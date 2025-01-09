CES 2025 Day 4 — 7 incredible new gadgets you can't miss

CES 2025 may be winding down, but the show isn’t over yet. Despite all the incredible news and product reveals from the first 3 days of the show, there are still some incredible new things to check out.

Some of them were worthy of a place on our Best of CES 2025 awards page, but they’re all too cool to be allowed to go unnoticed. We’re talking a mix of weird and wonderful gadgets combined with stuff that could prove genuinely useful in your everyday lives.

Oh, and a flying car concept that probably shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the average driver — myself included. Other entries on today’s list include smart glasses, an AI-powered anti-snoring pillow, an absurd 10-port USB charging hub, and so much more.

Here are the 7 best new gadgets from CES Day 4. And when you’re done, be sure to check out our round-ups of the best gadgets at CES day 1, day 2 and day 3.

Xreal One Pro AR glasses

(Image credit: Future)

The Xreal One AR glasses are an incredible pair of specs, and now the more premium Xreal One Pro AR glasses have debuted at CES 2025. Honestly, it’s unlike anything Tom’s Guide Managing Editor Jason England has ever seen before.

Benefits to the Pro model include more advanced display tech, with 0.55-inch micro-OLED display in front of your face and a more inconspicuous frame that isn’t quite as bulky.

On top of that Xreal has added a 12MP camera and the X1 chip – which should help enable spatial computing-style gestures at some point in the future. There’s also Bose audio and a premium construction that makes this one of the true MVPs of the smart glasses world.

They will cost $599 though, and while not Apple Vision Pro money it’s still a lot to have to pay

AI Motion Pillow

(Image credit: 10minds)

Nothing quite wrecks the peace of a bedroom quite like a partner who snores — especially if they’re particularly loud. There are a bunch of ways to try and tackle the problem, but CES 2025 has a pretty novel solution.

The AI Motion Pillow is what the name suggests, a pillow that uses AI to try and reposition a sleeper’s head and open their airways to put an end to snoring. It's controlled by the AI Motion System, a white box that records a user’s sleep time and snoring.

The more you use the pillow, the more the system will be able to recognize when you’re snoring. Once that happens it will inflate air bags within the pillow to gently alter their head position.

The downside? This is available now, but the AI Motion pillow will cost $699. However the company is offering a limited time post-CES discount that drops it to $399. That’s still a lot to pay, but it might be a small price to pay for your partner to be able to get to sleep.

MCON gaming controller

(Image credit: Future)

There are a bunch of great mobile game controllers out there right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have more. Enter the MCON, a sliding controller that is a stark reminder of Sony's PSP Go – and the days when the PlayStation giant actually cared about handhelds.

The controller actually uses a magnetic puck, similar to MagSage, to snap onto an Android or iPhone to transform it into a gaming machine. Phones without their own magnets, which is most of them, will be able to connect with the included MagSafe adapter. There’s no physical connection either, with MCON connecting to your phone via Bluetooth – but still managing to offer low-latency gaming.

This is a Kickstarter product, though, which comes with all the usual risks of crowdfunding. But the Super Early Bird pledge should net you a controller for $99. Early Bird increases that to $119, while the standard price is $129.

TP-Link Deco Outdoor Mesh System

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Wi-Fi is amazing, but it’s hardly the most stable signal. Mesh networks can fix a lot of the signal problems inside your home – but what about outside? Getting those signals outside the confines of your walls isn’t easy, and that’s where TP-Link’s Deco Outdoor mesh Wi-Fi system comes in. And with Wi-Fi speeds to boot.

Deco BE25-Outdoor and Deco BE65-Outdoor are both compatible with TP-Link’s existing mesh systems, and even have the ability to draw power over ethernet. The idea is that these nodes live outside and are IP65 rated to handle the elements.

Once connected to your network the BE!25 adds an extra 2,600 square feet of coverage while the BE!65 ups that to 3,000. They’re Wi-Fi 7 too, which means better speeds and lower latency.

Pricing and availability haven’t been confirmed yet, but if you’re tired of not being able to connect to your home network outside then they may be worth checking out.

Base Case

(Image credit: Future)

Working on the go isn’t ideal, especially if you’re a fan of having multiple screens like me. Portable monitors can offer some support, but they’re often pretty small. Thankfully the Base Case could be exactly what you need.

This mobile workstation is essentially a suitcase with two 24-inch monitors inside — alongside extra ports and pass-through charging abilities. This setup works with Windows and macOS, and all you need to do is plug in to get going.

Those ports include HDMI, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, Ethernet and USB-A, while telescopic legs add 10-inches of height. The downside is that it does weigh 10lbs/4.5kg, and it may get tiresome lugging it around after a while. Base Case is set to launch on Indiegogo next month.

Land Aircraft Carrier

We’ve been promised the dream of flying cars for years and many a tech show has been host to weird and wonderful designs. CES 2025 saw the Land Aircraft Carrier on show, showing off a Cybertruck-looking design that houses an eVTOL Air Module in the back. Think of it as a giant drone, capable of housing two people while it flies.

According to Xpeng, the company behind the machine, this will be the first mass-produced modular “flying car” and 3,000 intent orders have already been received.

Not that many people can afford the $300,00 price tag, nor is this really built for the daily commute. It’s an alternative to using a drone to look around, letting you go up to those heights in person.

Plugable PS-10CC

(Image credit: Future)

If you have a lot of gadgets that need charging, you’ll know the pain of trying to find enough USB ports to plug them all into. Plugable PS-10CC is a USB-C hub with a whopping 10 ports. Priority access is given to the left-hand port, but all those ports can share up to 100W of power at any given time.

That makes it the perfect place to recharge laptops, phones and whatever other gizmos you may have. The sleek metal design is also pretty attractive, and wouldn’t look out of place on any desk or table. The PS-10CC is available to pre-order now, for the reasonable price of $100.