What is the Saatva HD mattress and should you buy it?

The Saatva HD is the luxury sleep brand’s only mattress specifically designed for heavier bodies, able to hold a combined weight of up to 1,000lbs. With a medium firm feel, the mattress should suit a wide variety of sleepers, but is it worth buying?

Saatva is, of course, the brand behind our top recommendation in this year's best mattress guide, the Saatva Classic. Like the Saatva Classic, the Saatva HD is a luxury hybrid innerspring, although it doesn’t have customization options. Like all the Saatva mattresses, you’ll rarely pay full MSRP for the bed, but it does have a premium price tag. At full price a queen size mattress is $3,295, but right now you can save 15% on all sizes of the Saatva HD mattress at Saatva , meaning a queen is reduced to $2,800.75 (was $3,295).

Of course, the upcoming Black Friday mattress sales at the end of November may bring even better savings, as this is traditionally the biggest sale event in the calendar. But is the Saatva HD worth investing in? Let’s take a look under the covers to find out more.

Saatva HD Mattress: Overview

Pros 5-zone latex layer for targeted support

Enhanced lumbar support

Good temperature regulation Cons $99 to return or exchange

Short sleepers may find it too tall at 15.5”

We rate the Saatva HD as one of the best mattresses for heavy people, with the mattress being specifically designed for those who weight between 300lbs and 500lbs. Able to hold a combined weight of 1,000lbs, the Saatva HD’s design is based on the Luxury Firm version of the Saatva Classic, but with more reinforcements and support for larger frames.

The mattress is a whopping 15.5” tall, which could be a bit of a struggle for shorter people or those with mobility issues to climb onto (take care with your choice of foundation in these cases). Firmness wise, it’s comparable with the Saatva Classic’s Luxury Firm rating at between five to seven out of 10, meaning it should suit a good range of sleepers.

The sturdy bed has the brand's signature enhanced lumbar support that will keep sleepers’ spines aligned and hips raised to the correct position. Like all the best hybrid mattresses, the Saatva HD has a responsive, supportive coil unit innerspring system, and and there’s also a 5-zone latex layer adding support where needed across the body.

All this extra support comes with a larger price tag and the mattress costs $3,295 for a queen size at full price. The current 15% off deal means you’ll pay $2,800.75, which is one of the most generous discounts we’ve seen in the Saatva mattress sales . Saatva mattresses also come with generous extras – a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery that includes removal of your old mattress and foundation. However, you will need to pay a $99 fee if you want to exchange or return the mattress.

Saatva HD Mattress: was from $1,995 now from $1,695.75 at Saatva

There’s currently 15% off all sizes of the Saatva HD, which brings a queen down to $2,800.75 from its recommended MSRP of $3,295. We may see higher discounts in November for Black Friday, but this is an extremely generous discount on a high-quality mattress.

Saatva HD Mattress: Prices & Extras

A queen costs $3,295 at MSRP, but discounts usually take $300 to $400 off

While there's free white delivery, there's a $99 fee for returns and exchanges

Extras include a 365-night sleep trial, and a lifetime warranty

The Saatva HD mattress sits in the premium price bracket and is a more expensive version of the Saatva Classic (our Saatva Classic mattress review puts this mattress at the lower end of the premium price scale). Here’s the price for each size at full MSRP:

Twin: $1,995

$1,995 Twin XL: $2,195

$2,195 Full: $2,995

$2,995 Queen: $3,295

$3,295 King: $3,945

$3,945 Cal King: $3,945

$3,945 Split King: $4,390

However, the mattress is rarely sold at full MSRP, with discounts of between 12-15% being the norm. Buying a mattress from Saatva also entitles you to the brand’s industry-leading benefits. Along with a 365-night trial, you’ll also get a lifetime warranty in case anything goes wrong with the mattress. There’s also free installation to a room of your choosing, along with free removal of your old mattress and foundation if required. There is, however, a $99 fee if you want to return the mattress.

Saatva HD Mattress: Design & Materials

The Saatva HD is an innerspring hybrid

The mattress is 15.5” high and has seven layers

The Saatva HD uses coils that are 25% stronger than the industry standard

The Saatva HD follows a similar design to that of the Saatva Classic, with some elements changed to add extra support to the bed. Starting with a 3” thick Euro pillow top made with naturally breathable cotton, underneath you’ll find a 5-zone layer of natural latex for enhanced support in the lumbar region. This layer also provides pressure relief for the shoulders and hips, plus latex is naturally hypoallergenic. Next up is a 1.5” layer of 5lb CertiPUR-US certified memory foam to relieve pressure points, followed by 2” of comfort foam for durable support.

(Image credit: Saatva)

The foams sit on top of 12.5-gauge tempered recycled steel coils, with a reinforced layer of 6” high-density foam rails around the edge for superior edge support. The coils are threaded with 17-gauge helical wire to help reduce motion transfer and have Saatva’s Lumbar Zone Active Spinal Wire for enhanced lower back support. Finally, there’s a 2” layer of high-density hard foam to provide structure and support.

The innerspring element of the HD means that even heavier sleepers will sleep ‘on’ the mattress, rather than sinking into it. This means it should be a good fit for all styles of sleeper, with a good combination of pressure relief and support.

Should you buy the Saatva HD Mattress?

Buy the Saatva HD if…

✅ You have a heavier build: The Saatva HD is specifically designed for sleepers weighing between 300lbs and 500lbs, with the ability to support two sleepers weighing up to 1,000lbs.

✅ You want plenty of lumbar support: Saatva mattresses are well-known for their excellent enhanced lumbar support, ensuring that sleepers’ hips will be kept raised and spines aligned.

✅ You want a traditional feel: The Saatva HD feels more like a traditional innerspring mattress than a sink-in soft memory foam bed. That said, there’s still plenty of pressure relief and comfort provided by the latex and foam layers.

Don’t buy the Saatva HD if…

❌You’re on a tight budget: Even with the frequent discounts, the Saatva HD is not a cheap mattress and is firmly in the premium range. For those on a budget, the Titan Plus is a more wallet-friendly option.

❌You don’t want a tall bed: The Saatva HD is 15.5” high, which could be an issue for short people or those with mobility issues to simply climb onto. Of course, if your heart is set on a Saatva, you can combat the height by choosing a lower bed frame to accompany it.

❌You don’t want to pay a return fee: Saatva charge $99 to return or exchange the Saatva HD, meaning there will be an extra cost if you decide the mattress isn’t quite right for you.

The bottom line

If you’re looking for a top quality, hotel style bed to suit a larger frame, the Saatva HD is one to consider. This is a luxurious mattress offering plenty of support and pressure relief. Still, there’s no getting away from the fact that this is a premium mattress and even with the generous discounts, you’re still looking at nearly $3,000 for a queen. However, the lifetime warranty and 365-night trial are extremely generous.