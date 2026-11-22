We've spent 1,000s of hours testing the Saatva Classic mattress and we think it's the best bed you can buy online. The Saatva Classic, now $425 off all sizes at Saatva with our exclusive discount, is now only $1,824 (was $2,249) in a queen. This excellent value for five-star mattress delivers hotel-luxury comfort for every sleep style.

Put simply, the Saatva Classic is the best mattress we've tested. It aced our Sleep Lab testing, earning full marks for pressure relief, edge support and temperature regulation. That makes it a breathable bed that can limit night sweats and keep your entire body comfortable throughout the night.

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Why we love the Saatva Classic mattress

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Comfort for all sleep styles

We tested the Luxury Firm model during our Saatva Classic Mattress review but there are three firmness levels to choose from. Plush Soft is designed for lightweight side sleeper, while the Firm suits dedicated back or stomach sleepers.

However, the Luxury Firm is a strong all-rounder. We think it's one of the best mattresses for side sleepers but as a stomach sleeper, I was pleased with the amount of support at the hips. It won't suit absolutely everyone — but it comes close. (Although with a weight limit of 650lbs, heavier couples should swap the Classic for the Saatva HD or WinkBed Plus.)

Edges you can park a car on

Edge support is one of those features you don't realize you need until you slide all the way out of bed. The Saatva Classic, which uses reinforced foam rails to increase stability at the perimeter, earned five stars in our edge support lab tests.

Couples in particular benefit from this. With strong edges, you can maximize the sleep surface and lie as close to the sides as you need But it's also a bonus for anyone who likes to push out of bed in the morning. You can rest your weight on the side of the mattress and not sink down.

(Image credit: Future)

Targeted back support

The Saatva Classic is packed with features targeting lower back support. Zoned quilting, reinforced coils, gel memory foam and an active spine wire all increase support to the middle third of the mattress, helping hold up the lumbar to keep your spine aligned.

We awarded the Classic full marks for pressure relief and support. The thick Eurotop cushions the touch points (where your body presses into the bed most) while the spine is lifted. It's also highly responsive. Instead of dips forming beneath you, the bed bounces back so you're cradled in all positions.

Our lead tester found her "physical sleep comfort" improved while testing the Classic. It's the mattress she returns to when not testing other beds, primarily because little else compares when it comes to support.

Breathable comfort

(Image credit: Future)

Earning five out of five for temperature regulation, the Classic is among the best cooling mattresses we've tested. On our thermal camera, we watched it observe just 6.3°C of heat and kicked out excess warmth at a rate of 1.28°F per minute.

This translates to a mattress that maintains a neutral feel even on hot nights. For those who often wake up sweaty, the Classic helps you keep your cool.

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