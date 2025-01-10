Watch out Ninja! this smart ice cream maker is a CES hit, and it makes soft serve in under 2 minutes

It may be only January, but soft serve ice cream makers are set to be big in 2025. Ninja soft launched its new Ninja Swirl only this week, using Creami technology to churn out soft serve ice cream in your kitchen. And now another soft serve ice cream maker is causing a stir, this time at CES 2025.

The ColdSnap machine has reportedly been surrounded by eager attendees throughout CES. Yes, that might have something to do with the free ice cream, but this new kitchen gadget's definitely piqued my interest, and it offers something Ninja's new Swirl machine can't — soft serve in under two minutes. As TikTok user @techniedani described it, it's like a Keurig for ice cream.

How does the ColdSnap work?

To use the ColdSnap you'll need to buy the brand's line of shelf-stable ice cream cartridges, which come in everything from vanilla ice cream to frozen protein shakes. When you're in the mood for a soft serve, you simply insert it into the ColdSnap machine and after two minutes it will start to dispense smooth and creamy soft serve right into your cone or cup.

The thing that surprised me the most about this machine was when I learned you don't need to keep its pods in the freezer. Instead, ColdSnap’s freeze-on-demand technology will take it from room temp to soft serve in seconds, saving you freezer space.

There's a catch

Well, there's two. The first is that this machine is $3,000. Yikes! You can buy it direct from ColdSnap right now, along with a huge array of pods.

The second is that the ColdSnap is currently marketed for commercial use only, despite the fact it looks perfectly suitable for kitchen countertops. The brand's website says it's "ideal for both commercial settings and homes," adding that "ColdSnap will place ColdSnap systems in residential markets in the future."

So while it looks like the ColdSnap doesn't pose much of a threat to the Ninja Swirl at present, there's no denying this effortless tech is tempting for ice cream fans.

