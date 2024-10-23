What is the Winkbed Plus and should you buy it?

The WinkBed is one of our favorite mattresses, with four firmness options to suit a variety of sleeping styles and body weights. But in this guide, we’re concentrating on the WinkBed Plus, which is designed for sleepers weighing 250lbs+.

When choosing the best mattress for your body, it’s important to consider the firmness level and design. For sleepers looking for extra back support, the WinkBed Plus offers excellent spine alignment, support, and pressure relief.

And you’ll never pay full price for the mattress – WinkBeds has a permanent $300 discount on the bed, meaning a queen is $1,699 (MSRP $1,999) . With the Black Friday mattress deals on the horizon, it's a great time to invest in your next bed. But is the WinkBed Plus the right choice for you? Let's take a closer look...

WinkBed Plus Mattress: Overview

Pros Fantastic edge support

Zoned support for the lumbar region

Durable latex layer Cons Heavy to set up

Not the highest weight limit

We rate the WinkBed Plus as the best mattress for heavy people overall, with its combination of latex, foams and supportive coils. The WinkBed Plus is a version of the original WinkBed, which comes in Plush, Luxury Firm and Firm options. Our testers for the WinkBed mattress review were impressed by the design, support, and comfort, but the Plus has a slightly different structure, with anti-sag foam at the top of the mattress for optimal support, as well as the aforementioned foams and coils.

The WinkBed Plus also includes extra edge support to allow couples to spread out and use the full width of the bed, as well as sit on it safely.

(Image credit: WinkBed)

It’s one of the best firm mattresses on the market, although sleepers should be aware that the inclusion of latex may make it a little more bouncy and prone to slight motion transfer.

The regular WinkBed also offers decent temperature regulation, and we’d expect this to be even better in the Plus as latex is a naturally breathable material. But of course this isn’t a specialist cooling mattress so, if you sleep particularly hot, we’d recommend investing in one of this year’s best cooling mattresses instead.

WinkBed Plus Mattress: Price & Trials

Premium mattress, even with the permanent discount

Permanent $300 discount, never sold at MSRP

The Plus is more expensive than the standard

WinkBeds never sell the WinkBed Plus at full MSRP and there’s a permanent $300 discount on the mattress thanks to the evergreen WinkBeds mattress sale .

Somewhat unusually, compared to many other mattress in a box brands, WinkBeds don’t ever bump these prices up around national holidays and major sales events like the Black Friday mattress sales . The upside of this is that you don’t need to plan when to buy a WinkBed Plus or worry about missing a sales date.

As already mentioned, you’ll pay a premium for the WinkBed Plus, with prices generally being $200 more expensive than the regular WinkBed. This puts the mattress into the premium price bracket, although we do rate it as the best luxury mattress for plus-sized sleepers, so we think it’s worth the investment.

Here are the prices at MSRP, as well as what the mattress is actually sold for:

Twin MSRP : $1,349 (normally sold at $1,049)

: $1,349 (normally sold at $1,049) Twin XL MSRP : $1,449 (normally sold at $1,149)

: $1,449 (normally sold at $1,149) Full MSRP : $1,699 (normally sold at $1,399)

: $1,699 (normally sold at $1,399) Queen MSRP : $1,999 (normally sold at $1,699)

: $1,999 (normally sold at $1,699) King MSRP: $2,199 (normally sold at $1,899)

$2,199 (normally sold at $1,899) Cal king MSRP: $2,199 (normally sold at $1,899)

For a premium mattress, extras are a little disappointing. You do get a lifetime warranty, but the trial is only 120 nights (WinkBeds main rival Saatva offers a full year) and you’ll only get free shipping to your door. Returns are free though.

WinkBed Plus Mattress: was from $1,349, now from $1,049 at WinkBeds

There’s an evergreen $300 off the WinkBed Plus, taking a queen mattress down to $1,699 (MSRP $1,999). This discount never alters, even during major sales events and national holidays, which means you don’t need to wait for one of these occasions to buy.

