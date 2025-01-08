Panasonic TV lineup 2025: new OLED, Mini-LED, and LED TVs announced at CES

Panasonic isn't done with the US TV market. In the wake of returning to the US following an eight year hiatus, Panasonic brought not one but three impressive new displays to its lineup in 2024 — and it's set to do the same this year.

Announced amid CES 2025, Panasonic's new TV range will look slightly different than last year's models. Instead of launching two OLED TVs and a Mini-LED model, it's bringing to the fold just one for each with the addition of a brand-new and more budget-friendly 4K LED set. Fire TV makes a comeback on the entire range bringing with it some new smart home integrations, as well.

The Panasonic Z95B picks up after the Z95A OLED TV, my personal favorite set from last year and one that I hope many in the industry emulate. Like both the LG G5 and M5 OLEDs, the Z95B will be dropping its MLA panel for four-stack OLED, which should prove beneficial in terms of brightness and contrast.

Bringing up the rear of the Panasonic 2025 TV lineup are the W95B Mini-LED and W70B LED TVs. These two models serve as more value-oriented TVs, with the W95B offering a 144Hz refresh rate and many gaming features while the W70B is a super cheap 4K display with HDR and Fire TV upgrades.

Panasonic is remaining mum thus far on pricing and availability, but we will be updating this page as more information rolls out.

Panasonic 2025 TVs: Z95B OLED

(Image credit: Panasonic)

At the top of Panasonic's 2025 lineup is the Z95B OLED TV, which takes up the reins from last year's incredible Z95A. It's built on the HCX Pro AI Processor MK II and uses a combination of several new design elements, like a Primary RGB tandem OLED panel that offers 40% better light efficiency and a ThermalFlow cooling solution that elevates its heat dissipation.

We'll have to wait and see how well these design changes pay off when we get the Z95B in for testing, but for perspective's sake its predecessor spit out a peak luminance of 1,461 nits in standard content and 2,012 nits in HDR — both respectable numbers for an OLED TV.

It wouldn't be a Panasonic Z95 series OLED without some serious oomph in its audio system, and the Z95B looks set to deliver. I'm talking immersive, room-filling sound thanks to a new set of fabric-wrapped speakers in tandem with side, up-firing, and line array speakers. A new 30W internal woofer should also make you reconsider ever needing one of the best soundbars.

And unlike several of its rivals, the Z95B will be equipped with an ATSC 3.0 tuner so you'll have access to NextGen TV and 4K broadcasts. You can expect support for HDR as well, which comes in the form of a completely new spec called Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail. In its press release, Panasonic says this new feature unlocks "added texture and depth" by "improving contrast in bright and dark areas."

It won't unfortunately have a 165Hz refresh rate as Panasonic's sticking with 144Hz, but the Z95B will still have a slew of gaming features baked into its True Game Mode. Main among them is support for AMD FreeSync Premium to mitigate screen tearing, plus HDR Tone Mapping and HDR Picture Adjustment.

You'll also be getting a wider range of sizes this year (up from just the 65-inch configuration) which are listed below. We'll update this page once pricing and availability is officially announced.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Price Availability 55-inch Z95B TBA TBA 65-inch Z95B TBA TBA 77-inch Z95B TBA TBA

Panasonic 202 TVs: W95B Mini-LED

(Image credit: Panasonic)

While its Z95 series OLEDs are a true wonder, the Panasonic W95B Mini-LED TV makes itself known as a compelling LCD offering with several of its own gaming upgrades and improved HDR content. As successor to last year's W95A, the W95B runs on the HCX Pro AI Processor MKII and corals over 2.5 times as many dimming zones as last year.

The new chassis also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail, along with the same AMD FreeSync Premium support found on its OLED counterpart. You'll be able to scoop up the W95B in several different sizes starting from 55-inch and up to 85-inch, with the entire range listed below.

Panasonic has seemingly refrained from the big-screen fervor sweeping the Mini-LED market, shying away from 90-inch plus TVs. Even so, the W95B still seems poised to be a powerhouse in the Mini-LED sector, especially for gamers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Price Availability 55-inch W95B TBA TBA 65-inch W95B TBA TBA 75-inch W95B TBA TBA 85-inch W95B TBA TBA

Panasonic 2025 TVs: W70B LED

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Though not quite for everyone, the Panasonic W70B is its answer to the value 4K TV crowd. It's not the most advanced display by any means, but does offer a slew of sizes to meet practically any entertainment setup on top of some ingenious software baked into its Fire TV OS.

At the forefront of the W70B is its smart home integrations, a concept I wrote about back in 2023. It's finally coming to fruition and Fire TV might well prove to be one of the best ecosystems for it due in large part to Amazon's slew of compatible smart home devices, which will seamlessly pair with Fire TV.

A slim design on slim bezels plus a string of HDR certifications in HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG make the W70B a proper value proposition for those looking to spend as little as possible on a more advanced display. The full range is listed below and, as already mentioned, pricing and availability will be updated in the coming months.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Price Availability 43-inch W70B TBA TBA 50-inch W70B TBA TBA 55-inch W70B TBA TBA 65-inch W70B TBA TBA 70-inch W70B TBA TBA 75-inch W70B TBA TBA 85-inch W70B TBA TBA

Panasonic 2025 TVs: Outlook

Panasonic had an insane run last year. Although we didn't get to officially test its middle-of-the-road OLED in the Z85A, its flagship and Mini-LED offerings both served as among the best TVs last year — with the Z95A being a complete change of pace for the market.

I am slightly bummed that the Z95B doesn't take up a 165Hz refresh rate like the Samsung S95F and LG G5 OLED TVs. Sure, it's a bit of a niche feature primarily for PC gamers, but you'd think Panasonic would want to edge the competition as best it can.

Still, though, the addition of a new LED model should round out its immediate offerings. Plus, the W95B will most certainly be a Mini-LED TV to keep your eyes on. While Hisense and TCL might dominant in this sector, Panasonic's 144Hz gaming-centric set could prove enticing for the right buyer.

And while I personally am more a fan of Google TV or Roku, which have a slew of free content to enjoy, Fire TV on the Panasonic lineup might prove to sway me this year with several of new features and picture enhancements of its own. We'll have to wait and see about pricing, but so far Panasonic might have yet another great set of displays for us.

