Acer Nitro Blaze 11 is a new Steam Deck competitor with detachable Nintendo Switch-like controllers

Acer aims to one-up the Steam Deck using the Switch's best trick

Acer Nitro Blaze 11 on a gold background
(Image credit: Acer)
Acer launched its first handheld gaming PC in 2024, and at CES 2025 the company is doubling down by launching not one but two newer, bigger models: the Acer Nitro Blaze 8 ($899) and Nitro Blaze 11 ($1,099).

This is potentially a big deal in a literal sense, because those numbers refer to screen sizes and the 11-incher on the Acer Nitro Blaze 11 is the biggest screen I've ever heard of on a Steam Deck competitor. The Nitro Blaze 11 also has detachable controllers and a built-in kickstand à la the Nintendo Switch, a rare trick only the Lenovo Legion Go has duplicated to date. 

Personally I'm pretty excited about that because I have big hands, so even the best handheld gaming consoles are a fast track to hand cramps. And while I don't love the flimsy build of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, I have to say that having the freedom to detach them and let my wrists rest naturally instead of gripping a controller can be a huge comfort.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Acer Aspire 14 AI (2025)
Row 0 - Cell 0 Acer Nitro Blaze 8Acer Nitro Blaze 11
Starting price$899$1,099
Display8.8-inch (2560x1600) 144Hz IPS touchscreen10.9-inch (2560x1600) 120Hz IPS touchscreen
CPUAMD Ryzen 7 8840HSAMD Ryzen 7 8840HS
GPUAMD Radeon 780MAMD Radeon 780M
RAM16GB LPDDR5X16GB LPDDR5X
StorageUp to 2TB SSDUp to 2TB SSD
Ports1x USB4, 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, microSD card slot1x USB4, 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, microSD card slot
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
Size12 x 5.2 x 0.86 inches14.3 x 6.7 x 0.62 inches
Weight1.59 pounds2.31 pounds

That's why I have my eye on the bigger, more expensive Acer Nitro 11, which is slated to start shipping in North America in Q2 of 2025 for a starting price of $1,099. It's $200 more expensive than the smaller Acer Nitro Blaze 8, and while these two handhelds share identical internals the smaller Blaze 8 does not have detachable controllers. The Blaze 11 also sports a front-facing camera you can use for video calls and streaming, while the Blaze 8 does not.

Acer Nitro Blaze 8 on a purple background

The Acer Nitro Blaze 8 is smaller and cheaper than the Nitro Blaze 11, but its controllers are firmly attached. (Image credit: Acer)

However, the Nitro Blaze 8 has some strengths its larger sibling can't match. Besides being cheaper and lighter, the Blaze 8 has a slightly faster screen than the Blaze 11. Both screens are the same size, but the smaller handheld has a refresh rate of 144Hz while the beefier Blaze can only do 120Hz.

That means that if fast-paced action games where frames per second matter are what you care about, the Blaze 8 might be the more crave-worthy option since it appears cheaper, easier to carry and capable of supporting variable refresh rates at faster speeds. And frankly, the sheer size of the Nitro Blaze 11 might drive you towards the smaller model—lifestyle shots provided by Acer make playing games on the bigger Blaze look like a certified wrist-killer.

Acer's Nitro Blaze 11 looks so big in promotional images that I'm a little scared (but awfully excited) to hold one for myself. (Image credit: Acer)

But personally, I can't wait for a chance to get my hands on the Nitro Blaze 11. I spent a lot of time pre-CES catching up on Dragon's Dogma 2 for PC, and I'd love to know how good it looks on the Blaze's (nearly) 11-inch screen—not to mention I have to know how good those controllers feel to use.

TOPICS
Alex Wawro
Alex Wawro
Senior Editor Computing

Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice. 