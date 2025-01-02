Samsung unveils new OLED display with crazy 500Hz refresh rate ahead of CES 2025

We're rapidly approaching CES 2025, which means new technology announcements will start arriving at a furious pace. Following LG's announcement of a bendable 5K monitor, Samsung announced its own computer displays, including a QHD OLED with a swift 500Hz refresh rate.

Samsung revealed several new monitors in a post on its newsroom: the Smart Monitor M9, Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey OLED G6, Odyssey 3D, and ViewFinity S8.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 — 500Hz monster

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF) immediately caught our attention. Samsung says it's the first monitor with a 500Hz refresh rate with QHD resolution. Asus and Alienware have 500Hz refresh rate monitors, but they're not OLED. High-end game consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X typically run games at 120Hz, so it's easy to see how 500Hz could be a game-changer for smooth performance.

Add in the 2,560 x 1,440 resolution spread 27" screen, and PC games should look incredible. It also has a 0.03ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync support, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and OLED Glare Free. Essentially, if there's an advanced monitor technology on the market, the G60SF probably has it.

Of course, we'll need to see the monitor in action for ourselves before we can make final judgments, but with CES 2025 right around the corner, we'll get to do just that.

Other Samsung monitors at CES 2025

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung announced four other monitors in the lead-up to CES 2025, including two more gaming monitors and some everyday displays.

Starting with the gaming side, Samsung took the wraps off the Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF). The company says it is the world's first 27” 4K (3,840 x 2,160) OLED gaming monitor. It offers a 165 PPI pixel density, which should create some sharp images. And while it may not provide the blinding 500Hz refresh rate of the G6, it's no slouch at 240Hz.

The G8 also has all the other features of the G6 — 0.03ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync support, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and OLED Glare Free.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung also revealed the 27” Odyssey 3D (G90XF). With a lenticular lens attached to the front of the panel and a front stereo camera, the monitor can display customizable 3D images without special glasses. It also uses AI to analyze and convert 2D video into 3D, so everything you watch on this high-end monitor will come out of the screen at you.

The Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF) offers industry-first AI features that enhance content through clever picture adaptation and search functions. Samsung said it's the first monitor to integrate on-device AI. While not a gaming monitor, AI can recognize the game genre and tweak the settings accordingly. It's a large monitor with a 32” 4K OLED screen.

Finally, Samsung showed off the ViewFinity S8 (S80UD), a 16:9 monitor with a 37" screen. It features a 4K resolution, so images should still look sharp even with the massive screen.

Samsung CES 2025 monitor price and availability

As is often the case in these pre-CES announcements, Samsung didn't reveal a price or final release date for any of these monitors. Hopefully, the company will tell us more at CES 2025, but we don't expect any of these devices to be budget-friendly, as they all have new and advanced technology that's sure to drive up the price.