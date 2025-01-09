This suitcase transforms into a dual-display workstation — and I'm shocked how well it works

Tom's Guide at CES (Image credit: Future) Follow our CES 2025 live blog for all the biggest tech and gadget news straight from Las Vegas. And be sure to follow Tom's Guide on TikTok for the coolest videos live from the show.

While docking stations and USB-C hubs can be a remote worker's best friend, there's only so much one can take with them on the go. It's not like you can carry around two displays all the time, right? Well, with this workstation disguised as a suitcase, you now can.

Shown off at CES 2025, the Base Case is a mobile workstation designed as a suitcase, sporting dual 24-inch displays, a variety of ports and pass-through charging — and it only takes seconds to set up.

Aimed at digital nomads and remote workers, this mobile workstation has everything you'd expect from a suitcase: luggage-style wheels, an extendable trolley handle and, of course, storage for your equipment. However, once you open it up, you'll be greeted with two 24-inch (1920 x 1080) displays with 75Hz refresh rates and 350 nits of brightness.

A suitcase in disguise

With support for Windows and macOS, all it takes is simply plugging it into a Windows laptop or MacBook to get it set up. Speaking of connectivity, it offers multiple ports: HDMI, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, Ethernet, and USB-A ports. Handily, these are protected by a power port door.

You can also expect telescoping legs that add a 10-inch height to the Base Case, meaning you can get eye-level displays on any surface. It weighs 20 pounds, but I found it easy to stroll around and pick it up to turn it into a workstation.

It's almost like a gadget straight out of a James Bond movie, but it's still patent pending. However, being able to set up shop virtually anywhere with two screens to work with is not to be sneezed at, especially since it comes in the form of a travel-friendly suitcase.

While pricing is still to be announced, the Base Case won't come cheap. Otherwise, if you like to travel in style, the good news is there are multiple color options available, including black, white, yellow, pink and more.

The Base Case is in its final stages, with the model I checked out still needing storage space in the front panel for laptops and other accessories. While I was assured its design provides protection, it also needs to go through durability tests.

It's set to launch in February 2025 over at Indiegogo, and you can find out more by heading to Base Camp's site. In the meantime, if you're after the best of CES 2025, we've found plenty of innovative gadgets to check out.