actually pick up after you?

That's just what the Roborock Saros Z70 can do. I got to see this innovative new robot vacuum in the weeks prior to CES 2025, and despite some hiccups with the prototype, it's a really cool idea I can't wait to try out in my own home to see how it compares to the best robot vacuums.

Roborock Saros Z70: robotic arm

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Inside the body of the Saros Z70 is a telescoping robotic arm with a claw at the end. If the robot vac detects something like a sock, shoe, or other small object, it can automatically extend its arm, pick up the object, and move it to a specified location, like a laundry basket.

There are some limitations, of course: The arm can only pick up a maximum of 10.5 ounces (300 grams), so you can forget about it grabbing your work boots. initially, the Z70 will only be able to identify socks and shoes, but the company plans to update its firmware to ID other types of objects.

In the demo I saw, company representatives placed balled-up socks around the Z70; it would drive up to one, and then, after a few seconds, a door in the top of the robot would open, the arm would extend, grab onto the sock and lift it off the ground, and then move it elsewhere on the stage. A camera mounted between the claw itself helps the Z70

It didn't work perfectly — this was an early preproduction unit — but it was the most innovative things I've seen in a long while.

Roborock Saros Z70 availability

The Roborock Saros Z70 is expected to launch in May or June of 2025. The company has not yet set pricing — that should be revealed sometime in April — but I wouldn't be surprised if it costs north of $1,000.

Prior to the release of the Z70, Roborock is also releasing two other robot vacuums: The Saros 10R (essentially the Z70 but without the robotic arm) has dual-light 3D Time-Of-Flight (ToF) technology and an RGB camera powered by AI, which can avoid things as small as cables running along the floor; and the Saros 10, which has a more traditional laser navigation sensor mounted atop the robot vacuum, but can retract into the body so it can fit more easily under furniture.

Pricing for the Saros 10R and Saros 10 has not been announced.

Roborock Saros Z70 vacuuming and mopping

Apart from its claw, the Z70 looks to be a pretty capable robot vacuum and mop. Its vacuum has a suction power rating of 22,000 Pa, and has a side brush to direct debris underneath the bot. It also has dual spinning mops, which can raise up to 0.9 inches off the ground, to keep from getting dirt on carpets.

The robot itself measures about 3.1 inches tall, so it should be able to fit underneath most furniture and beds, and its chassis can raise itself to more easily get on carpets and over thresholds.

To make the most of the Z70's camera, it has a Video Call & Cruise function, which will let you use the vacuum to search your house for your pets, and will take pictures of them while it's vacuuming. The Z70 also has its own voice assistant, so you can command it to vacuum or mop without using the app on your smartphone.

The Z70 comes with the Roborock Multifunctional Dock 4.0, which not only has a bag to empty the robot vacuum, but also has a clean water and dirty water tanks for the Z70's mop. The dock has an Auto Mop Removal, which will detach the mops from the Z70 if it's set to only vacuum your floors.

Roborock Saros Z70 outlook

When I was a kid, one of my favorite toys was the Armatron robotic arm, which could grab and lift items using two little joysticks. Now imagine an automated version of that mounted to a mobile platform, and you can understand my excitement.

Yes, I'm intrigued by its vacuuming and mopping capabilities, as well as its other smart functions, but a robot vacuum that can clean up after you? That's the future.