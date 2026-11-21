Black Friday TV deal to beat: The 65-inch Roku OLED Pro TV just crashed to $799
You won’t find a better OLED TV at this price
If you’ve been looking to upgrade to an OLED TV and want one that’s incredibly easy to use, then you’re in luck as the Roku Pro OLED TV just dropped to $799 on Amazon. That’s $400 off and one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen for a 65-inch OLED TV.
We just tested this TV and in our Roku Pro Series OLED review, and it earned a 4-star rating thanks to its bright, colorful picture, smooth gaming performance and excellent port selection. In fact, it’s one of the best budget OLED TVs you can get right now overall and this Black Friday deal makes it an even better buy.
Roku’s first foray into the world of OLED combines one of the best streaming platforms with self-lit pixels, perfect black levels and all of the other benefits that come with an OLED display. Right now, the 65-inch model is just $799, which is $400 off for Black Friday.
With Roku’s first OLED TV, you get everything we love about Roku’s platform, from its ease of use to its uncluttered remote. On top of that, you get an OLED TV too, which means perfect black levels, wide viewing angles and vibrant colors. The Roku Pro OLED TV also features a 120 Hz refresh rate which is great for high refresh rate gaming.
After testing the Roku Pro Series in our lab, it delivered solid results for an entry-level OLED TV with 70.7% coverage of the Rec. 2020 Gamut color space. This puts it just slightly behind more premium sets like the LG C6 and Samsung S90H. You can see how the Roku Pro Series OLED compares to the LG B6 in our testing data below. That TV is a closer competitor to this one and you can pick up the 65-inch LG B6 for $999 at Amazon right now too for half off its regular price.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|
Roku Pro OLED
|
LG B6
|
SDR Brightness (10%, in nits)
|
331
|
253
|
Delta-E (lower is better)
|
2.3
|
1.03
|
Rec. 709 Gamut Coverage
|
98.3%
|
98.8%
|
HDR Brightness (10%, in nits)
|
462 (574 higher brightness)
|
695
|
UHDA-P3 Gamut Coverage
|
96.03%
|
97.19%
|
Rec. 2020 Gamut Coverage
|
70.74%
|
72.35%
|
Input latency (in milliseconds)
|
9.1
|
12.9/8.9 (Game mode)
If this 65-inch model is too large for your space, the 55-inch Roku Pro OLED TV is also on sale for $699, which is $300 off its regular price. Likewise, if you have a bit more to spend, the Roku Pro Series LX OLED is also on sale for Black Friday and you can pick up the 55-inch model for $899 or the 65-inch one for $1,099 ($400 and $500 off their regular prices). This upgraded model delivers higher peak brightness, a wider color gamut, a faster 144 Hz refresh rate, better reflection handling and it comes with a Roku Voice Remote Pro instead of the standard backlit voice remote.
Overall, you can’t go wrong with an OLED TV at this price and if you like the simplicity of Roku’s interface and have been looking to upgrade to an OLED TV, this Black Friday deal is almost a no-brainer, especially at its lowest price yet.
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Anthony Spadafora is the managing editor for security and home office furniture at Tom’s Guide where he covers everything from data breaches to password managers and the best way to cover your whole home or business with Wi-Fi. He also reviews standing desks, office chairs and other home office accessories with a penchant for building desk setups. Before joining the team, Anthony wrote for ITProPortal while living in Korea and later for TechRadar Pro after moving back to the US. Based in Houston, Texas, when he’s not writing Anthony can be found tinkering with PCs and game consoles, managing cables and upgrading his smart home.
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