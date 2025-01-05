LG G5 and M5 OLED TVs unveiled at CES 2025: brighter, faster and lots of AI upgrades

The start of the new year always coincides with a new year of TVs. And, if you're excited about new OLED TVs, take note: LG just announced new models here at CES 2025.

LG makes some of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and they've been wildly popular for some time now. In addition to new models with updated specs, LG also announced AI-based features that seek to improve picture, audio and the overall user experience.

LG is officially unveiling the LG G5 OLED and M5 OLED along with lots of AI upgrades, Here's what we know so far.

LG G5 OLED evo TV

For most people, the LG G5 will be seen as the crown jewel of LG's 2025 OLED lineup. It's a follow-up to one of the best TVs of 2024, the LG G4.

Last year, the G4's success had a lot to do with LG's Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which allowed for some of the brightest HDR highlights we've measured on an OLED TV. At the time of publishing, it's unclear whether or not the G5 will feature MLA technology. I consider this feature to be LG's answer to Samsung and Sony's QD-OLED TVs (as it allows MLA-equipped OLEDs to reach the same level of brightness), so I'm hoping it's back for 2025.

LG has reportedly made some upgrades to its Brightness Booster Ultimate technology, which has resulted in brightness gains, at least when you compare the G5 and M5 to LG's B Series OLED.

We're excited to see if the LG G5 is as impressive as its predecessor, the G4. (Image credit: LG)

The G5's flashiest upgrade comes in the form of its native refresh rate, which is up to 165Hz this year. Since 4K console games are still holding steady at 120Hz, the appeal is limited to a narrow slice of gamers. Nevertheless, the appeal is real. As it was with the G4, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatibility are along for the ride, too.

The G5 taps the second generation of LG's Alpha 11 AI Processor, and many of its newest performance- and software-related enhancements are said to leverage AI. For instance, LG claims that deep learning algorithms help to clean up low-resolution images, while new search and chatbot functionalities (called AI Search and AI Chatbot) make use of Large Language Models. I'm eager to see if these new features have an impact on viewing.

In addition, the new LG G5 OLED and M5 OLED offer users a way to personalize the visual and audio to their own tastes using the AI Picture/Sound Wizard.

LG M5 OLED evo TV

I mentioned that most people would probably consider the G5 as LG's top-tier flagship OLED for 2025, but the M5 might fill that role for folks willing to splash out on its futuristic approach.

The M5 is in its own class.

What's so special about it? Well, the M5 is essentially a G5 with wireless connectivity. It's a successor to the 2024 LG M4, which was built around the same magic trick.

All of the TV's inputs are located on a separate box (dubbed the Zero Connect Box on the LG M4) which then wirelessly transmits audio and video to the M5's OLED display. We haven't had hands-on time with the M5 yet, but the M4's Zero Connect Box worked within a 10-meter range. The M4 launched with an MLA-equipped OLED panel, but we don't yet know if the M5 will arrive with the same.

Some gamers might feel more comfortable settling for the G5 and its 165Hz refresh rate (the M5 is 144Hz), but the M5 is just as capable outside of that, boasting VRR, FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility.

It's built around the Gen2 Alpha 11 processor, too, so it makes use of the same AI-based features as the G5. This includes the aforementioned AI Search and AI Voice ID, which recognizes viewer voices and switches user profiles accordingly.

The G5 will almost certainly be the less expensive model, but for shoppers looking for a pricey, head-turning TV that showcases bleeding-edge technology, the M5 is in its own class.

What else is new with LG OLEDs in 2025?

You might be wondering about LG's follow-up to the C4 OLED, which at the time of writing, hasn't officially been announced.

It's worth noting, however, that LG unveiled its G and M Series OLEDs ahead of the C4 at last year's CES, so there's a good chance that this year will play out similarly. An LG C5 is also mentioned in the footnotes of LG's press release (along with the mention of an LG B5), which should confirm the existence of the TV. In any case, we'll update this page as news arrives.

Filmmaker mode with Ambient Light Compensation

All of LG's 2025 OLED evo TVs offer a new way to experience the brand's excellent Filmmaker mode.

This picture mode already seeks to deliver content accurately and as the creator intended. LG has introduced something it's calling Ambient Light Compensation, which adjusts the picture based on the room's lighting conditions.

I'm interested to see if this feature can operate in a restrained enough manner so as not to blunt the impact of HDR content. Most TVs already arrive with some sort of energy-saving light sensor enabled by default, and most of the time this feature operates globally, regardless of which picture mode you choose. Due to the negative impact it often has on cinematic content, I typically recommend disabling it.

A Filmmaker-specific version of the feature could work, but it would need to maintain the bright, colorful pop of the picture that makes HDR worthwhile to begin with.

