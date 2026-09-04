There are hundreds of luxury mattresses on sale this Labor Day, but this is the only hotel-style hybrid I'd buy
I've tested the Saatva Classic and this 5-star mattress is hotel comfort that's worth the splurge
I'm a mattress tester and no bed has impressed me quite like the Saatva's flagship luxury hybrid. After trying the Saatva Classic, now $400 off when you follow our links to shop at Saatva, I can confirm it's so worth the splurge.
So why the Saatva Classic over all the deals you can shop in the Labor Day mattress sales? Not only does the Classic top our guide to the best mattresses for all sleepers, but it does so after earning full marks from our testing team. When it comes to comfort and support, this mattress goes above and beyond.
And with the Saatva Labor Day sales underway, a queen is now just $1,829 (down from $2,229 at Saatva.) If you need more convincing, I'll explain why the Saatva Classic mattress is the bed I recommend to everyone shopping the sales below.
In the Saatva mattress sale you can enjoy $400 off all sizes of the Classic mattress. That reduces a queen to $1,829 (was $2,229) which we think is good value for a 5-star luxury mattress (the only mattress we've ever awarded full marks.) And you'll get the best perks in the industry, with a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free white glove delivery.
Our Saatva Classic Mattress review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (6,200+ reviews)
3 reasons why the Saatva Classic is 5-star hotel luxury in a mattress
1. It's available in three firmness levels
During our rigorous mattress testing, the Saatva Classic impressed with its support and pressure relief. The dual-coil design and lumbar quilting reduces strain on the spine, while the responsive surface cushions the hips and shoulder.
But Saatva takes this crowd pleasing design one step further. Available in three firmness levels — Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm — there's a Saatva Classic mattress for almost everybody.
The only sleepers we don't recommend the Saatva Classic to are those weighing over 300lbs. The Classic has a relatively limited weight capacity so if you fall into this category, we recommend the WinkBed Plus instead.
2. It's made from premium materials
The Saatva Classic is crafted from 13-gauge tempered steel coils, high-density foams, a natural plant-based flame barrier and organic cotton, finished with a Guardin antimicrobial treatment.
It looks like it should be the focal point of a luxury resort. It's almost a shame to dress the Saatva Classic mattress in bed sheets.
High-quality materials also add to the durability of a Saatva mattress. We've been very hands-on with the Saatva Classic — and shipped it cross-continent — and it still looks near perfect. Factor in a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty, and you can expect many years of good sleep from the Classic.
3. It comes with free white glove delivery
Nothing says luxury quite like sitting back and letting other people do the work. And take it from someone who does this for a living; setting up a mattress is hard work.
But Saatva mattresses come with free white glove delivery. All you need to do is coordinate a delivery day and Saatva will send a team to install your new mattress and remove any packaging, as well as your old mattress (old mattress removal needs to be requested in advance.)
This is a service that regularly costs $199+ from other brands, so it's a real perk that Saatva throws it in for free. And if you've been eyeing up the Classic as one of the best mattresses for back pain, this is one way to reduce the strain on your spine.
On a tighter budget? Try these...
Brooklyn Bedding's 30% off sale has returned making now prime time to invest in the hotel-style CopperFlex Pro Hybrid mattress. A queen is just $932.40 (was $1,332), and when it comes to pressure relief for side sleepers, this bed can almost rival the Saatva (although it lacks the targeted support.) A lifetime warranty and 120-night trial are included.
Our Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid mattress review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (700+ reviews)
DreamCloud's flagship hybrid mattress offers comfort and support for side sleepers at just $699 for a queen in the DreamCloud mattress sale. We think it's the best mattress in a box you can buy, pairing a high quality build with excellent value for money. It's not quite the all-round performer as the Saatva Classic, but it's the best you'll get on a tighter budget.
Our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (9,300+ reviews)
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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