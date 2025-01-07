Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs are here — everything we know

Tom's Guide at CES (Image credit: Future) Follow our CES 2025 live blog for all the biggest gadget news straight from Las Vegas. And be sure to follow Tom's Guide on TikTok for the coolest videos from the show.

CES 2025 is in full effect, and after a few leaks it's now official: Nvidia has brought along the first of its new Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards, and they look beefy.

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang made the announcement himself live onstage in Las Vegas today (1/6) while presenting Nvidia's CES 2025 keynote, going so far as to hoist a 5090 up in front of the crowd.

The new GeForce RTX 5090 is the top of the line and the star of the show (so much so that it actually leaked just hours before it was officially unveiled), but Nvidia is actually launching four new 50-series GPUs at CES 2025, with the desktop models starting to ship this month and laptop versions arriving in March.

We're live in Las Vegas to see this new hardware in person, and ahead of Huang's big presentation we definitely saw GeForce 50-series GPUs showing up in PCs at the show.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

So we've already had a chance to see them up close and in person, and here's everything we know so far about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series as we wait for a chance to see how they perform.

All the Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series news as it happens

The first cards to arrive will be the Nvidia GeForce 5090 and 5080 in January, followed by the other desktop cards in February and then the laptop versions in March.

Nvidia RTX 5090 reportedly leaked right before CES 2025 debut with killer specs.

December 2024 Nvidia DLSS 4 leaks suggested RTX 50-series GPUs would debut in 2025 with enhanced DLSS 4 features.

Meet the RTX 50-series laptop GPU family

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

PC game fans with a penchant for being on the move will likely care most about the new laptop-grade GPUs Nvidia brought to CES 2025, and there's a lot to dig into.

These mobile 50-series cards were built for gaming on the go using Nvidia's Blackwell architecture, and they're going to be showing up in contenders for the best gaming laptops of 2025.

Nvidia's DLSS graphical upscaling tech is especially important on these cards because gaming laptops have to make the most compromises to balance performance, power efficiency and comfort. Hopefully, the advent of DLSS 4 will lead GeForce RTX 50-series laptops to deliver better graphics and higher framerates than their predecessors without chewing through battery.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series laptop GPUs GPU name Starting price Graphics memory RTX 5090 $2,899 24GB GDDR7 RTX 5080 $2,199 16GB GDDR7 RTX 5070 Ti $1,599 12GB GDDR7 RTX 5070 $1,299 8GB GDDR7

Now for the desktop monsters

These are big. (Image credit: Future)

As cool as it is to see what Nvidia can do within the confines of an ultraportable, the really exciting part of this announcement is the new NVidia GPUs for desktop PCs.

These are the big boys you see in marketing materials, thick rectangular bricks of circuitry and fans that are optimized for demanding graphics processing work. If you're building a competitor for the best gaming PCs on the market, these are currently the hottest graphics cards of 2025.

These are the kinds of cards that Huang likes to pull out onstage to show off new hardware during big reveals, which means he was probably a little disappointed when a massive leak revealed the Nvidia RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 GPUs ahead of CES 2025.

The details of that leak proved pretty accurate, and now that we've been officially introduced to the desktop GeForce RTX 50-series cards I can't wait to see how well they run the best PC games on the market.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series desktop GPUs GPU name Starting price Graphics memory RTX 5090 $1.999 32GB GDDR7 RTX 5080 $999 16GB GDDR7 RTX 5070 Ti $749 16GB GDDR7 RTX 5070 $549 12GB GDDR7

Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

The GeForce RTX 50-series cards are finally here, and it's exciting that Nvidia is ready to start talking up what its latest family of graphics cards can do. It's nice to have the cat officially out of the bag, but personally I can't wait to see more reporting about how well these cards perform under pressure.

We're in Vegas all week checking out the best of CES 2025, so come back soon for more live reporting from the show about what it feels like to game on GeForce RTX 50-series laptops and desktops.

Of course, we won't have a chance to truly put them through their paces until we're home from the show and have some time to review properly equipped PCs in our testing lab. But based purely on what we've seen so far, I'm already drooling over the thought of getting to play Star Wars Outlaws with the power of a GeForce RTX 5090 in my corner.