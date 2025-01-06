Snapdragon X chip unveiled at CES 2025 for more affordable Copilot+ laptops and even mini PCs — what we know so far

Tom's Guide at CES (Image credit: Future) Follow our CES 2025 live blog for all the biggest tech and gadget news straight from Las Vegas. And be sure to follow Tom's Guide on TikTok for the coolest videos live from the show.

CES 2025 is giving us a peek at AI computing to come, as Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon X platform to join its Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite chips to bring Copilot+ PCs down to the $600 range.

The new CPU is set to arrive on a new range of Copilot+ PCs in early 2025, with Acer, ASUS, Dell Technologies, HP and Lenovo on board. Not only is it aimed at budget laptops, but it will also deliver the world’s first mini desktop PCs powered by Snapdragon X chips.

This Snapdragon X chip comes packed with an 8-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU, 45 TOPS NPU performance and an integrated GPU (here’s hoping Qualcomm stepped up its graphics game). Qualcomm claims it offers 167% faster performance than its competitors, along with better power efficiency — up to 2.2x better than an Intel Core 5 120U, Qualcomm claims.

While we have yet to test it out, it means we can expect the same great performance, battery life and other Copilot experiences we’ve seen in Snapdragon-powered laptops, such as the Dell XPS 13. However, instead of seeing a $1,000 price, Copilot+ PCs will become more affordable.

Currently, there are more than 50 NPU-powered AI experiences native to Snapdragon that Windows 11 can utilize, which includes popular VPNs, security and cloud storage apps. We’re hoping to see more apps like Music AI’s Moises Live app tale advantage of Snapdragon and its NPU.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

“The Snapdragon X Series portfolio offers the most powerful, intelligent, and power-efficient processors for Windows in their class, making Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon the ultimate choice for users who want a laptop that can do it all,” said Alex Katouzian, Group General Manager, Mobile, Compute, & XR (MCX) at Qualcomm. “Our ecosystem of partners continues to build on Snapdragon to deliver innovative form factors and premium AI experiences that enable everyday PC users who want a laptop that can keep up with their busy lives.”

So far, Snapdragon has taken AI PCs by storm thanks to the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus CPUs, and this new Snapdragon X addition looks to give budget laptops, mini PCs and more a boost in AI performance. What these devices will be? Apparently, it won’t be long until we find out.

There’s plenty going on at CES 2025, and we’re here on the ground covering it all. Stay tuned for more Snapdragon-powered devices to come.