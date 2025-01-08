The 7 best robot vacuums of CES 2025

Every year at CES, there's a fleet of new robot vacuums that are announced which promise to keep your home cleaner, avoid objects, and pick up dirt and mop your floors better than before. However, at CES 2025, it feels like there's been a leap when it comes to innovation in robot vacuums.

From models with claws to ones that can (sort of) climb up stairs, here are the seven robot vacuums that intrigued me the most at CES 2025. Which of these will make our list of the best robot vacuums? You'll have to wait until we test them later this year.

Roborock Saros Z70

(Image credit: Future)

Yes, the best robot vacuums can avoid your dirty socks and shoes, but what if it could actually pick them up and put them away? That's what the Roborock Saros Z70 can do: It has a retractable arm and claw that identifies objects on the floor, grabs them and moves them aside.

The robot can lift items up to 10.5 ounces (300 grams), and will even be able to move them to an area you designate. When we saw an early demo, the Roborock Saros Z70 didn't perform perfectly, but we can't wait to see the finished product later this year.

The Z70 is a hybrid robot vacuum and mop, with two mopping pads that can raise themselves when the robot is on carpet. It comes with a docking station with reservoirs for both clean and dirty water, as well as a dustbin that can hold up to 120 days worth of debris.

Roborock hasn't announced a price yet for the Saros Z70, but it should launch in May or June of 2025.

SwitchBot K20+ Pro

(Image credit: Switchbot)

What if your robot vacuum could do more than vacuum? That's the idea behind the SwitchBot K20+ Pro. This diminutive robovac can dock with a number of accessories — a fan, an air purifier, security camera, and iPad holder to name a few — so you can get more use out of the device. And, the company is opening the platform for third parties to make their own accessories.

The robot vacuum itself is pretty tiny. In fact, it's one of the smallest robot vacuums we've ever seen. Its small size means there's no mopping function, but we imagine that it will be offered as an add-on at some point in the future.

Pricing for the vacuum or the various modules has not been announced, but the company hopes to release some or all of the kit in May or June 2025.

Eufy Clean E20

(Image credit: Future)

Even the best robot vacuums can't clean your couch cushions, which means you'll also need a stick vacuum handy. But what if your robot vacuum could do both? The Eufy Clean E20 could be one of the most practical robot vacuums to come out of CES; its suction unit can detach from the robot vacuum itself, and be connected to a stick vacuum tube attachment to turn it into a handheld vacuum.

You don't get a built-in mopping function as you do with other robot vacuums, but for those with limited space and budgets, this combo unit, which goes on sale February 10 for $549, could be just the thing.

Narwal Flow

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to vacuuming and mopping, it's always tricky to get to the very edges and corners of your rooms. The Narwal Flow has a clever solution: a rotating mop that extends out the side of the robot to better get those crevices. However, it isn't the only robot vacuum with this feature: Both the Switchbot S20 Pro and the Ecovacs X8 Pro Omni, which were also announced at CES 2025, have a similar roller that pops out the side and retracts when not cleaning the periphery of your room.

But the Flow has a few other neat features, such as both a clean and dirty water tank in the robot itself, so it doesn't have to return to its base station as often to swap out the dirty water. It also has two RGB cameras and an AI chip that can detect more than 200 types of objects, so as better to avoid things like shoes, socks, and toys.

The Narwal Flow will be released mid-2025; pricing has not been announced.

Dreame X50 Ultra

(Image credit: Future)

The Dreame X50 Ultra can go where no robot vacuum has gone before: Up stairs. Ok, up a small threshold, but hey, it's something!

When the X50 encounters a rise in elevation — say, a chair leg or platform — it can raise up a few inches and lift itself over or onto the higher level. While it can only surmount a rise of around 2.5 inches (6 cm), it could be useful for those who have higher transitions between rooms, but still want them both cleaned.

In addition, the X50 Ultra works as both a vacuum and a mop, can detect up to 200 types of objects, and has a detangling brush built in to keep hairs from getting wound around its rollers.

The Dreame X50 Ultra will be available on Dreame's website and Amazon starting February 14 for $1,699.

Eureka J15 Max Ultra

(Image credit: Eureka)

It's a given that the best robot vacuums can detect objects in their path and avoid them, so they don't get tangled on cables or caught on stray wires. However, the Eureka J15 Max Ultra has a special talent: Thanks to a dual camera system (an infrared camera and a full HD camera) which lets it create 3D images, it can detect clear liquids on your floor. When it does, the robot will automatically lift the roller brush and engage its mopping system to clean up the mess. No more crying over spilled water!

Beyond that, the J15 Max Ultra's mops and side brush extend out the sides of the vacuum to sweep debris more effectively and to clean harder-to-reach areas. To avoid getting hairs tangled in the roller brush, the J15 has a "FlexiRazor" — sort of like an electric shaver — that cuts hairs into smaller pieces so they can be vacuumed into the base.

The J15 Max Ultra will be available in May or June for $1,299.

Dreame prototype

(Image credit: Future)

Dreame also previewed its own robot vacuum with a claw attachment; this model is just a prototype, and the company doesn't have any firm plans on when it may come to market.

Dreame's claw is a little beefier than Roborock's, and it can lift objects up to 14 ounces in weight. Its AI-driven camera also remembers what it can — and can't — pick up, so as to save it time as it goes about your house cleaning up after your laziness.

In addition, the Dreame robot vacuum comes with two attachments that snap onto the end of the claw, so you can better clean crevices. One is a sponge for sopping up spills, and the other is a bristly brush for cleaning up cobwebs and the like.