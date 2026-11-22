Our top rated mattress is $425 off for Black Friday — I’ve been hands on with the Saatva Classic and it’s a dream for hot nights, back pain, and side sleepers
It's the biggest discount we've seen all year on this luxurious innerspring hybrid
We've spent 1,000s of hours testing the Saatva Classic mattress and we think it's the best bed you can buy online. The Saatva Classic, now $425 off all sizes at Saatva with our exclusive discount, is now only $1,824 (was $2,249) in a queen. This excellent value for five-star mattress delivers hotel-luxury comfort for every sleep style.
Put simply, the Saatva Classic is the best mattress we've tested. It aced our Sleep Lab testing, earning full marks for pressure relief, edge support and temperature regulation. That makes it a breathable bed that can limit night sweats and keep your entire body comfortable throughout the night.
This is my favorite offer in the Black Friday mattress deals and the biggest price drop we've seen from Saatva in a long time. It won't stick around, so here's why to shop the Saatva Black Friday sale now.
In this month's Saatva mattress sale you can enjoy $425 off all sizes of the Classic mattress. This is the biggest deal we've seen all year from the brand and it reduces a queen from $2,249 to $1,824. The best hybrid mattress we've tested, the luxury build helps alleviate back pain. The benefits are impressive as well, with a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free white glove delivery. There is a $99 returns fee, however.
Our Saatva Classic mattress review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (6,700+ reviews)
Why we love the Saatva Classic mattress
Comfort for all sleep styles
We tested the Luxury Firm model during our Saatva Classic Mattress review but there are three firmness levels to choose from. Plush Soft is designed for lightweight side sleeper, while the Firm suits dedicated back or stomach sleepers.
However, the Luxury Firm is a strong all-rounder. We think it's one of the best mattresses for side sleepers but as a stomach sleeper, I was pleased with the amount of support at the hips. It won't suit absolutely everyone — but it comes close. (Although with a weight limit of 650lbs, heavier couples should swap the Classic for the Saatva HD or WinkBed Plus.)
Edges you can park a car on
Edge support is one of those features you don't realize you need until you slide all the way out of bed. The Saatva Classic, which uses reinforced foam rails to increase stability at the perimeter, earned five stars in our edge support lab tests.
Couples in particular benefit from this. With strong edges, you can maximize the sleep surface and lie as close to the sides as you need But it's also a bonus for anyone who likes to push out of bed in the morning. You can rest your weight on the side of the mattress and not sink down.
Targeted back support
The Saatva Classic is packed with features targeting lower back support. Zoned quilting, reinforced coils, gel memory foam and an active spine wire all increase support to the middle third of the mattress, helping hold up the lumbar to keep your spine aligned.
We awarded the Classic full marks for pressure relief and support. The thick Eurotop cushions the touch points (where your body presses into the bed most) while the spine is lifted. It's also highly responsive. Instead of dips forming beneath you, the bed bounces back so you're cradled in all positions.
Our lead tester found her "physical sleep comfort" improved while testing the Classic. It's the mattress she returns to when not testing other beds, primarily because little else compares when it comes to support.
Breathable comfort
Earning five out of five for temperature regulation, the Classic is among the best cooling mattresses we've tested. On our thermal camera, we watched it observe just 6.3°C of heat and kicked out excess warmth at a rate of 1.28°F per minute.
This translates to a mattress that maintains a neutral feel even on hot nights. For those who often wake up sweaty, the Classic helps you keep your cool.
Looking for something else? Try this...
The Bear Elite Hybrid mattress just beats the Classic for chronic hot sleepers, as the Celliant-infused design kicks out excess heat even faster than the Saatva. Use code TOMS40 to beat the standard sale and enjoy 40% off, reducing a queen to just $1,370 (was $2,284) and you get a free bedding bundle (including a waterproof mattress protector and a pillow twin pack) as well. This is a major Bear mattress sale and you won't get any better.
Our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (4,200+ reviews)
We think the Saatva Classic is exceptional for the money but with a queen topping $1,800, it's not in everyone's price range. The DreamCloud Classic, the best mattress in a box we've tested, is an affordable alternative that's good for side sleepers. A queen is only $699 in DreamCloud's mattress sale and right now you'll also get up to $599 worth of free bedding. It's the best deal we've seen from the brand in months.
Our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (9,300+ reviews)
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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