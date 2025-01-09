I just tried an AI concept car at CES 2025 that measures everything about you — including your mood — and it freaked me out

I never thought my car would track my smile, but that feature and lots of others could be coming to a vehicle near you in the not-too-distant feature. The LG Vision AI Mobility Concept here at CES 2025 uses a combination of sensors, cameras and AI to not only keep tabs on your health and stress, it gives you a driving report, complete with a score.

I stepped inside the cockpit of this concept and immediately I could tell this was a high-tech ride. I could choose my route using eye tracking, so I choose the option with pretty mountains and the ocean in the background. From there, I started driving, and I noticed that the steering wheel was tracking my heart rate.

There's more, the LG Vision AI Mobility Concept also tracks your stress levels in real-time (which is stressful in itself, no?), and it maps your posture and tells if you're distracted by modeling a 3D skeleton. At one point I pretended to take a phone call and held my phone up to my ear, and I saw a red alert pop up in the bottom right corner of the screen.

(Image credit: Future)

The LG concept can also tell if you're seated normally or too close to the dashboard, or if you're smoking, drinking or talking. Or even yawning. A bit creepy, yes, but this thing can definitely tell if you're distracted.

But how about your mood? I noticed a little face in the middle of the screen that said Neutral beneath it. I wondered how to make this better and I was told that if I smiled it would turn to happy. But no ordinary smile...you have to really mean it I guess.

(Image credit: Future)

At the end of the ride, the LG Vision AI Mobility Concept gives you a health report with your heart rate and stress percent and emotional state, as well as a driving report score. In this case I got an 81 out of 100 due to the purposeful distractions during my demo.

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, this type of technology isn't coming to cars this year, but in a few years we could see some of these safety features come to vehicles. And I could definitely see in-car AI assistants (politely) reminding you to remain focused or asking you if you want to stop and get coffee if you're looking a bit drowsy.

So I'm excited about what's coming but also a little freaked out.