If you’re scheduled for an upcoming hip or knee replacement surgery, you’re far from alone. The American Joint Replacement Registry, managed by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, has surpassed 4.3 million hip and knee replacement procedures in its database. People heading into these operations have often spent months or years modifying how they move because of hip or knee pain, which can leave the muscles around the joints weaker than they should be.

The good news? Prehab—a structured strengthening program you do before surgery—can help strengthen your knee and hip joints. A 2026 systematic review found early benefits for pain management, mobility, and functionality in people who underwent knee replacement surgery.

“Surgery addresses the damaged joint, but patients still need strength to regain mobility and participate in rehabilitation afterward,” says Kaylee LeCavalier, PT, DPT, SCS, CSCS, CAPS , a physical therapist and board-certified sports specialist.

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Here’s how early to start prehab, how often to do it, and the four moves that LeCavalier recommends before surgery.

How early should you start prehab?

“Building strength takes time, and starting earlier provides more opportunity to progressively increase resistance and improve physical capacity before surgery,” explains LeCavalier. “ Research suggests benefits in programs lasting 6 to 8 weeks, but no optimal duration has been established.”

If your surgery is closer than that, don’t dismiss the benefits of doing prehab. “Even with only a few weeks available, patients can still make meaningful progress toward preparing their bodies for surgery and recovery,” LeCavalier says.

How often should you train?

For most people, LeCavalier recommends doing strength training two to three days per week, and allowing for proper recovery between more intense sessions. However, how often you should train depends on your beginning strength, activity level, pain, and how well you tolerate the exercises.

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LeCavalier recommends starting each session with a short warm-up, such as a few minutes of walking or stationary cycling, then move into the strengthening work with enough rest between sets to ensure you’re using proper technique. She stresses that “exercises need to provide enough resistance to challenge the muscles.”

Bodyweight exercises are an excellent starting point if you have significant pain or limited strength in your knees or hips. As the moves get easier, you can add weights, use stronger resistance bands or progress to harder variations. A good sign that you’re ready to progress is when you can consistently complete the sets and reps with proper form and control and without a significant increase in pain or swelling during exercise or the following day.

The exercises to do

1. Leg press

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The leg press helps strengthen the major muscles around your hips and knees and is one of the few exercises with research behind it before knee replacement.

How to do it:

Sit in a leg-press machine with your back supported and your feet about hip-width apart on the platform.

Slowly bend your hips and knees to lower the weight through a comfortable range of motion.

Push through your feet to straighten your legs without locking your knees.

Avoid forcing your hips or knees into painful ranges of motion.

Start with a manageable resistance and gradually increase the load as you get stronger.

Perform two to three sets of 8 to 12 reps, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

2. Sit-to-stand or bodyweight squat

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Both of these moves help build the strength you need to get up from a seated position and support your body weight during daily activities. Sit-to-stands are often a more beginner-friendly exercise, while squats are a foundational compound exercise that you can progress toward.

How to do it:

For a sit-to-stand, sit near the front of a sturdy chair with your feet about hip-width apart and flat on the floor.

Lean your upper body slightly forward and push through your feet to stand up.

Slowly lower yourself back into the chair with control.

For a squat, stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart, bend your hips and knees as though sitting back into a chair, then push through your feet to return to a standing position. Use a sturdy countertop or railing for support if needed.

Choose a chair height or squat depth that allows you to perform the movement without pain or loss of control.

Complete two to three sets of 8 to 12 reps, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

3. Standing hip abduction

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Your hip abductors help stabilize your pelvis when you stand on one leg, which is essential for walking and climbing stairs .

How to do it:

Stand up tall beside a sturdy countertop or chair for balance.

Slowly move one leg out to the side without rotating your foot outward and while keeping your torso in place.

Return your leg to the starting position with control.

Begin without resistance if necessary, then add a resistance band or ankle weight as you get stronger.

Avoid leaning your torso to make up for weakness, and keep the movement within a comfortable range.

Do two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps per leg, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

4. Low step-up

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Step-ups focus on one leg at a time, which can help improve mobility and strength in your hips and knees.

How to do it:

Stand in front of a stable step (about 4 to 6 inches high), with a secure railing or countertop within reach.

Place one foot on the step and push through that leg to lift your body upward.

Slowly step back down with control.

Avoid pushing excessively off the foot that stays on the floor.

Use a lower step or extra hand support if needed. As you get stronger, raise the step height or add resistance, as long as you can maintain proper form.

Aim for two to three sets of 6 to 10 reps per leg, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

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