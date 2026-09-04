I'm a mattress tester and no bed has impressed me quite like the Saatva's flagship luxury hybrid. After trying the Saatva Classic, now $400 off when you follow our links to shop at Saatva, I can confirm it's so worth the splurge.

So why the Saatva Classic over all the deals you can shop in the Labor Day mattress sales? Not only does the Classic top our guide to the best mattresses for all sleepers, but it does so after earning full marks from our testing team. When it comes to comfort and support, this mattress goes above and beyond.

And with the Saatva Labor Day sales underway, a queen is now just $1,829 (down from $2,229 at Saatva.) If you need more convincing, I'll explain why the Saatva Classic mattress is the bed I recommend to everyone shopping the sales below.

3 reasons why the Saatva Classic is 5-star hotel luxury in a mattress

(Image credit: Future)

1. It's available in three firmness levels

During our rigorous mattress testing, the Saatva Classic impressed with its support and pressure relief. The dual-coil design and lumbar quilting reduces strain on the spine, while the responsive surface cushions the hips and shoulder.

But Saatva takes this crowd pleasing design one step further. Available in three firmness levels — Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm — there's a Saatva Classic mattress for almost everybody.

The only sleepers we don't recommend the Saatva Classic to are those weighing over 300lbs. The Classic has a relatively limited weight capacity so if you fall into this category, we recommend the WinkBed Plus instead.

2. It's made from premium materials

The Saatva Classic is crafted from 13-gauge tempered steel coils, high-density foams, a natural plant-based flame barrier and organic cotton, finished with a Guardin antimicrobial treatment.

(Image credit: Future)

It looks like it should be the focal point of a luxury resort. It's almost a shame to dress the Saatva Classic mattress in bed sheets.

High-quality materials also add to the durability of a Saatva mattress. We've been very hands-on with the Saatva Classic — and shipped it cross-continent — and it still looks near perfect. Factor in a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty, and you can expect many years of good sleep from the Classic.

3. It comes with free white glove delivery

Nothing says luxury quite like sitting back and letting other people do the work. And take it from someone who does this for a living; setting up a mattress is hard work.

But Saatva mattresses come with free white glove delivery. All you need to do is coordinate a delivery day and Saatva will send a team to install your new mattress and remove any packaging, as well as your old mattress (old mattress removal needs to be requested in advance.)

This is a service that regularly costs $199+ from other brands, so it's a real perk that Saatva throws it in for free. And if you've been eyeing up the Classic as one of the best mattresses for back pain, this is one way to reduce the strain on your spine.

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