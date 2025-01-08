The MCON gaming controller lets you turn your phone into a modern PSP Go — here's how

Tom's Guide at CES (Image credit: Future) Follow our CES 2025 live blog for all the biggest tech and gadget news straight from Las Vegas. And be sure to follow Tom's Guide on TikTok for the coolest videos live from the show.

Games on phones have come a long way since the days of Snake, and mobile gaming accessories such as the Backbone One and Scuf Nomad prove this. But there's a new mobile controller in town, and if you're a fan of slide-out gaming devices like the PSP Go, you'll want to put the MCON on your radar.

As seen at CES 2025, the MCON mobile gaming controller offers a new, pocketable way to game on the go. From North Carolina-based mobile accessory brand Ohsnap, this controller uses a MagSafe-like puck to magnetically attach a smartphone — iPhone or Android — to transform a phone into full-fledged portable gaming machine.

Connecting via Bluetooth but still offering low-latency gameplay, the MCON magnetically snaps on the back of your phone and offers a satisfying slide-out function with a simple press of its shoulder buttons. It's compact enough to fit in a pocket, but it can easily be taken off when not in use.

Impressively, it comes packed with fold-out grips for easier handling and features Hall Effect joysticks for smooth, precise directional inputs. You'll also find two sets of shoulder buttons on the back, along with punchy yet silent buttons that deliver smooth and comfortable gameplay.

I was able to try out the MCON in action using an iPhone, and it performed seamlessly thanks to its MagSafe-supported pucks. Fortunately, even Android phones or cases that don't support MagSafe aren't left behind, as the MCON will come with a MagSafe adapter in the box.

Handheld gaming done right

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Since it adapts to a variety of smartphones, it can also be used with foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. This is where the MCON truly shined, as the bigger display made the phone feel like a true handheld gaming console. Sure, not quite the power of a Lenovo Legion Go S, but there is a fair share of mobile games that can make full use of Ohsnap's gaming controller.

Whether it be Call of Duty: Mobile, Minecraft or Genshin Impact, this controller can make the most of the precision and satisfaction needed to enjoy the best mobile gaming has to offer.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While many phones can easily be attached, not all can work. Vertical flip phones like the Motorola Razr 2024 won't work for the time being. That said, Ohsnap is aiming to get it to natively support iOS, Android, Xbox and PC/Mac. Plus, anything that beats using touch controls on a smartphone will always be welcome.

The MCON gaming controller is currently on KickStarter, but is slated to see a full release sometime around August 2025. We can't wait to get our hands on it, especially if we pair it with a foldable (think about the possibilities of using a tri-foldable from Samsung).