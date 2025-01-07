Eureka's new robot vacuum uses AI to better spot spills and untangle itself

As big a timesaver as robovacs can be, they're not without their drawbacks. Even the best robot vacuums tend to get tangled with other objects while they clean, and you have to swap out attachments to switch between vacuuming and mopping. Eureka's latest combo wet/dry robot vacuum aims to tackle those headaches with one of the biggest buzzwords at this year's CES: artificial intelligence.

Revealed at CES 2025, Eureka's J15 Max Ultra is poised to become one of the most versatile robot vacuums in years. It builds on the success of last year’s J15 Pro Ultra, which introduced cool new features like FlexiRazer technology to cut through tangles as well as a self-cleaning base station and IntelliView AI, an AI-powered tech for detecting wet messes.

The J15 Max Ultra takes keeping your house sparkling to the next level with improved detection capabilities that let it spot transparent liquids, something its predecessor could miss due to the influence of ambient light on the robot’s vision sensors. To correct this, the J15 Max Ultra uses what Eureka's calling IntelliView AI 2.0, an advanced system that integrates an infrared vision system and an FHD vision sensor used in tandem with AI to detect transparent spills.

Here's how it works: The robovac generates two types of views in real-time, one in infrared and the other in high-definition images of the objects and their surface structures that aren't impacted by ambient light or lighting variations. Those images are then processed by AI algorithms designed to identify subtle variations in surface reflections and textures, allowing it to pick up transparent spills that its predecessor previously missed.

As with the J15 Pro Ultra, whenever the J15 Max Ultra detects a liquid stain, it automatically rotates its body to prioritize mop cleaning, lifting the roller brush to keep liquid from entering the dustbin. Now it should be able to navigate spilled water or splatters from wet bets in your entryway without getting its brushes wet.

Beyond tackling more types of spills though, the J15 Pro Ultra is equipped with several notable upgrades. There's a new extendable spinning mop and side brush that can jut out from the robot's body whenever it detects corners and edges to better clean baseboards. To tackle the problem of brushes getting tangled, the J15 Max Ultra has a new DragonClaw side brush with uniquely V-shaped bristles that resist tangles by using centrifugal forces during rotation to actively untangle hair. Eureka's also bumped up the J15 Pro Ultra's suction power to 22,000 Pa a 35% increase over the J15 Pro Ultra's 16,200 Pa. And of course you’ll get the same base station as we saw on the J15 Pro Ultra that empties its dustbin and cleans its mops automatically.

All in all, the J15 Max Ultra is shaping up to be a well-rounded robovac that addresses many common complaints of its predecessor. Eureka said it's expected to launch in June 2025 in the United States, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain at a $1,299 price point. A more affordable entry-level model, the Eureka J15, will hit stores in March 2025 at a $799 price point.

