Acer Nitro Blaze 11 is a new Steam Deck competitor with detachable Nintendo Switch-like controllers
Acer aims to one-up the Steam Deck using the Switch's best trick
Acer launched its first handheld gaming PC in 2024, and at CES 2025 the company is doubling down by launching not one but two newer, bigger models: the Acer Nitro Blaze 8 ($899) and Nitro Blaze 11 ($1,099).
This is potentially a big deal in a literal sense, because those numbers refer to screen sizes and the 11-incher on the Acer Nitro Blaze 11 is the biggest screen I've ever heard of on a Steam Deck competitor. The Nitro Blaze 11 also has detachable controllers and a built-in kickstand à la the Nintendo Switch, a rare trick only the Lenovo Legion Go has duplicated to date.
Personally I'm pretty excited about that because I have big hands, so even the best handheld gaming consoles are a fast track to hand cramps. And while I don't love the flimsy build of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, I have to say that having the freedom to detach them and let my wrists rest naturally instead of gripping a controller can be a huge comfort.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Acer Nitro Blaze 8
|Acer Nitro Blaze 11
|Starting price
|$899
|$1,099
|Display
|8.8-inch (2560x1600) 144Hz IPS touchscreen
|10.9-inch (2560x1600) 120Hz IPS touchscreen
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS
|AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS
|GPU
|AMD Radeon 780M
|AMD Radeon 780M
|RAM
|16GB LPDDR5X
|16GB LPDDR5X
|Storage
|Up to 2TB SSD
|Up to 2TB SSD
|Ports
|1x USB4, 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, microSD card slot
|1x USB4, 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, microSD card slot
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
|Size
|12 x 5.2 x 0.86 inches
|14.3 x 6.7 x 0.62 inches
|Weight
|1.59 pounds
|2.31 pounds
That's why I have my eye on the bigger, more expensive Acer Nitro 11, which is slated to start shipping in North America in Q2 of 2025 for a starting price of $1,099. It's $200 more expensive than the smaller Acer Nitro Blaze 8, and while these two handhelds share identical internals the smaller Blaze 8 does not have detachable controllers. The Blaze 11 also sports a front-facing camera you can use for video calls and streaming, while the Blaze 8 does not.
However, the Nitro Blaze 8 has some strengths its larger sibling can't match. Besides being cheaper and lighter, the Blaze 8 has a slightly faster screen than the Blaze 11. Both screens are the same size, but the smaller handheld has a refresh rate of 144Hz while the beefier Blaze can only do 120Hz.
That means that if fast-paced action games where frames per second matter are what you care about, the Blaze 8 might be the more crave-worthy option since it appears cheaper, easier to carry and capable of supporting variable refresh rates at faster speeds. And frankly, the sheer size of the Nitro Blaze 11 might drive you towards the smaller model—lifestyle shots provided by Acer make playing games on the bigger Blaze look like a certified wrist-killer.
But personally, I can't wait for a chance to get my hands on the Nitro Blaze 11. I spent a lot of time pre-CES catching up on Dragon's Dogma 2 for PC, and I'd love to know how good it looks on the Blaze's (nearly) 11-inch screen—not to mention I have to know how good those controllers feel to use.
