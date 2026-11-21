One of the biggest horror movies of the year, "Obsession," finally landed on Netflix this week, where Inde Navarrette's unhinged performance will no doubt haunt even more people's nightmares. If you’re still reeling from its tense atmosphere and wonder what other horror movies on Netflix capture that same sense of creeping dread and paranoia, I've got you covered.

I watch a lot of horror movies, and my top three picks for what to watch after "Obsession" are sure to fit the vibe you're looking for. Two of them come from acclaimed horror series director Mike Flanagan, while the third is a slept-on horror mystery thriller with a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes that flips the haunted house trope on its head.

So without further ado, let's dive into the best horror movies on Netflix to watch after "Obsession."

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'Hush'

Hush Official Trailer 1 (2016) - Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr. Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Just like "Obsession," "Hush" is another example of a simple premise executed well. It's also helmed by Mike Flanagan before he established himself as the king of TV horror with "The Haunting of Hill House," "Midnight Mass" and "Carrie." This slasher movie stars Flanagan's wife and long-time collaborator Kate Siegel as Maddie, a deaf and mute woman who becomes the target of a masked killer.

It's lean, tightly wound horror movie that wrings a surprising amount of tension from its simple premise. The isolated setting of a house in the remote woods also adds to the atmosphere of constant unease, like you're being watched. And while Maddie is relentlessly stalked and tormented by the killer, she's never reduced to a helpless victim, which makes this one of the more empowering genre entries.

Watch "Hush" on Netflix now

'His House'

HIS HOUSE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

With remarkable direction from Remi Weekes (who also wrote the screenplay), strong performances from the whole cast ("Doctor Who’s" Matt Smith has a small role) and plenty of terrifying moments, "His House" is a certified chiller — and one of the best Netflix horror movies. Whenever I recommend essential horror movies to get non-horror fans into the genre, "His House" tops the list.

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"His House" follows a young refugee couple, Bol (Sope Dirisu) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku), who are granted asylum in a small English town after fleeing war-torn South Sudan. They struggle to adjust, and straining their relationship further is the supernatural terror haunting their home that seems connected to their past. But while Rial insists something is not right and wants to move, Bol worries that making waves could get them deported. And so the two are left on their own to face whatever's haunting them.

Watch "His House" on Netflix now

'Oculus'

Oculus Official Trailer #1 (2014) - Karen Gillan Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Another one from Flanagan (can you tell I'm a fan?), this trippy horror movie adds a fresh perspective to a familiar framework, where a cursed mirror not only warps the minds of the main characters, but leaves the audience questioning what's real and what's a hallucination. Said mirror is responsible for the deaths of Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim's (Brenton Thwaites) parents, who began acting strange and talking to the apparition of a dark-haired woman (Siegel) before they passed.

Adding to this disorientation, "Oculus" shift between two timelines: when the siblings were young and first witnessing the mirror's horrible influence, and then 11 years later when they come back to put an end to its demented reign of terror for good. Gillan gives a gloriously unhinged performance as her obsession (haha, get it?) with finally proving the mirror's curse is real ends up being her downfall when her carefully laid plans start falling apart.

Watch "Oculus" on Netflix now

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