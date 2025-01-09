Samsung's latest fridge uses AI to keep your food fresh for longer — here's how

Samsung has unveiled its latest refrigerator range with AI Hybrid Cooling technology at CES 2025. The range is expected to launch within the market later this year.

The company already uses AI technology to make some of its best refrigerators, but this leap extends its functionality to cooling. What benefit does it bring? It enhances freshness for perishable foods by reducing internal temperature fluctuations in the fridge when activated.

For the consumer, Samsung claims that food items, such as pork and salmon, can last up to 1.4 times and 1.2 times longer. Sounds cool, but how does it work?

How does the new AI Hybrid cooling technology work?

The AI Hybrid Cooling technology combines the compressor with a Peltier module — a semiconductor that achieves cooling by harnessing temperature change arising from the flow of electric current. Samsung explains that the Peltier module enables the refrigerator to function like a hybrid car — using two power sources together only when needed to efficiently cool the inside of the fridge.

When you add items to your refrigerator after a grocery shop, when storing hot food, or during the hot season, the fridge will activate the Peltier module alongside the compressor. However, in normal use, when extra cooling is not needed, it relies solely on the compressor.

The AI algorithm is designed to detect the current status of the refrigerator and predicts temperature changes inside the fridge to adjust the cooling mode.

The design of the AI Invertor Compressor increases the radius of its rotating components, making it highly energy efficient, with Samsung claiming that it has 4.1 times greater inertia than its conventional F3 compressor.

No compromise on storage

The AI Hybrid Cooling technology helps to maximize internal space efficiency in the 900-liter appliances. With the same external dimensions, the internal capacity is increased by 25 liters. This allows for 2.36-inch deeper shelves and a 13.8% larger loadable area, which can hold up to 240 beverage cans — 24 more than conventional models.

Availability and pricing

We are still waiting to hear the price and launch date of the new refrigerators, but we understand they are scheduled to launch later this year.

Samsung leading the way in AI design

It’s not the first time Samsung has introduced AI technology into its refrigerator designs. Tom’s Guide has previously reported on how Samsung’s smart fridge can use AI technology to order groceries from instacart . It uses internal cameras inside to intelligently identify food items as they come and go, which can be added to a customizable ingredient list that appears on the fridge’s LCD screen.

It’s yet another way that Samsung is optimizing its products to increase convenience for consumers, which is confirmed by Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the R&D Team for Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics, “We will continue to introduce home appliances that incorporate innovative technologies to make consumers’ lives more convenient.”

