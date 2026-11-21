I've found 5 Black Friday budget gaming laptop deals from just $1,099
Get more FPS for less
Every Black Friday computing deal we recommend passes two rigorous tests to ensure it is cheaper than its original MSRP before the memory crisis began. That's the 'RAMageddon Reset' promise.
Hardware component costs have raised prices on computer hardware over the past year, to ridiculous levels. This has left the budget gaming category somewhat abandoned, with laptops under $1,500 few and far between. Thankfully, these early Black Friday deals have given us a chance to reset the RAMageddon price gauging. So you can upgrade your gaming rig for a reasonable price again.
Right now, you can save $800 on the Lenovo Legion 5i, which is one of the biggest discounts we've seen on gaming hardware so far. Other RTX 5060 laptops are seeing great discounts this year, including HP's HyperX Omen 16, and the the Asus TUF Gaming A16 which are $500 and $400 off respectively.
Here are the best Black Friday budget gaming laptop bargains available.
Quick Links
- Dell Alienware Aurora 16: was $1,999 now $1,099 @ Dell
- Asus TUF Gaming A16: was $1,799 now $1,361 @ Walmart
- HP HyperX Omen 16: was $1,899 now $1,389 @ HP
- MSI Crosshair Max 16: was $2,099 now $1,399 @ Walmart
- Lenovo Legion 5i: was $2,299 now $1,499 @ Walmart
Best Black Friday budget gaming laptop deals
At a staggering $900 off, the Alienware Aurora 16 is well below its pre-crisis price range. Which is great, because even the pre-crisis prices of the Aurora were a bit over-inflated. With an Intel Core Ultra 7 240 CPU, Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD the Aurora is ideal for gaming at 1080p with medium graphics settings.
Read moreRead less▼
With over $400 in savings, the A16 has dropped down to its pre-crisis price range. This TUF Gaming A16 model is built for 1080p gaming with an Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 8745HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Read moreRead less▼
Save over $500 on the HyperX Omen 16, bringing the price down from the inflated $1,899 base price. With the Omen's RTX 5060 GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 8745HX CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, it's perfect for gaming at 1080p to 1440p on medium to high settings.
Read moreRead less▼
The MSI Crosshair 16 Max promises great performance for its price, especially now that it's $700 off. Like most of the laptops in this roundup, the Crosshairs is ideal for 1080p to 1440p gaming thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU, 16 GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.
Read moreRead less▼
This Lenovo Legion 5i has the kind of price-to-performance that means you'll get plenty of FPS in your games at 1080p without emptying your wallet. Featuring an Intel Core i7-14700HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. At $1,499 you're saving $800, which brings this laptop down below its pre-RAM crisis pricing.
Read moreRead less▼
Shop more deals
- shop all Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
After starting out a lab tester forTom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and TechRadar; Madeline went on to become a staff writer at Laptop Mag. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.