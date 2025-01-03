Hisense unveils all-new laser TV that beams a huge 150-inch picture with 6.2.2 surround sound

We're still a few days away from the start of CES 2025, but some brands aren't waiting around. Hisense just unveiled an all-new 4K laser TV, dubbed the L9Q. It's an ultra short-throw projector offering key upgrades over its predecessor, the Hisense L9H.

For one thing, the L9Q will be available alongside five differently sized Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screens: 100, 110, 120, 136 and 150 inches. With most mainstream OLED and LCD/LED TVs topping out at 85 inches (or becoming prohibitively expensive for most people), the L9Q offers a bigger, more sensibly priced alternative.

The L9Q delivers up to 5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness. Hisense

Apparently, the L9Q sports better brightness and color volume, too, thanks to improvements to the brand's proprietary TriChroma triple-laser light engine. According to Hisense, the L9Q delivers up to 5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness and covers an impressive 110% of the BT.2020 color space.

To accompany these picture-related perks, Hisense has paid close attention to the audio side of things, as well. The L9Q has a 6.2.2 surround sound system (a first for laser TVs) and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X.

Like many of Hisense's LED TVs, the L9Q runs on Google TV, so serious streamers will be covered when it comes to their favorite apps and the best streaming services. My favorite feature, though, is the inclusion of an ATSC 3.0 tuner, which makes the L9Q ready for 4K broadcasts via NextGen TV.

It arrives in what I'd call an attractive package, too. It features a black walnut panel décor panel and brushed metal highlights.

The announcement is just a taste of what's to come from Hisense at CES 2025. We'll be bringing you the most significant CES announcements as they unfold throughout the event.

