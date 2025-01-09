I tracked my day at CES with the new Garmin Instinct 3 — and walked over 17,000 steps

I just got my hands on the new Garmin Instinct 3, launched at CES 2025, and promptly slapped it on my wrist to put the fitness tracking chops to the test: logging my entire day on the tradeshow floor, bopping from product demo to product demo while dodging meander bodies under harsh lighting.

With just over five miles and 17,000 steps logged, I’m admittedly feeling a tad worn out as I write this. Of course, Garmin’s new outdoor adventure watch reflects my current state of exhaustion in its analysis and recovery guidance (more on that below).

The Instinct 3 isn't just good for bragging rights at the end of the day, though. Throughout the AM and PM, I monitored my heart rate, elevation gain (Vegas has a lot of steps), and distance tally with just a glance, alongside current weather conditions and more; Garmin offers ample customization of the parameters displayed.

With CES day 3 in the books, here are the biggest takeaways from my 17,000+ steps with the Garmin Instinct 3.

Battery life is jaw-dropping

Recorded as an ‘outdoor walk’ — though more than half of my total distance came from wandering the depths of the Venetian conference center — I started my workout session outside the doors to the venue. Mindful that even the best GPS sports watches need some clear sky to establish a connection, I paused for under than a minute before all systems were a-go.

The Instinct 3 sports an upgraded dual-band GPS antenna, which should result in better tracking precision in less-than-ideal scenarios, like inside sprawling, windowless convention halls. And overall, I had no issues with location accuracy.

When all was said and done, my total workout time for the day was seven hours and 33 minutes which resulted in just 16% battery depletion That’s darn impressive.

I tested the 45mm AMOLED version, which Garmin says is good for roughly 23 hours of continuous GPS tracking using multi-band mode, but I suspect you can push it even further.

Also, as someone who enjoys doing long hikes and has had the misfortune of a smartwatch dying mid-trek, the Instinct 3’s epic longevity makes me confident that it will last the duration of even the most epic single-day outdoor adventures.

I did a lot of sweating

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Today’s step count was enough to require a full 13 hours of recovery time, according to the Instinct 3. Now, this doesn’t need to be 13 hours of laying soundly asleep — though that does sound lovely — the watch simply recommends I take it easy tomorrow (haha).

My post-workout report also indicates that I burned roughly 1,500 calories and sweated an estimated 4,050 ml — that’s just over a gallon of sweat — which seems like a lot!

With this information in front of my mind, I stocked up on extra water once back at my hotel and made a point of diligently rehydrating while writing this.

The same sporty-rugged style, now with an impressive AMOLED screen

The non-solar Instinct 3 models boast a brighter and better-saturated AMOLED screen that looks seriously impressive, even under the bright Las Vegas sun. I’ve long enjoyed the Instinct line and its sporty-meets-rugged ethos, which is fully embraced by the third iteration. I also hoped the latest model would add an AMOLED option, huzzah!

I was lucky enough to get my hands on the limited-edition Neotropic/Twilight colorway, part of the brand’s Tropical Pulse collection. It’s not for everyone but I dig the mix of grey, minty green and orange. I even received a few compliments from curious show-goers.

A tougher design and handy ‘torch’ feature

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

All models in the Instinct 3 line now offer an onboard ‘torch,’ Garmin-talk for a small but supremely handy onboard LED flashlight tucked into the bezel at the 12:00 position.

I’ve been messing with said torch and it's already proven useful. I successfully torched my way to the hotel bathroom without tripping over any furniture last night and even used it to locate my phone, which was lost amongst a twisted knot of sheets and blankets.

Speaking of bezels, it’s now made out of metal instead of plastic — excuse me, fiber-reinforced polymer — like on the Instinct 2. Garmin says this increases durability. By the way, this isn’t some half-baked outdoor adventure watch. Water resistance is a respectable 100 meters, so feel free to swim, snorkel and even dive with it.

The Instinct 3 is also tested to military standard MIL-STD 810 for thermal and shock resistance, which, if nothing else, sounds badass. In hand, it feels reassuringly well-built.

More Instinct 3 testing to come

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

With just over a day spent rocking the new Instinct 3 on my wrist, initial impressions are positive. It’s comfortable — though a bit chunkier than the Apple Watch 10 I’d been wearing prior— responsive and packed with loads of useful information about fitness and overall well-being. And that’s not even getting into all its training tools, NFC payments or safety features on offer.

Stay tuned for further testing on all of the above, and then some. I’m also looking forward to pitting the Instinct 3’s fitness tracking accuracy against the competition, like the Polar Vantage M3, Apple Watch 10 and Google Pixel Watch 3, all of which cost around the same price.

By the way, the Instinct 3 goes on sale starting January 10th with a starting price of $449 for the AMOLED model.