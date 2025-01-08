Anti-snoring AI Motion Pillow tracks sleep health and improves sleep quality — here's how

Studies show that snoring is a common sleep issue faced by around 37 million Americans regularly. While there may be a host of natural cures and remedies, this avant-garde sleep tech product called the AI Motion Pillow might just be the ultimate solution for it.

This responsive pillow is an Innovation Award Honoree under the Home Appliances category in CES 2025 . Sleeping on one of the best mattresses for your body type will provide a proper spinal alignment which is key to having a comfortable snooze. However, this doesn't always help when tackling snoring— which happens when our airways are blocked either due to congestion or other problems like a deviated septum. This is where the Motion Pillow helps as unlike regular bed pillows, the product uses both AI technology and high-quality memory foam to position a sleepers head properly, in order to prevent or stop snoring.

Compared to other anti-snoring devices , the pillow stands out with its non-invasive design. Simply lie down as you usually do any traditional pillow and the Motion System will do the rest by detecting when you snore and making adjustments to stop it from occurring. What's more, the 2025 update means you can find out a lot about your sleep. Here's how.

What is the AI Motion Pillow?

The AI Motion Pillow is essentially a headrest controlled by the AI Motion System, a small white box it comes with. It collects the user's sleep data by recording their sleep time and snoring which then helps the AI's deep learning process. From this, the software becomes equipped to distinguish the user's snoring sound and pattern. It picks up more information the more it is used.

Once this learning period is complete, it efficiently detects when the user starts snoring and locates their head in order to activate the air bags on the pillow. The air bags directly under the user's head inflates to alter the position, gently turning the head on its side.

This opens up the air ways and reduces snoring. The patented low noise design, simple operation and comfortable high-density Certi-Pur certified memory foam used in the pillow adds to the high-end experience.

10 Minds, the South-Korea based health specialist group behind the product also received their fifth Innovation Award at CES this year, as they have unveiled an upgraded version of their proprietary AI technology used in the Motion Pillow.

AI Mopill is an expanded personalized health solution which not only monitors your 8-hour sleep cycles but also analyzes and evaluates your overall health data 24/7 to give tailored feedback and tips to improve your health.

It does this through the WiFi module that can be connected to additional devices including sleep appliances, smart rings, humidifiers and BMI devices (Body Mass Index tools to know your body fat levels). Plus the O2 maker integrated into this system supplies "clean O2 air" by removing carbon dioxide and Total Volatile Organic Compounds or TVOCs (chemical compounds present in emissions or ambient air) which boosts oxygen levels for better sleep quality throughout the night.

Are there other similar anti-snoring devices available in the market?

There are various other devices designed to stop snoring like jaw straps, wedge pillows or even nasal strips. Most often, reviewers have pointed out that these are uncomfortable for daily use and are reluctant to stick with them enough to see lasting results.

However, we think the one device which plays a similar role to the Motion Pillow is the Smart Nora Anti-Snoring System. Unlike the latter, this is based on the principle of turning any pillow into an anti-snore one. The system includes a inflating pad which you can keep underneath your regular bed pillow connected by a thin tube to a white pebble AI device programmed to detect when you snore and move the pillow accordingly. The drawback? You won't get the extensive sleep tracking the AI Motion Pillow can provide.

AI Motion Pillow: Price

The AI Motion Pillow is available to buy at a retail price of $699 at 10 Minds. If you're planning on getting your hands on it, we'd recommend you hurry as the brand is offering a limited-time discount now owing to the CES 2025 awards. This drops the MSRP of an AI Motion Pillow to $399 at 10 Minds official website.

It's disappointing that the device does not come with a sleep trial period or warranty though. In comparison, the Smart Nora System which costs $439 currently at Smart Nora comes with additional benefits such as a 30-night sleep trial, 1 year warranty and free shipping.