WinkBed Plus Mattress: Design & Materials

The WinkBed Plus is 13.5” high

It includes a breathable Tencel cover

It has dense, anti-sag foam for support

The WinkBed Plus starts with a moisture-wicking Tencel cover, which you’ll find on all the versions of the WinkBed. The Plus version then ditches the plush Euro top you’ll find on the standard version and opts for a layer of dense, anti-sag foam to provide initial support.

This is backed up by a 2.5” layer of pure latex that’s divided into seven ergonomic zones for targeted pressure relief and bouncy support. You’ll also find a 2.5” layer of temperature regulating, pressure relieving foam and a five zoned layer of individually wrapped supportive coils that have been banded together to provide more durable support.

(Image credit: WinkBeds)

All of the WinkBeds mattresses come with the brand’s 3-Step Back Relief System and LumbarLayer to help align the spine and provide extra lumbar support. There’s also heat dispersing material to help keep sleepers cool and reinforced edge support.

WinkBed Plus Mattress: Support & Comfort

The WinkBed Plus supports sleepers weighing 250lbs +

Excellent lumbar support

Outstanding edge support

We tested the regular version of the WinkBed mattress in a luxury firm (6-7/10) firmness and, although the Plus is constructed slightly differently, there are some factors that are consistent across the two designs.

WinkBeds say that the Plus rates at 8 out of 10 on the firmness scale, but that sleepers weighing over 300lbs may feel that it sleeps more like a 6-7 out of 10. But whatever weight you are, the WinkBed Plus will offer plenty of lumbar support thanks to the brand’s LumbarLayer and excellent 3-Step Back Relief System. This also makes pressure relief excellent, and we rate the WinkBed as one of the best mattresses for back pain because of this high level of support.

(Image credit: WinkBed)

We’d expect the zoned latex in the WinkBed Plus to add a touch more bounce to the mattress, whilst still providing spinal alignment. Customer reviews praise the mattress for this, with many also reporting relief from aches and pains.

Temperature regulation with the regular version of the WinkBed was good and we’d expect it to even be slightly improved with the Plus as latex is more breathable than memory foam. Edge support on the WinkBed Plus is top notch but you may notice a small amount of motion transfer due to the bouncier latex layer.

Although this is a mattress designed for plus size sleepers, we also rate it as one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers as it keeps the hips elevated and prevents the midsection from sinking into the mattress when sleepers are lying on their fronts.

WinkBed Plus Mattress: Should you buy it?

Buy the WinkBed Plus mattress if…

✅You weigh more than 250lbs: The WinkBed Plus is specifically designed for larger bodies, offering superb levels of support in all sleeping positions.

✅You suffer with back pain: The brand’s dedicated lumbar support and back relief system, combined with zoned latex and coils means that you’ll feel supported around the lumbar region at all times.

✅You want superior edge support: The edge support system on the WinkBed Plus is excellent and allows sleepers to use the full width of the bed, as well as sitting on it comfortably.

Don’t buy the WinkBed Plus mattress if…

❌You’re on a budget: Even with the permanent $300 discount, the WinkBed Plus is a premium mattress with a price tag to match.

❌You’re of a lightweight build: Even if you prefer a firm mattress, the WinkBed Plus is going to be too firm for a lightweight build. Consider the Firm or Luxury Firm versions of the regular mattress.

❌You want something easy to move around: Latex is heavy and this, combined with the reinforced coils, makes the WinkBed Plus a heavy mattress.

WinkBed Plus mattress: Alternatives

Saatva HD mattress: Was from $1,995, now from $1,695 at Saatva

Saatva’s dedicated mattress for larger bodies, the HD, has a maximum weight capacity of 1,000lbs for two sleepers sharing. We haven’t tested this mattress yet, but it has similarities with the Saatva Classic and has the brand’s patented Lumbar Zone Technology for proper back support. It is pricier than the WinkBed Plus with a queen currently reduced to $2,995 (MSRP $3,295), although we expect this to be reduced further in next month’s Black Friday sales.