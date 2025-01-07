Anker's new 165W power bank can fully charge a MacBook Air — and it comes with a unique trick

Charge your iPhone 4 times over with Ankers 25,000mAh power bank

Anker 165W Power Bank in hand
(Image credit: Future)
It's well known that Anker makes some of the best power banks around, and it's just unveiled an all-new 165W power bank at CES 2025. What makes this portable charger unique, you ask? It comes with a 27-inch retractable cable.

The new Anker 165W Power Bank comes with a 25,000mAh battery capacity and 165W of power, and Anker claims it can fully charge a MacBook Air M2 (and still have some juice in the tank) and an iPhone 14 four times over. Impressively, it can even charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Using Power Delivery (PD) 3.0, it can charge multiple devices at once via its three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. For me, that comes in handy for all the devices I bring along during trips, and seeing as it's TSA-approved, it makes for a handy travel companion on flights.

However, what really caught my eye is its strap. It isn't just a way to carry it around; that strap is a built-in retractable cable that spans up to 27.2 inches.

Anker 165W Power Bank Retractable Cable
(Image credit: Future)

More retractable cables on power banks, please

Having to lug around a power bank as it powers my devices can get a tad annoying, but this power bank's lengthy USB-C cable means I can charge my smartphone or laptop without having the power bank near them. It even means I can have it in my bag with the cable popping out to charge my phone as I walk around. Handy, right?

If that wasn't enough, there's also an 8.6-inch USB-C cable for good measure, just to add another option to give your devices some much-needed juice.

It may not be the most powerful portable charger around, as AOHi's recent 240W Power Bank can attest, but I'm all for a useful design that lets me charge my devices easily.

The Anker 165W Power Bank is available today, and it retails at $99 (although it currently offers a $10 discount). It comes in Space Black or Silver.

We've seen some weird and wonderful gadgets during CES 2025, and there will be plenty more to come throughout the show. Stay tuned for all the latest in our CES 2025 live blog.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game