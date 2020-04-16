Nintendo Switch 2 (Nintendo Switch Pro) release date, specs, rumors and more

The Nintendo Switch is the hottest console out right now, but it's never too early to start thinking about a Nintendo Switch 2. The next Nintendo Switch, which has sometimes been referred to as the Nintendo Switch Pro, has been rumored to be a beefed-up version of Nintendo's beloved hybrid consoles with new features and improved internals.

Nintendo's next Switch likely won't deliver things like ray tracing or 8K gaming, but a more powerful Switch could help the company better compete with the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles that are set to debut by the end of 2020. And some rumors have pegged the Switch 2 as sporting some truly wild features, including some potential dual-screen support.

Nintendo hasn't confirmed the existence of a new Nintendo Switch model, but there's a fair amount of rumors and speculation that give an idea of what to expect from the company's next console. Here's everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2 (or Nintendo Switch Pro), including its possible release date, specs and features.

If Nintendo itself is to be believed, there won't be any new Switch hardware in 2020. In a financial note published in late January, the company wrote, "Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020."

The fabled Nintendo Switch Pro or Nintendo Switch 2 was previously rumored to launch by mid-2020, according to a supply chain report from Taiwanese news outlet Digitimes. Citing a Korean forum post, Metro claimed that the Switch Pro will launch towards the end of the year, which would have right up against both Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

There's no telling when we might hear of a Nintendo Switch 2, either. E3 2020 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it doesn't look like there will be a digital event to replace it. However, there's nothing stopping Nintendo from having one of its usual Nintendo Direct livestreams (which happen a few times a year) to spill some new console news by the end of 2020.

Looking at some historical numbers, the Switch was first revealed in the fall of 2016 with a March 2017 release, and was followed up by the September 2019 launch of the Nintendo Switch Lite. Perhaps we'll see the next Switch by 2021 to coincide with the system's four-year anniversary.

Nintendo Switch 2 price

(Image credit: Future)

While there’s no official price set for Nintendo’s next Switch, it seems safe to assume it’ll cost more than the $299 base model -- and certainly more than the $199 Nintendo Switch Lite. In an interview with Gamesindustry.biz , Japan-based games consultant Serkan Toto predicts that the Switch Pro will cost around $399.

Nintendo Switch Pro specs

The Switch Pro’s rumored specs have varied based on different reports, with some claiming that the next Switch will be a modest upgrade and others hinting at a significant power boost for Nintendo’s console. A sketchy, now-deleted 4chan post (via Inverse ) suggests some major changes, including a custom Nvidia Tegra Xavier processor, a 64GB SSD, 4K video support, and two USB-C ports. This post also claimed that the Switch Pro would be a TV-only console, and won’t be playable in portable mode.

However, a forum post on Korean website Clien (via TechRadar ) suggests that the next Switch might not be a huge generational leap. The poster claims that Nintendo is working with Nvidia on a custom Tegra processor based on Nvidia’s Volta architecture, and won’t include the Tegra X1+ chip that many had expected the console to feature. As a result, 4K support may not be feasible for the Switch Pro.

The current Nintendo Switch packs a custom Nvidia Tegra X1 processor, a 6.2-inch, 720p display and 32GB of storage. In August 2019, the console saw a minor refresh, which bumped the battery life from an estimated 2.5 to 6.5 hours to 4.5 to 9 hours. In our own Switch battery tests , we found that the new model lasts nearly twice as long for games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

But improved specs could just be the tip of the iceberg for the Nintendo Switch 2. A series of code found in the Switch's April 2020 firmware update reveals what could be support for a dual-screen console, suggesting that the next Nintendo Switch may be a two-display device.

This wouldn't be a first for Nintendo given the company's popular Nintendo DS and 3DS handhelds, but we'd be curious to see how dual-screen support would play into the Switch ecosystem. Perhaps you'll be able to play in handheld mode while beaming certain content to your TV, similar to how the Wii U operated.

What we want from the Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Future)

If the Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch Pro does become a reality, there are a handful of features we’d love to see that could make it a compelling high-end option for Nintendo fans.