Panasonic comes out swinging at CES 2025 with new OLED and Mini-LED TVs

Panasonic just unveiled its new TV lineup at CES 2025, and while they might look like totally similar to last year's models, there are some serious upgrades under the hood.

Along with a new OLED and Mini-LED TV, the brand also showed off an entry-level LED TV to round out its 2025 portfolio. Here's everything you need to know about what was announced at CES thus far.

Panasonic Z95B OLED TV

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The Z95B is a follow-up to the Z95A, one of our favorite TVs of 2024. Last year, the Z95A made use of LG Display's Micro Lens Array (MLA) display technology to increase brightness, just like the LG G4. This year, Panasonic is once again borrowing new OLED tech from LG for the Z95B.

Like the LG G5, the Z95B will leverage a new four-stack OLED panel from LG Display. It will be one of only a handful of OLED panels to use this panel type this year.

In our hands-on review of the LG G5, we saw just how effective this OLED panel is at meeting the bar set by MLA-equipped OLEDs, and in our brief time watching the Z95B, Panasonic seems to have had similar success with the hardware.

Panasonic W95B Mini-LED TV

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The W95B Mini-LED TV is back taking up after last year's rather brilliant W95A, which we gave a pretty glowing review. The new model takes up some impressive upgrades, like Hybrid Tone Mapping for superior HDR performance and a powerful 20W speaker system. Like last year's model, it will be available in a wide range of sizes starting from 55-inch and going up to 85-inch.

Panasonic's once more bringing Fire TV to its 2025 TV lineup, and with it there will be several home entertainment upgrades to enjoy, like Alexa voice controls, content-forward UI, and a more streamlined interface. Prime Video calibrated mode should also make movie nights all the more enchanting with a slew of picture enhancements.

The W95B could also find its way among the best gaming TVs this year thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate and new addition of AMD FreeSync Premium. HDR Tone Mapping and True Game Mode also round out its many enticing gaming features. Panasonic has yet to officially announce pricing on the new sets so stay tuned for more information as it rolls out.

Panasonic W70B LED TV

(Image credit: Panasonic)

At the tail end of Panasonic's forthcoming lineup is a 4K LED budget model completely new to the display manufacturer. Last year's lineup saw two OLED TVs and a Mini-LED model, so it seems Panasonic is holding back one OLED in favor of offering a more budget and value-oriented display to the fold.

As you can expect, the W70B will come available in the widest range of sizes, offering you up to 83-inch of big-screen value and down to 43-inch for those looking for smaller screens. Despite its cheaper pricing, the Q70B will command HDR support including HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, with the inclusion of Dolby Audio, of course.

And that's about all that Panasonic has shown so far at CES 2025. Pricing and availability will be rolling out in the next coming weeks and we'll be updating our lineup page as these details come to light.