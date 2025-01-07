Segway Xyber is a terrifyingly powerful new ebike — 0 to 20 mph in under 3 seconds

I’m no stranger when it comes to riding the best electric bikes around, but Segway’s new ebike has me a little apprehensive when I do get the chance to ride one. At CES 2025, the cyberpunk inspired Segway Xyber is a ferocious ebike that’s all about taking performance to the extreme.

For starters, it’s not your typical electric bike that you can ride around town. Instead, the Xyber is an unclassified e-bike that’s not intended for use on-road. Even though this model isn’t street legal, Segway intends to come out with a second version of the Xyber to conform to Class-2 ebike requirements, which should arrive sometime in late spring/early summer 2025.

(Image credit: Segway)

The motocross looking design definitely plays to the Xyber’s performance, which is powered by a torquey, 6,000-watt direct-drive motor that can get it from 0 to 20 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds. I know how thrilling it is riding my Fluid Freeride Mosquito through New York City traffic with its top speed of 25 mph, but it takes way longer to reach that top speed — so the Xyber would be a thrill like no other with its acceleration.

Usually ebikes with a strong performance such as this would compromise on range, but Segway fashions a 2,880Wh dual-battery configuration into its design that gets it a peak range of up to 112 miles. That’s nearly double what you’d find in some of the best ebikes around, but it won’t have any problem riding on rugged terrain either thanks to its multi-surface 20 x 5.0-inch tires with flat-resistant inserts.

Needless to say, it’s a stunning looking ebike matched by its powerful performance — which is available for preorder right now for $2,999.99.

(Image credit: Segway)

If the Xyber’s too much performance for you to handle, then the Segway Xafari is more of a modest ebike you can actually ride around in style and comfort. Again with a futuristic-looking design, the Xafari is an all-terrain electric cruiser that’s more suitable for riders of all ages and skill levels.

It can go from 0 to 20 mph in 5.2 seconds with its 750W electric motor, and paired with a removable 936Wh battery, it can reach a peak range of 88 miles from a single charge. Much like any other electric bike, it features adaptable pedal assist and a throttle-only drive system so you barely have to work up a sweat to ride it.

You also get AirLock, Apple Find My support, integrated 20W USB type A/C port to charge your gadgets while biking, integrated smart display, and a 1,300-lumen auto headlight. It does weigh a whopping 85 pounds, but it can support riders up to 395 pounds. Preorders for the Segway Xafari are available right now for $2,399.99