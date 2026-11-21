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Amazon Black Friday sale LIVE: I’m tracking the best discounts on MacBooks, Garmins, iPads, Kindles, Ninja appliances, Oura Rings, and more
The best Amazon deals this weekend
Staff picked deals:
1. Top Amazon Deals
2. Editor's Choice Picks
3. Latest updates
Amazon's Black Friday deals are live! Even though Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 27, Amazon's clearly eager to get the ball rolling. Now is a great time to get ahead of the game and take advantage of these holiday savings.
I'm here to help guide you towards the best deals. As a product reviewer, I've tested a huge range of tech — well over 50 coffee makers, and I've lost count of earbuds and headphones — so I can identify which deals are "deals" and which are genuinely worth your money.
From MacBooks to Ninja appliances, smartphones to headphones, coffee machines to Kindles, I'll be here all day separating the wheat from the chaff. At Tom's Guide, we continuously track price histories of thousands of products, so sit back, relax, and let the best discounts roll in.
Keep scrolling to take a look at today's best deals. If you're looking for deals at other online retailers like Best Buy or Walmart, then make sure to check out our Black Friday deals roundup.
Amazon Black Friday Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Tom's Guide Picks: Our favorite Amazon deals right now
- YETI: drinkware from $15
- Skechers: sneakers from $22
- Ring Doobell 2K: was $99 now $39
- Belkin Portable Charger: was $54 now $43
- Sony DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54
- Keurig K-Express: was $89 now $59
- Bissell Mini Carpet Cleaner: was $99 now $79
- Bose QC Headphones: was $359 now $169
- iPads: deals from $399
Our Top 10 Amazon Deals Right Now
LIVE: Latest Updates
Your cheat code to coffee at home just got cheaper
I've reviewed over 50 coffee makers — and the Casabrews 3700 Essential is the best bang-for-buck option out there. At $93, it's incomprehensibly cheap. Although it looks pretty plasticky, you're not going to get a better machine for less money — trust me, I've been there, done that.
The Casabrews 3700 Essential is my go-to recommendation for wannabe home baristas on a seriously low budget.
- Casabrews 3700 Essential: was $109 now $93
Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE
I remember the days when tablets were actually, genuinely cheap, and while that feels a long time ago now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is at least trying to bring it back.
Right now, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is $349 down from $549, which makes it one of the best-value tablets out there. You get IP68 water resistance (so it'll survive dunks in the bathtub), Handwriting Assist (I need that!), and the best part? You get a free pen included. No need to buy a stylus (coughApplecough).
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: was $549 now $349
Echo Spot on Lightning deal — $84 down from $219
You have to be super quick with this one — Amazon has discounted its Echo Spot smart speakers to just $84. That's a huge 61% off! This is a pack of two, so you'd get one for your nightstand and one for your home office (or kitchen, or bathroom, or living room...)
However, this discount won't last forever. 8% have already been claimed, or you've got 22 hours left — whichever empties first.
- Amazon Echo Spot (2): was $219 now $84
Amazon Ember 4-Series TV just got even cheaper
The Amazon Ember 4-Series is one of Amazon's entry-level own-brand TVs — and all sizes are just $0.04 off their lowest-ever prices. Yes, seriously — these TVs are $199.99, whereas the lowest-ever price is $199.95. You know what? I'd classify this as the lowest-ever price.
I tested the Ember 4-Series earlier this year, and while it's not technically the brightest 4K TV on the market, it's fantastic if you're on a budget. You can access Alexa+, which means you can ask the TV for recommendations if you're stuck on what to watch.
If I were buying a TV on a budget, the Ember 4-Series would be up there.
- Amazon Ember 4-Series TV (43 inch): was $329 now $199
- Amazon Ember 4-Series TV (50 inch): was $399 now $239
- Amazon Ember 4-Series TV (55 inch): was $459 now $279
Bose QuietComfort Headphones 53% off — just $169
There's no better brand for ANC — Bose is the King. Dr. Bose literally invented ANC. Other audio brands try, and they do succeed, but Bose's ANC is just something else. I've tested almost everything the American audio giant has to offer: the QuietComfort Earbuds, QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, QuietComfort Headphones (these ones), the QuietComfort Headphones Ultra 2nd Gen... and seriously, no other ANC comes close.
If you're a frequent traveller, I wholeheartedly recommend Bose headphones. Right now, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are $169 down from $359. Sure, they're technically "last year's" model now that the 2nd Gen are here, but I don't think they're by any means outdated. My dad rocks his pair (that he bought because I told him to!).
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $169
41% off the Kindle Colorsoft
As a voracious reader, I have an overflowing bookshelf, a Kobo, and a Kindle. I just can't get enough of the written word. If I don't read everyday, my brain starts doing weird things.
I tested the Kindle Colorsoft earlier this year and loved it. Kindle Unlimited is a pretty sweet deal: read as many books as you want for $11 a month. That's the biggest downside of a Kobo — you don't get to capitalise on Amazon's extremely thorough catalogue. (Although I love my Kobo, too!)
The Colorsoft screen looks great, even in direct sunlight (as pictured above; text blurred for copyright). Colors are accurate and the e-ink screen means your eyes won't get fatigued by blue light. I'd recommend a Kindle to every book lover (and it makes a great gift!).
- Kindle Colorsoft: was $289 now $169
Our best Garmin is $100 off
Our No.1 best Garmin smartwatch is the Forerunner 570, currently $100 off at Amazon. While I'd like to see a bigger discount than 18%, the Forerunner 570's lowest-ever price is $448 — so we're just $1 off.
Judging by historical sales events, the Forerunner 570 won't get any cheaper than $448. If you've been looking at investing in a Garmin watch, now might be the best time.
- Garmin Forerunner 570: was $549 now $449
My Ninja blender can make peanut butter in minutes — and it's $60 off
The Ninja BlendSense series of blenders is almost incomprehensibly powerful. It can make nut butter in minutes with very little manual interference, and it's also the best kitchen assistant. I make kimchi semi-regularly, so I chuck all my ingredients — whole onions, garlic, carrots, and radish — into the blender, and five seconds later I've got perfectly minced veg.
And you know when you can never quite clean a blender because the blades are in the way? Not a problem on the BlendSense. The blades are 100% removable, so you can get every scrap of food out. I've got the Detect Power Pro, but this model has the same tech but with more blades and blending cups.
While $179 isn't quite its lowest price ever of $169, it's only $10 off.
- Ninja Kitchen System with BlendSense: was $249 now $179
Oura Ring 5's first-ever discount
The world’s smallest smart ring just got its first major discount. The Oura Ring 5 came out earlier this year — and we gave it a near-perfect 4.5-star rating in our review. As I write this, it’s still available in all sizes (from 6 to 13), and you can also get a sizing kit if you’re not sure which one to buy.
Tom's Guide Fitness Managing Editor Jane McGuire said she "struggled to find a flaw or missing feature" on the Oura Ring 5 after testing for a month. "By chopping 40% of the bulk while actually extending the battery life, Oura hasn't followed the tech trend of making slight tweaks to launch a new product — it has completely rewritten the blueprint for what invisible tech can do."
Of course, there's no discount on the $5.99 monthly subscription.
Welcome to a new day of deals!
I'm Erin, and I'm a Senior Reviews Writer. That means I've tested tons of products, from your flagship Apple AirPods Max 2 to coffee machines by brands no one's heard of.
That also means I know what a good deal is — after testing over 200 products, I have enough first-hand experience with garbage to help you avoid said garbage.
So sit back, relax, and let me do all the hard work!
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