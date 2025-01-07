Anker unveils solar beach umbrella with charging speeds up to 100W and an electric cooler

We’re still in the middle of winter, but Anker has me excited for summer already with its CES 2025 announcement today. That’s because the company known for its charging solutions has a new electric cooler that could keep your drinks refreshingly cool for up to 104 hours, along with a solar charging beach umbrella that pairs nicely with it.

Instead of offering just one size, Anker’s SOLIX EverFrost Electric Cooler will come in three — 23L, 40L, and a whopping 58L. The latter has the exclusive feature of being able to freeze and cool at the same time, so you can keep your meats and grilling items frozen during those extra long trips while keeping on tap some cool drinks.

(Image credit: Anker)

Another interesting design change with the Anker SOLIX EverFrost Electric Cooler is that unlike other models that have integrated batteries to power them, this one relies on detachable 288Wh LFP batteries that can be swapped out to keep it running continuously. One battery is able to provide up to 52 hours with one charge, with up to an astounding 104 hours running on two.

It’s designed for the outdoors with its IPX3 rating and hopefully easier to carry around because of its integrated 6-inch wheels and handle — as well as a fold down tray that tucks away into the cooler. You won’t have for summer to pick this one up because it goes on sale starting on February 21 for $699, $749, and $999 for each of the three different sizes.

(Image credit: Anker)

If you’re not keen on carrying around those batteries to power it, you can lean on Anker’s new SOLIX Solar Umbrella for instant shade while powering the cooler. That’s because the solar panels embedded into the umbrella delivers up to 100W output through its XT-60 and USB-C connections.

You don’t have to use it exclusively with Anker’s electric cooler either because it works as a standalone umbrella you could keep out on your outdoor patio table in the summer. There’s an IP67 rating with the solar umbrella, which means it could withstand the elements outdoors. Meanwhile, the Peroskite solar cells that make up the panels are said to generate 30% better performance than crystalline silicon solar cells in bright conditions.

With some of today’s best phones, like the OnePlus 12, you could use the Anker SOLIX Solar Umbrella to charge it in 30 minutes flat — along with all your other gadgets and Anker’s other portable power stations. Pricing hasn’t been revealed just yet, but expect it to launch in summer 2025.

And finally, Anker’s announcing a slight update to one of its most popular portable power stations CES 2025 — the Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus. This upgraded model now features increased solar input from 2400W to 3200W, which would allow it to charge much faster on solar charging. And in emergency situations, the F3800 Plus gains compatibility with gas generators to keep it charged as well. We’ve used the SOLIX F3800 to charge an EV and air conditioner unit, so these upgrades make it an even better backup power solution.

