Nintendo Switch 2 dummy units are being shown off at CES 2025 — what is happening?

At this point, Nintendo Switch 2 is the worst-kept secret in gaming. Heck, it’s rapidly earning the unwanted title of the leakiest video game console in history. Nintendo hasn't officially confirmed the follow-up to its best-selling Nintendo Switch console, but that hasn’t stopped the online rumor mill from going into overdrive over the past few months.

There’s always been a degree of deniability to Switch 2 rumors, but the latest (supposed) early look at Nintendo’s next hardware feels particularly significant. Over at CES 2025, currently being held in Las Vegas, accessory maker Genki has made the quite extraordinary choice of showcasing a range of accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2 (again, a console that does not currently exist). And the gaming accessory manufacturer has taken things a step further and even brought a dummy Switch 2 unit to the trade show.

The dummy unit in question pairs up with previous renders surfaced via rival accessory maker Dbrand (what is it with accessory makers and Switch 2 leaks?). If the dummy unit is accurate, the Switch 2 will look a whole lot like the current generation Nintendo Switch, offering the same combination of a home console and a handheld. The biggest change is the reworked Joy-Con controllers — which are now reportedly connected to the main console unit via a magnetic system — and a mysterious additional button on the right side.

Nintendo Switch 2 dummy units are being shown at CES by accessory maker Genki. This is crazy 💜🎮pic.twitter.com/VsmxB88TP4January 8, 2025

Genki has also confirmed it will release a screen protector for Nintendo’s upcoming hardware, and has shown off packing at CES 2025 that refers to the console by the name “Switch 2”. This might not come as a huge surprise but it’s important to note, at the time of writing, Nintendo has only referred to its next console as " the successor to the Nintendo Switch”, so this could be an indication that the Big N is going for the obvious option with Switch 2.

Perhaps aware of the online frenzy it was likely to kick up by showcasing these Switch products at the Consumer Electronics Show, Genki has also cheekily updated its website with a message that reads “Can you keep a secret? We can't…” However, it’s stopped short of making any Switch 2 accessories available to order. Clearly, Genki does have at least a little bit of restraint.

While this latest Nintendo Switch 2 update feels pretty significant, it’s important to note that until Nintendo speaks on the record, everything above should be classified as unconfirmed. It certainly does appear that Genki has just given us our best look yet at the Nintendo Switch 2, but appearances can be deceiving, and take all of this information with a grain of salt. At the very least, with the internet abuzz with new Switch 2 rumors almost every day, we have to hope that Nintendo will be eager to speak on the record very soon.

As noted, this is far from the only Nintendo Switch 2 tidbit currently doing the rounds, previously rumors that have surfaced this week include claims that the console’s dock will enable powerful gaming on a television, and also alleged photos of the reworked Joy-Con controllers surfaced online. Check out our Nintendo Switch 2 rumors hub for a full roundup.

