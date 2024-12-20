Lenovo's alleged 'rollable laptop' just got leaked ahead of CES 2025

Lenovo has been working on a laptop concept with an unfurling rollable display for a while now, but the Chinese company finally looks set to reveal a consumer model next month at CES 2025.

According to images shared by noted leaker Evan Blass, the upcoming ThinkBook Plus will land with a regular display capable of unrolling to the point you have two screens stacked on top of each other. If accurate, this looks to me like a more graceful solution than the folding twin displays of the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i.

Of course, this is just a leak so we can't be 100% certain it'll officially come to pass but the pictures shared by Blass (on his restricted X profile and for a limited time on Substack) certainly seem on the money.

The marketing images show the laptop in regular mode with a slightly taller display, as well as unrolled with a video call on the upper portion of the display and a presentation deck open on the lower tier. The final image shows the laptop from front and back with the screen unrolled. This time, it has a slide deck on the top and a word processor below.

(Image credit: @evleaks/Leakmail)

How the mechanism works in practice is something we'll be interested to see if it does debut at CES in January, but previous concepts have had us worried about the durability of the setup. While it's great to be able to extend your display at the push of a button, any moving parts are liable to the knocks and bumps that come with using everyday tech like a laptop out in the world.

Similarly, we don't know the exact measurements of this alleged sixth-generation ThinkBook Plus, but if it stays close to Lenovo's concept from MWC 2023, it could be a 12.7-inch display able to extend upwards into a 15.3-inch display — with an aspect ratio of 8:9. That's basically two 16:9 displays stacked on top of each other.

(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide)

Lenovo is no stranger to weird display experiments. At this year's MWC, my colleague Jason England went hands-on with the company's ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept — a laptop screen you could actually look through.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now that foldable phones are here, XR glasses are becoming good and, well, we just spoke about a sci-fi-style transparent display, I'm pretty confident these leaked images indicate a real product coming soon. Laptop design can always benefit from a little shake-up and this rollable idea from Lenovo has me pretty excited about all the possible applications.

Stay locked to Tom's Guide for CES 2025 coverage in January to see if this prediction turns out to be accurate.