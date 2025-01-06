Intel Core Ultra 200H and HX Series chips are here — everything you need to know

News
By
published

Intel's remembered the gamers

Intel Core Ultra 200H
(Image credit: Intel)

Just over a year ago, Intel Core Ultra formed a complete rethink in what a chipset should be — moving towards being an all-in-one piece of silicon with choices made on what to put emphasis on between CPU, GPU and AI performance via the NPU.

Tom's Guide at CES

CES 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Follow our CES 2025 live blog for all the biggest gadget news straight from Las Vegas. And be sure to follow Tom's Guide on TikTok for the coolest videos from the show.

So far, we’ve seen Intel Core Ultra 200V impress in thin and light laptops like the Asus Zenbook S14. And now at CES 2025, Intel is taking it to the next level with the debut of 200U for budget-end systems, 200HX for bleeding edge gaming systems, and 200H for a nice middle ground.

Ultra 200H > V

Intel Core Ultra 200H

(Image credit: Intel)

Not a fan of using Apple terminology to describe Intel CPUs (and I doubt Intel is either), but think of Intel Core Ultra 200H as the M4 Pro to the 200V’s M4. It’s the same all-in-one system on a chip but turned up to 11.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Chip nameCores and threadsMax speed (gigahertz)GPU coresGPU TOPS
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H16 cores / 16 threads5.4 GHz877
Intel Core Ultra 7 265H16 cores / 16 threads5.3 GHz875
Intel Core Ultra 7 255H16 cores / 16 threads5.1 GHz874
Intel Core Ultra 7 235H14 cores / 14 threads5 GHz874
Intel Core Ultra 5 225H14 cores / 14 threads4.9 GHz763

This is the performance set of chips that introduce next-gen Lion Cove and Skymont cores for improved performance and power efficiency. Alongside this, integrated graphics are taking another step forward with a new Arc GPU.

Intel is touting this for “performance thin and light” laptops, and is claiming double digit performance improvements over single and multi-core workloads, more than 20% better GPU performance, and up to 99 total platform TOPS of AI performance.

Intel Core Ultra in gaming laptops is no longer a red flag

Intel Core Ultra 200HX

(Image credit: Future)

Let’s move over to Intel Core Ultra 200HX, where you’re seeing six new CPUs:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Chip nameCores and threadsMax speed (gigahertz)GPU coresNPU TOPS
Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX24 cores / 24 threads5.5 GHz8413
Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX24 cores / 24 threads5.4 GHz413
Intel Core Ultra 7 265HX20 cores / 20 threads5.3 GHz413
Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX20 cores / 20 threads5.2 GHz413
Intel Core Ultra 5 245HX14 cores / 14 threads5.1 GHz313
Intel Core Ultra 5 235HX14 cores / 14 threads5.1 GHz313

You may remember that I’ve not had the best relationship with Intel Core Ultra in gaming laptops (looking at you, Asus ROG Zephyrus G16), because the way Intel’s chips handled power efficiency created a bit of an onboard argument with Windows 11’s power management settings and the power plan of the laptop itself.

That made it a bit of a lucky dip as to whether you’re going to get the maximum performance out of that dedicated GPU, or whether the CPU was going to go low power and bottleneck the whole thing.

Fortunately, it looks like Intel has addressed this with the 200HX series, which the company claims itself is for “creator and gaming notebooks.” Yes, there’s the NPU on-board here, and yes there is still the lower power consumption. But team blue is touting maximized control with “more overclocking features and data-lanes than ever.”

And when you take a look at the number of GPU cores and NPU TOPS, the decision Intel made here is to work in tandem with a dGPU for maximum performance (Intel themselves confirmed you can see gaming systems coming in the next couple months).

Intel Core Ultra 200U looks a bit sus to me

You may have noticed that Intel also announced another CPU line, the budget end power efficient Intel Core Ultra 200U. It is built on Arrow Lake, so I’m anticipating it does have an NPU. However, even Intel itself doesn’t seem too keen to talk about it.

When we get more info, I’ll be sure to update this part of the article. But given the company doesn’t want to tell us about it, I’m definitely a little suspicious of whether this one will actually be worth getting, or if it's just something to fill a segment.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 77 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch 256GB)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,299
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
2
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
4
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
5
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch 512GB)
8
Apple 15" MacBook Air 512Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
9
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Amazon
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024)
(512GB Silver)
10
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$1,599
View
Load more deals
TOPICS
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.