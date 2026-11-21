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Your cheat code to coffee at home just got cheaper (Image credit: Tom's Guide) I've reviewed over 50 coffee makers — and the Casabrews 3700 Essential is the best bang-for-buck option out there. At $93, it's incomprehensibly cheap. Although it looks pretty plasticky, you're not going to get a better machine for less money — trust me, I've been there, done that. The Casabrews 3700 Essential is my go-to recommendation for wannabe home baristas on a seriously low budget. Casabrews 3700 Essential: was $109 now $93 By Erin Bashford

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Image credit: Tom's Guide / Samsung) I remember the days when tablets were actually, genuinely cheap, and while that feels a long time ago now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is at least trying to bring it back. Right now, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is $349 down from $549, which makes it one of the best-value tablets out there. You get IP68 water resistance (so it'll survive dunks in the bathtub), Handwriting Assist (I need that!), and the best part? You get a free pen included. No need to buy a stylus (coughApplecough). Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: was $549 now $349 By Erin Bashford

Echo Spot on Lightning deal — $84 down from $219 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) You have to be super quick with this one — Amazon has discounted its Echo Spot smart speakers to just $84. That's a huge 61% off! This is a pack of two, so you'd get one for your nightstand and one for your home office (or kitchen, or bathroom, or living room...) However, this discount won't last forever. 8% have already been claimed, or you've got 22 hours left — whichever empties first. Amazon Echo Spot (2): was $219 now $84 By Erin Bashford

Amazon Ember 4-Series TV just got even cheaper (Image credit: Tom's Guide) The Amazon Ember 4-Series is one of Amazon's entry-level own-brand TVs — and all sizes are just $0.04 off their lowest-ever prices. Yes, seriously — these TVs are $199.99, whereas the lowest-ever price is $199.95. You know what? I'd classify this as the lowest-ever price. I tested the Ember 4-Series earlier this year, and while it's not technically the brightest 4K TV on the market, it's fantastic if you're on a budget. You can access Alexa+, which means you can ask the TV for recommendations if you're stuck on what to watch. If I were buying a TV on a budget, the Ember 4-Series would be up there. Amazon Ember 4-Series TV (43 inch): was $329 now $199

Amazon Ember 4-Series TV (50 inch): was $399 now $239

Amazon Ember 4-Series TV (55 inch): was $459 now $279 By Erin Bashford

Bose QuietComfort Headphones 53% off — just $169 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) There's no better brand for ANC — Bose is the King. Dr. Bose literally invented ANC. Other audio brands try, and they do succeed, but Bose's ANC is just something else. I've tested almost everything the American audio giant has to offer: the QuietComfort Earbuds, QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, QuietComfort Headphones (these ones), the QuietComfort Headphones Ultra 2nd Gen... and seriously, no other ANC comes close. If you're a frequent traveller, I wholeheartedly recommend Bose headphones. Right now, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are $169 down from $359. Sure, they're technically "last year's" model now that the 2nd Gen are here, but I don't think they're by any means outdated. My dad rocks his pair (that he bought because I told him to!). Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $169 By Erin Bashford

41% off the Kindle Colorsoft (Image credit: Tom's Guide) As a voracious reader, I have an overflowing bookshelf, a Kobo, and a Kindle. I just can't get enough of the written word. If I don't read everyday, my brain starts doing weird things. I tested the Kindle Colorsoft earlier this year and loved it. Kindle Unlimited is a pretty sweet deal: read as many books as you want for $11 a month. That's the biggest downside of a Kobo — you don't get to capitalise on Amazon's extremely thorough catalogue. (Although I love my Kobo, too!) The Colorsoft screen looks great, even in direct sunlight (as pictured above; text blurred for copyright). Colors are accurate and the e-ink screen means your eyes won't get fatigued by blue light. I'd recommend a Kindle to every book lover (and it makes a great gift!). Kindle Colorsoft: was $289 now $169 By Erin Bashford

Our best Garmin is $100 off (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Our No.1 best Garmin smartwatch is the Forerunner 570, currently $100 off at Amazon. While I'd like to see a bigger discount than 18%, the Forerunner 570's lowest-ever price is $448 — so we're just $1 off. Judging by historical sales events, the Forerunner 570 won't get any cheaper than $448. If you've been looking at investing in a Garmin watch, now might be the best time. Garmin Forerunner 570: was $549 now $449 By Erin Bashford

My Ninja blender can make peanut butter in minutes — and it's $60 off (Image credit: Tom's Guide) The Ninja BlendSense series of blenders is almost incomprehensibly powerful. It can make nut butter in minutes with very little manual interference, and it's also the best kitchen assistant. I make kimchi semi-regularly, so I chuck all my ingredients — whole onions, garlic, carrots, and radish — into the blender, and five seconds later I've got perfectly minced veg. And you know when you can never quite clean a blender because the blades are in the way? Not a problem on the BlendSense. The blades are 100% removable, so you can get every scrap of food out. I've got the Detect Power Pro, but this model has the same tech but with more blades and blending cups. While $179 isn't quite its lowest price ever of $169, it's only $10 off. Ninja Kitchen System with BlendSense: was $249 now $179 By Erin Bashford

Oura Ring 5's first-ever discount (Image credit: Tom's Guide) The world’s smallest smart ring just got its first major discount. The Oura Ring 5 came out earlier this year — and we gave it a near-perfect 4.5-star rating in our review. As I write this, it’s still available in all sizes (from 6 to 13), and you can also get a sizing kit if you’re not sure which one to buy. Tom's Guide Fitness Managing Editor Jane McGuire said she "struggled to find a flaw or missing feature" on the Oura Ring 5 after testing for a month. "By chopping 40% of the bulk while actually extending the battery life, Oura hasn't followed the tech trend of making slight tweaks to launch a new product — it has completely rewritten the blueprint for what invisible tech can do." Of course, there's no discount on the $5.99 monthly subscription. Oura Ring 5: was $399 now $299 By Erin Bashford

Welcome to a new day of deals! I'm Erin, and I'm a Senior Reviews Writer. That means I've tested tons of products, from your flagship Apple AirPods Max 2 to coffee machines by brands no one's heard of. That also means I know what a good deal is — after testing over 200 products, I have enough first-hand experience with garbage to help you avoid said garbage. So sit back, relax, and let me do all the hard work! By Erin Bashford