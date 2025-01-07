The 5 best laptops of CES 2025 (so far)

Tom's Guide at CES (Image credit: Future) Follow our CES 2025 live blog for all the biggest tech and gadget news straight from Las Vegas. And be sure to follow Tom's Guide on TikTok for the coolest videos live from the show.

CES 2025 is in full effect, and that means all the biggest names in laptops are in Las Vegas this week showing off the coolest stuff they plan to roll out.

This is important because CES is traditionally where you get your first real impression of what the laptops of the year are going to look like, and this year our team is in Las Vegas covering CES 2025 live to see it all firsthand.

I'm working the home desk this year so I haven't had a chance to check out any of these new laptops in person, but most of our Tom's Guide Computing team is on the show floor right now going hands-on with the latest PCs from big names like Alienware, Asus, Lenovo, HP, Samsung, Razer and more.

Apple is big enough that it never bothers to come out to CES, so all of these laptops we're highlighting run Windows 11 and most are packing the latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 CPUs and Intel Core Ultra 200H chips, which are also on display here in Las Vegas.

Alienware Area-51 laptops

(Image credit: Dell)

While Dell wasn’t at CES proper, the company unveiled its latest Alienware laptops during the big event. The company has brought back its old Area-51 branding for the upcoming 16- and 18-inch gaming laptops to celebrate nearly 30 years of Alienware.

The new laptops have a new Liquid Teal finish on anodized aluminum, which gives them a dark iridescent sheen that shifts colors when light is absorbed. The AlienFX lighting animations illuminate the translucent thermal shelf on the back. All of these aspects give the Alienware laptops an appropriate otherworldly appearance.

Alienware’s gaming notebooks pack some serious power. They support up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, up to 64GB of RAM, up to 12TB of SSD storage and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU. Alienware says the laptops’ thermal architecture enables them to move up to 37% more air through the system while being 15% quieter.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re looking for some truly bad-ass gaming laptops, the new 16- and 18-inch Alienware Area-51 laptops should suit your needs. I can’t wait to check them out!

Tony Polanco Senior writer

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6

Lenovo Rollable Laptop HANDS ON! This Is Wild - YouTube Watch On

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 is the world's first "rollable" laptop, and while the $3,499 starting price is a big one this laptop's ability to extend its OLED display from 14 inches to 16.7 inches feels like a real magic trick.

I just went hands-on with Lenovo's first rollable laptop, and with a screen that grows up to 50% larger on command it's absolutely turning heads here at CES 2025. Just push a button on the keyboard and the Thinkbook Plus Gen 6's 14-inch 120Hz OLED display unfurls out from the chassis up to 16.7 inches.

At its full height the display on the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 is almost comically tall, but there's some practical uses for an extensible laptop. I could easily see someone stacking Chrome and Slack while working, for example. or having a document open on the bottom of the screen with a web browser open above it for research. The high price tag and awkwardly tall design might not be for everyone, but there's no arguing this laptop offers a unique value others currently can't match.

Mark Spoonaeur Global editor-in-chief

MSI Cyborg A15 AI & Cyborg A17 AI

(Image credit: MSI)

The MSI Cyborg line proves budget laptops don’t have to look or feel budget. The company is refreshing the Cyborg series, including a brand-new 17-inch model.

As before, the new Cyborg laptops have a semi-transparent design from previous models returns, but is carried over to a brand-new chassis that also lets you see more of the internals from the keyboard deck. At 4.3 and 5.3 pounds for the 15- and 17-inches (respectively), these laptops aren’t exactly lightweight. Thankfully, they’re relatively thin.

Internally, the laptops pack up to an Intel Core Ultra 240H or AMD Ryzen 7 260 CPU, up to an RTX 5060 laptop GPU. Both laptops have an FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. Those might not be the most mind-blowing specs, but for a budget device, they’re respectable.

We don’t yet have pricing, but given how last year’s model started at around $900, we believe the refreshed models could start at around $1,000. Sure, that isn’t exactly cheap, but these laptops should still be affordable compared to the competition.

You’ll definitely want to keep an eye out for the new MSI Cyborg laptops.

Tony Polanco Senior writer

Razer Blade 16

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The new Razer Blade 16 shows that you can make a gaming laptop thinner and more powerful at the same time.

While last year’s model was thick and somewhat bulky, this new version has been redesigned with portability in mind. By incorporating a new thermal hood into the new Blade 16, Razer was able to get it all the way down to 0.59-inches at its thinnest point. Despite being thinner, it’s still incredibly durable as its unibody chassis is crafted from a single block of aluminum.

Another big change is that instead of using Intel chips, the new Blade 16 is powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors. You can configure this gaming laptop with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with 12 cores and 24 threads. As such, in addition to playing the latest games at their highest settings, you can also tackle heavy workloads including AI ones since its NPU is capable of up to 50 TOPS.

The updated Razer Blade 16 also takes advantage of the latest Nvidia RTX 50 series GPUs which support Nvidia DLSS 4 for AI-powered frame generation, reducing latency and improving image quality. In fact, you can go all the way up to a Nvidia RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM in Razer’s thinnest gaming laptop yet.

Besides all of this extra power under the hood, Razer has also added a new keyboard with a deeper 1.5mm travel distance to the Blade 16 for a more comfortable and responsive typing experience. On top of that, you now get a row of five macro keys on the right side for assigning quick shortcuts and carrying out other functions.

Like many of the other new laptops announced at CES this year, pricing hasn’t been revealed yet but this high-end gaming laptop will likely carry a premium price to match its upgraded internals and slimmer profile.

Anthony Spadafora Managing editor